All Steal a Brainrot Weapons

Protecting your base in Steal a Brainrot necessitates the use of a weapon. A good weapon can easily stave off any potential thieves, launching them far and deterring their pilfering intentions. There are dozens of weapons to choose from in this title, locked behind Rebirth and monetary requirements. By fulfilling both prerequisites, you can claim the desired weapon and become the protector your home base needs.

Here’s a complete list of Weapons available in Steal a Brainrot.

List of all Weapons in Steal a Brainrot

Weapon selection in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

This list includes every weapon in the game, along with their unlock requirements:

Slap: 500 Cash

Trap: 1,000 Cash

Iron Slap: 1 Rebirth, 2,000 Cash

Bee Launcher: 1 Rebirth, 10,000 Cash

Gold Slap: 2 Rebirths, 15,000 Cash

Rage Table: 25,000 Cash

Diamond Slap: 3 Rebirths, 50,000 Cash

Taser Gun: 3 Rebirths, 100,000 cash

Emerald Slap: 4 Rebirths 200,000 Cash

Boogie Bomb: 4 Rebirths, 500,000 Cash

Ruby Slap: 5 Rebirths, 1,000,000 Cash

Medusa’s Head: 5 Rebirths, 5,000,000 Cash

Dark Matter Slap: 6 Rebirths, 1,500,000 Cash

Web Slinger: 6 Rebirths, 2,000,000 Cash

Flame Slap: 7 Rebirths, 2,500,000 Cash

All Seeing Sentry: 7 Rebirths, 5,000,000 Cash

Nuclear Slap: 8 Rebirths, 6,000,000 Cash

Rainbowrath Sword: 8 Rebirths, 10,000,000 Cash

Galaxy Slap: 9 Rebirths, 15,000,000 Cash

Glitched Slap: 10 Rebirths, 25,000,000 Cash

Splatter Slap: 11 Rebirths, 75,000,000 Cash

Paintball Gun: 11 Rebirths, 100,000,000 Cash

Heart Balloon: 12 Rebirths, 15,000,000 Cash

Magnet: 12 Rebirths, 200,000,000 Cash

Megaphone: 13 Rebirths, Cash

Beehive: 13 Rebirths, Cash

Blackhole Slap: 199 Robux

Laser Gun: 999 Robux

Ban Hammer: 1,4999 Robux

How to get Weapons

The Premium Weapon selection (Image via Roblox)

Getting Weapons in this experience is a two-step process. First, fulfill the Rebirth requirement, which you can view in the shop found close to the center of the map. Once you reach the specified Rebirth level, approach the same shop, scroll down to the desired option, and hit the green button to buy it. The higher the required Rebirth level, the pricier the Weapon will be.

While you can’t purchase the items listed in the regular Shop with Robux, you can buy exclusively premium items from the Robux Shop. These have no additional prerequisites; you can always get these weapons so long as you spend Robux on them. They can be quite effective in practice, especially for early-game players.

FAQs

How can I buy Weapons in Steal a Brainrot?

You can buy Weapons with Cash from the regular Shop by fulfilling the required Rebirth requirement.

Can Weapons be purchased with Robux in Steal a Brainrot?

Only a small selection of Weapons found separately in the Robux Shop can be bought with the premium currency.

Is Steal a Brainrot free to play?

Yes, the game is free to play and does not include any mandatory premium purchases.

