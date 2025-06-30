All Styles in Roblox Mugen: Rarity, odds, and more

Mugen is a battleground-style experience inspired by the acclaimed Demon Slayer. Players enter a free-for-all contest in a world full of breakable buildings and objects. Yet, the game's highlight is its diverse fighting styles, based on the Breathing Styles in Demon Slayer, which allow players to create combos and assume the role of their favorite character.

Given their importance, this guide provides all the information you need about Styles in Roblox Mugen.

How to get Styles in Roblox Mugen

There are currently five Styles in the game (Image via Roblox)

Styles can be obtained from the namesake gacha in Roblox Mugen. You can find it in the game's main menu below the Play button.

To roll for a Style, you'll need either Spins or Lucky Spins. Both can be acquired in the following ways:

Purchase Spins with Yen : You can buy a Style Spin by spending 10,000 Yen. The latter is an in-game currency acquired by defeating players in the game.

: You can buy a Style Spin by spending 10,000 Yen. The latter is an in-game currency acquired by defeating players in the game. Purchase Spins from Store : Besides using Yen, you can buy Spins by using Robux. Just head to the Store and select a pack of your choice.

: Besides using Yen, you can buy Spins by using Robux. Just head to the Store and select a pack of your choice. Collect Daily log-in rewards : You can get several Spins and Lucky Spins by simply logging into the game every day.

: You can get several Spins and Lucky Spins by simply logging into the game every day. Redemption codes: Mugen developers often drop promo codes to celebrate events and updates. Redeem them to get Yen, Spins, and other rewards.

Similar to the mechanics in Chrollo's Basketball Zero, Lucky Spins are better than the usual Spins because they provide a better chance of getting Epic, Legendary, and Mythic Styles. However, they are extremely rare and cannot be bought with Yen or Robux.

Currently, each player possesses three Style slots. The first Slot is free, while the rest need to be unlocked by spending Robux.

All Styles in Roblox Mugen

The Styles gacha menu (Image via Roblox)

Styles are classified into Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic based on the ascending order of their rarities. Their names and odds are listed as follows:

Normal Odds

Rare (62.25%) - Water

Epic (30.00%) - Sickles

Legendary (7.00%) - Flame, Sound

Mythic (0.5%) - Shockwave

Lucky Odds

Epic (50%) - Sickles

Legendary (45%) - Flame, Sound

Mythic (5%) - Shockwave

With every Spin in the Styles gacha, the Pity Meter increases. You are guaranteed to get a high-rarity Style once the Pity Meter is maxed.

More about Styles in Mugen

Water is the most common Style in Mugen. Although it possesses low damage, it is versatile and beginner-friendly, allowing newbies to get settled in the PvP game. The Water Style's 'R' move deals high knockback, and it can be followed with Flowing Dance to confuse opponents about the direction of the hits.

Sickles is considered a broken Style as per its low rarity. Almost every move provided by it is a series of slashes and cuts that keep the opponent dazed.

Like Sickles, Flame and Sound Styles have powerful movesets. The Flame's Rising Sun move throws opponents in the air and makes them vulnerable. Meanwhile, the Sound Style is characterized by its lightning-fast strikes, which demand skillful use of dodging and blocking from opponents.

The rarest Style, Shockwave, is quite impressive. Its 'R' move, Compass Needle, grants improved range and durability. Once used, players can follow it with Disorder, triggering a barrage of range-buffed punches, and then use Destruct to slam the opponents and deal knockback.

FAQs on Roblox Mugen

How do I get Style Spins?

You can purchase Style Spins with Yen and Robux. Moreover, you can obtain them via daily rewards and redemption codes.

Does the Styles gacha have a pity system?

Yes, the gacha has a Pity Meter.

Which is the rarest Style in the game?

Currently, the rarest Style is Shockwave.

