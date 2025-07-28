  • home icon
All Star Tower Defense X Summer Event guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 28, 2025 10:26 GMT
Roblox All Star Tower Defense X
Roblox All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Event is currently ongoing in All Star Tower Defense X. While it’s active, you can participate in the festivities to earn various rewards. This event involves using the featured units to maximize the amount of Summer Points you earn and exchange them for prizes. It will remain active for a limited time, which is why it’s important to try and amass as many points as possible.

Here’s a quick guide on what you need to do in the All Star Tower Defense X Summer Event.

Everything you need to know about the Summer Event in All Star Tower Defense X

Overview

Summer Event raid area (Image via Roblox)
Summer Event raid area (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Event kicked off on July 20, 2025, bringing a new map for players to try and clear on behalf of their team. You can pick one of two teams to represent in this event: Pirates or Marines.

Both will compete to be the first to reach 100% of the Summer Point goal. This means that the event will end once either team reaches 100% of the Summer Point goal, which is around 1.8 million Points.

Summer Points can be earned by completing the featured Summer Raid in the Trials section. The raid map changes every four hours, presenting you and your team with a new challenge every once in a while.

There are two types of rewards that you can receive as a part of this competition: contribution freebies and team win rewards. Contribution prizes can be earned by reaching certain Summer Point thresholds, while team win rewards are exclusively acquired by members of the winning team. The more you contribute, the better the rewards you receive.

Listed below are the different types of rewards available as contribution and team win rewards:

  • Trait Burner
  • Stat Dice
  • Bounded Cube
  • Summer Boxes (I, II, III)
  • Gems
  • Winner’s Box (Summer) (winning team reward only)

The Summer Event is set to end on August 2, 2025.

Summer Shop

The Summer Event Shop (Image via Roblox)
The Summer Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can use Summer Coins earned in the Summer raid battles to get the following items from the Summer Shop:

  • Raka Fruit (up to 5x): 75 Summer Coins
  • Doma Fruit (up to 20x): 50 Summer Coins
  • Surfing Summon: 250 Summer Coins
  • Trait Burner (up to 100x): 5 Summer Coins
  • Star Scroll (Alligator) (up to 3x): 250 Summer Coins
  • Summer Firework (up to 50x): 10 Summer Coins
  • Surfboard: 250 Summer Coins
  • Summer Coin (up to 250x): 200 Gems
  • Alligator’s Hook (up to 14x): 40 Summer Coins
  • Star Statue (Gold) (up to 30x): 10 Summer Coins
  • Skill Orb II (Pure): 3 Summer Coins; requires access to World 3
  • Skill Orb I (Pure): 2 Summer Coins; requires access to World 3
FAQs

When will the All Star Tower Defense X Summer Event end?

The Summer Event is set to end on August 2, 2025.

How to earn Summer Points in All Star Tower Defense X

Summer Points can be earned by clearing event-specific raids featured in the Trials section of the hub area.

How to get the Winner’s Box in All Star Tower Defense X

The Winner’s Box is a winning team reward, obtained at the end of the Summer Event, provided your faction won the team-versus-team battle.

