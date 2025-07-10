All Star Tower Defense X Traits

Traits in All Star Tower Defense X are passive abilities that improve your units’ overall viability in battle. Applicable through a resource called Trait Burner, this system can help you clear stages faster, earn more Cash, and apply other helpful effects. The rarer the Trait, the more potent it is, which is why the rarest of them are so sought after.

Let’s explore Traits and how to apply them in All Star Tower Defense X.

How Traits work in All Star Tower Defense X

The Traits menu (Image via Roblox)

Traits are very straightforward as a gameplay mechanic: they are passives that enhance the specified stats. They can boost a variety of stats, ranging from non-combat ones like RNG to battle-centric ones like Damage. Since only one Trait can be active at once, you must be judicious while applying them.

The application of Traits is a very RNG-heavy process. They are applied using Trait Burners, which randomly assign a Trait to the chosen character. Since it is a randomized process, fishing for the desired Trait can be a lengthy process. That said, the improvements are generally worth the effort, since your characters’ gameplay effectiveness can transform for the better.

Traits can be applied by speaking to the Robot in the hub world. You can directly warp to it using the Warp button on the HUD. While the Warp menu is open, scroll down to find the Robot option. Once you’ve teleported to the machine, interact with it to start rolling Traits.

As for Trait Burners, you can get them by completing various stages, accepting mission rewards, and redeeming codes. They can be found practically everywhere and are quite abundant, so you will likely not run out of Trait Burner sources very quickly.

List of all Traits

Warping to the Robot (Image via Roblox)

This table lists every Trait currently in the game, along with their respective effects:

Trait Effect Drop Chance Tank +50% Durability 12% Perception I +3% RNG 11.5% Perception II +5% RNG 9% Perception III +7% RNG 7% Dexterity I -3% SPD 10% Dexterity II -5% SPD 7.5% Dexterity III -7% SPD 6% Prodigy +100% Unit XP gain from stages 10% Zenkai I +5% DMG 10% Zenkai II +7% DMG 8% Zenkai III +10% DMG 6.5% Midas +25% Farm Income; +5% Elimination bonus 5% Sharpshooter +15% RNG Attacks hit an additional random enemy for 5% of the unit’s damage. 4% Tempest -10% SPD +30% DoT Damage 3% Companion +1 Placement 2% Bloodlust +10% DMG +10% RNG +1 Stack per kill (max 10) +1% DMG per stack -1% SPD Lose one Stack every 0.5 second after 15 seconds of idle Special Unit moves 0.8% Corrupted -10% SPD +7.5% RNG +20% Shield Bypass Damage +1 Shield Break per hit Marks enemies to take +10% DMG from attacks Special Unit moves 0.8% Genesis +12.5% DMG -8.5% SPD +8.5% RNG +50% True DMG, ignoring elemental rules for half of your unit’s damage Special Unit moves 0.7% All Star +300 DMG -10% SPD +10% RNG +50% Durability Unit Limit: 1 Overall Cost +1.75x Special Unit moves 0.2%

FAQs

How can I apply Traits in All Star Tower Defense X?

Traits can be applied using Trait Burners by speaking to the Robot NPC in the hub world.

How can I get Trait Burners in All Star Tower Defense X?

Trait Burners can be obtained through stage clears, mission rewards, and code redemptions.

What is the best Trait in All Star Tower Defense X?

The best Trait in the game is the All Star Trait, which massively boosts a unit's stats.

