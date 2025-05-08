All Train variants in Dead Rails: Price and usage

In Dead Rails, a train is the primary mode of transport that can help you escape the desert without taking much harm. While you can have horses too, they are relatively very slow and have no storage capacity. In comparison with our four-legged friend, a train can move faster and has plenty of capacity to store weapons and other items. It may consume a lot of fuel, but it's also worthwhile for the features it offers.
In one of the recent updates, the developers added several new variants for the trains in Dead Rails. Each of the newly added train variants has different builds, and they offer something unique. To learn more about them, check out this guide below.
How to get new Trains in Dead Rails
Currently, there are three train variants in this Roblox title, and you can purchase them from the Train Station in the lobby area. For your reference, we have mentioned all the trains along with their price and usage below.
Cattle Car
- Cost: 225 Bonds
This type of train replaces the default flatcar carrier with a covered wooden carrier. It has three entrances with a roof and walls to protect the passengers from all kinds of threats. The biggest advantage of having this train is that players who have equipped the Vampire Class can travel safely without having to worry about the sunlight.
The only downside of the Cattle Car is that the outlaws can shoot through the wooden walls. However, if you rush and travel fast, you will be able to avoid it.
Armored Train
- Cost: 275 Bonds
If you want to destroy everything and move forward, then the Armored Train is what you need. Not only is it a bulletproof train, but it also has Maxim Guns mounted on both sides. That being said, you get access to the heavy artillery and protection with the Armored Train.
While you get heavy firepower, it comes at the cost of speed and fuel. An Armored Train travels at a relatively slower speed and consumes more fuel to keep running.
Gold Rush
- Cost: 250 Bonds
If you want everyone to notice your wealth, then go for this train. The Gold Rush train is made of pure Gold and shines brighter than the sun. Apart from this, this train has absolutely no other special features.
From the above list, we would recommend you go for the Armored Train as it stands for business. You can overcome any and every threat while using this ride. Just make sure you have a couple of teammates who can help you refuel the Armored Train frequently.
FAQs
How much does the Gold Rush cost in Dead Rails?
You can purchase the Gold Rush for a total of 250 Bonds in this experience.
Where to purchase new trains in Dead Rails?
You can purchase new trains from the Train Station building in the lobby area.
How do I earn Bonds in Dead Rails?
The best way to earn Bonds is by completing the Challenges mentioned on the Challenge Board in the lobby area.
