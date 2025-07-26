  • home icon
All Steal a Brainrot Weapons

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 26, 2025 09:50 GMT
Roblox Steal a Brainrot
Roblox Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Protecting your base in Steal a Brainrot necessitates the use of a weapon. A good weapon can easily stave off any potential thieves, launching them far and deterring their pilfering intentions. There are dozens of weapons to choose from in this title, locked behind Rebirth and monetary requirements. By fulfilling both prerequisites, you can claim the desired weapon and become the protector your home base needs.

Here’s a complete list of Weapons available in Steal a Brainrot.

List of all Weapons in Steal a Brainrot

Weapon selection in the Shop (Image via Roblox)
Weapon selection in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

This list includes every weapon in the game, along with their unlock requirements:

  • Slap: 500 Cash
  • Trap: 1,000 Cash
  • Iron Slap: 1 Rebirth, 2,000 Cash
  • Bee Launcher: 1 Rebirth, 10,000 Cash
  • Gold Slap: 2 Rebirths, 15,000 Cash
  • Rage Table: 25,000 Cash
  • Diamond Slap: 3 Rebirths, 50,000 Cash
  • Taser Gun: 3 Rebirths, 100,000 cash
  • Emerald Slap: 4 Rebirths 200,000 Cash
  • Boogie Bomb: 4 Rebirths, 500,000 Cash
  • Ruby Slap: 5 Rebirths, 1,000,000 Cash
  • Medusa’s Head: 5 Rebirths, 5,000,000 Cash
  • Dark Matter Slap: 6 Rebirths, 1,500,000 Cash
  • Web Slinger: 6 Rebirths, 2,000,000 Cash
  • Flame Slap: 7 Rebirths, 2,500,000 Cash
  • All Seeing Sentry: 7 Rebirths, 5,000,000 Cash
  • Nuclear Slap: 8 Rebirths, 6,000,000 Cash
  • Rainbowrath Sword: 8 Rebirths, 10,000,000 Cash
  • Galaxy Slap: 9 Rebirths, 15,000,000 Cash
  • Glitched Slap: 10 Rebirths, 25,000,000 Cash
  • Splatter Slap: 11 Rebirths, 75,000,000 Cash
  • Paintball Gun: 11 Rebirths, 100,000,000 Cash
  • Heart Balloon: 12 Rebirths, 15,000,000 Cash
  • Magnet: 12 Rebirths, 200,000,000 Cash
  • Megaphone: 13 Rebirths, Cash
  • Beehive: 13 Rebirths, Cash
  • Blackhole Slap: 199 Robux
  • Laser Gun: 999 Robux
  • Ban Hammer: 1,4999 Robux
How to get Weapons

The Premium Weapon selection (Image via Roblox)
The Premium Weapon selection (Image via Roblox)

Getting Weapons in this experience is a two-step process. First, fulfill the Rebirth requirement, which you can view in the shop found close to the center of the map. Once you reach the specified Rebirth level, approach the same shop, scroll down to the desired option, and hit the green button to buy it. The higher the required Rebirth level, the pricier the Weapon will be.

While you can’t purchase the items listed in the regular Shop with Robux, you can buy exclusively premium items from the Robux Shop. These have no additional prerequisites; you can always get these weapons so long as you spend Robux on them. They can be quite effective in practice, especially for early-game players.

FAQs

How can I buy Weapons in Steal a Brainrot?

You can buy Weapons with Cash from the regular Shop by fulfilling the required Rebirth requirement.

Can Weapons be purchased with Robux in Steal a Brainrot?

Only a small selection of Weapons found separately in the Robux Shop can be bought with the premium currency.

Is Steal a Brainrot free to play?

Yes, the game is free to play and does not include any mandatory premium purchases.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
