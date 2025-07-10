  • home icon
All Star Tower Defense X Traits

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 10, 2025 07:42 GMT
Roblox All Star Tower Defense X
Roblox All Star Tower Defense X (Image via Roblox)

Traits in All Star Tower Defense X are passive abilities that improve your units’ overall viability in battle. Applicable through a resource called Trait Burner, this system can help you clear stages faster, earn more Cash, and apply other helpful effects. The rarer the Trait, the more potent it is, which is why the rarest of them are so sought after.

Let’s explore Traits and how to apply them in All Star Tower Defense X.

How Traits work in All Star Tower Defense X

The Traits menu (Image via Roblox)
The Traits menu (Image via Roblox)

Traits are very straightforward as a gameplay mechanic: they are passives that enhance the specified stats. They can boost a variety of stats, ranging from non-combat ones like RNG to battle-centric ones like Damage. Since only one Trait can be active at once, you must be judicious while applying them.

also-read-trending Trending

The application of Traits is a very RNG-heavy process. They are applied using Trait Burners, which randomly assign a Trait to the chosen character. Since it is a randomized process, fishing for the desired Trait can be a lengthy process. That said, the improvements are generally worth the effort, since your characters’ gameplay effectiveness can transform for the better.

Traits can be applied by speaking to the Robot in the hub world. You can directly warp to it using the Warp button on the HUD. While the Warp menu is open, scroll down to find the Robot option. Once you’ve teleported to the machine, interact with it to start rolling Traits.

As for Trait Burners, you can get them by completing various stages, accepting mission rewards, and redeeming codes. They can be found practically everywhere and are quite abundant, so you will likely not run out of Trait Burner sources very quickly.

List of all Traits

Warping to the Robot (Image via Roblox)
Warping to the Robot (Image via Roblox)

This table lists every Trait currently in the game, along with their respective effects:

Trait

Effect

Drop Chance

Tank

+50% Durability

12%

Perception I

+3% RNG

11.5%

Perception II

+5% RNG

9%

Perception III

+7% RNG

7%

Dexterity I

-3% SPD

10%

Dexterity II

-5% SPD

7.5%

Dexterity III

-7% SPD

6%

Prodigy

+100% Unit XP gain from stages

10%

Zenkai I

+5% DMG

10%

Zenkai II

+7% DMG

8%

Zenkai III

+10% DMG

6.5%

Midas

+25% Farm Income; +5% Elimination bonus

5%

Sharpshooter

+15% RNG

Attacks hit an additional random enemy for 5% of the unit’s damage.

4%

Tempest

-10% SPD

+30% DoT Damage

3%

Companion

+1 Placement

2%

Bloodlust

+10% DMG

+10% RNG

+1 Stack per kill (max 10)

+1% DMG per stack

-1% SPD

Lose one Stack every 0.5 second after 15 seconds of idle

Special Unit moves

0.8%

Corrupted

-10% SPD

+7.5% RNG

+20% Shield Bypass Damage

+1 Shield Break per hit

Marks enemies to take +10% DMG from attacks

Special Unit moves

0.8%

Genesis

+12.5% DMG

-8.5% SPD

+8.5% RNG

+50% True DMG, ignoring elemental rules for half of your unit’s damage

Special Unit moves

0.7%

All Star

+300 DMG

-10% SPD

+10% RNG

+50% Durability

Unit Limit: 1

Overall Cost +1.75x

Special Unit moves

0.2%

FAQs

How can I apply Traits in All Star Tower Defense X?

Traits can be applied using Trait Burners by speaking to the Robot NPC in the hub world.

How can I get Trait Burners in All Star Tower Defense X?

Trait Burners can be obtained through stage clears, mission rewards, and code redemptions.

What is the best Trait in All Star Tower Defense X?

The best Trait in the game is the All Star Trait, which massively boosts a unit's stats.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

