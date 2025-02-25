How to play Dusekkar in Forsaken

Forsaken has you play as a band of Survivors attempting to escape from the clutches of the Killer by finishing objectives and unlocking the exit. Players can embody various characters as either a Survivor or a Killer, and among the newest additions to the Survivor roster is Dusekkar. Being the designated support Survivor, Dusekkar can be a valuable addition to the escapees’ team.

Let’s take a quick look at Dusekkar, how to unlock them, and the overall gameplay approach when playing as them.

Breaking down Dusekkar in Forsaken

Overview

Dusekkar in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, Dusekkar is a support-focused Survivor specializing in protecting allies from afar and thwarting the Killer for a limited time. This character can be unlocked from the in-game shop for 600 Player Points. Their stat spread is fairly average, which can make them fairly challenging to play.

Dusekkar’s passive ability allows them to levitate, completely silencing their footsteps. They also gain access to two abilities: Spawn Protection and Plasma Beam.

Spawn Protection acts as a protective barrier around another player within 275 Studs while inflicting a Speed debuff on self. The barrier remains active as long as Dusekkar’s cursor is on the barrier. Note that three or more Dusekkars can’t use this ability at once, or else they are inflicted with Blindness III and Slowness III debuffs for six seconds.

Plasma Beam is Dusekkar’s offensive ability, and it has a range of 125 Studs. This beam inflicts a three-second Slowness II debuff upon the killer while it boosts a Survivor’s Speed by one level for four seconds.

General tips and strategy

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

At their very core, Dusekkar is a ranged support Survivor who is best used from a distance. Spawn Protection, in particular, is an ability that requires you to keep your focus on the target. As such, as long as you maintain the barrier, you will be left wide open for the Killer to pick off. This makes it important to keep away from the target and remain vigilant of the murderer’s presence.

Due to their support-focused role, Dusekkar can be quite difficult to use, particularly for beginners. Their impact can be quite noticeable, which typically prompts Killers to seek out and eliminate them first.

Additionally, the higher the number of players playing as Dusekkar, the worse the applied effects become. As such, it’s prudent to coordinate with your fellow Robloxians to ensure there aren’t multiple Dusekkars stepping over each other’s roles.

FAQs

How to unlock Dusekkar in Forsaken

Dusekkar can be unlocked from the in-game shop for 600 Player Points.

What is Dusekkar’s best ability in Forsaken?

Dusekar’s best ability is Plasma Beam, which slows down the Killer or boosts the Speed of a Survivor on hit.

What does Dusekkar’s Spawn Protection do in Forsaken?

Dusekkar’s Spawn Protection improves a Survivor’s Resistance for up to eight seconds while debuffing their own Speed stat.

