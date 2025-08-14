The Kitchen Storm update introduced the highest rarity of recipes to Grow a Garden: Transcendent recipes. Transcendent recipes give you access to the highest tier of rewards Chris P, the primary Cooking Event NPC, has to offer. Completing such recipes can be quite challenging, as they involve collecting a massive amount of rare Fruits.

Ad

Let’s take a look at every Transcendent recipe you can complete for some of the best prizes in the Grow a Garden Cooking Event.

List of all Transcendent recipes in Grow a Garden

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Save for Sushi, every food item featured in the Cooking Event has a Transcendent recipe. You can’t make every Transcendent recipe freely since many of them share the same ingredients. In such cases, Chris P must make a request for the specific food before it becomes available for cooking.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a complete list of all Transcendent recipes in the game:

Burger

Chris P, the Cooking Event NPC (Image via Roblox)

1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Grand Tomato, and 3 x Bone Blossom.

Ad

Curious about the different Burger recipes in Grow a Garden? Check out our guide on how to cook a Burger and find the ingredients required for its recipes.

Cake

1 x Banana, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

Candy Apple

1 x Sugar Apple and 1 x Amber Spine (craving dependent).

1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Sugarglaze, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

4 x Sugar Apple (craving dependent).

2 x Sugar Apple and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

1 x Hive Fruit, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom.

1 x Sugar Apple and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

Ad

Donut

1 x Beanstalk, 1 x Sugarglaze, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

1 x Sugarglaze and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

Hotdog

1 x Violet Corn and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

1 x Corn and 4 x Bone Blossom.

1 x Violet Corn, 1 x Lucky Bamboo, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

1 x Cauliflower and 4 x Bone Blossom.

Ice Cream

1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

Pie

1 x Pie and 4 x Bone Blossom.

1 x Coconut and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

2 x Bone Blossom, 1 x Sugarglaze, and 1 x Sugar Apple.

Ad

Pizza

1 x Beanstalk, 1 x Banana, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Corn, and 3 x Bone Blossom.

Porridge

1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

Salad

1 x Grand Tomato (can be replaced with 1 x Tomato) and 4 x Bone Blossom.

2 x Giant Pinecone, 2 x Bone Blossom, and 1 x Bell Pepper.

1 x Bell Pepper and 4 x Bone Blossom.

Sandwich

3 x Bone Blossom, 1 x Grand Tomato (can be replaced with 1 x Tomato), and 1 x Sugarglaze (craving dependent).

Ad

Smoothie

1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Coconut, and 3 x Bone Blossom.

1 x Sugar Apple and 4 x Bone Blossom.

4 x Sugar Apples (craving dependent).

3 x Bone Blossom, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 1 x Burning Bud.

4 x Bone blossom, 1 x Moon Melon, and 1 x Elder Strawberry.

1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Nectar Thorn, 1 x Burning Bud, and 2 x Bone Blossom.

4 x Elder Strawberry and 1 x Sugar Apple.

5 x Sugar Apple.

2 x Sugar Apple, 2 x Elder Strawberry, and 1 x Beanstalk.

2 x Bone Blossom and 1 x Coconut.

Ad

Spaghetti

1 x Grand Tomato (can be substituted with 1 x Tomato), 1 x Sugarglaze, and 3 x Bone Blossom.

Sweet Tea

2 x Candy Blossom and 3 x Bone Blossom.

1 x Burning Bud, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom.

1 x Ember Lily, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom.

4 x Sugar Apple and 1 x Ember Lily (can be substituted with 1 x Burning Bud).

Waffle

1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Coconut, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How can I make Transcendent Porridge in Grow a Garden?

You can make a Transcendent Porridge with one Sugarglaze, one Sugar Apple, and three Bone Blossoms when Chris P is craving the dish.

When will the Cooking Event end?

The Cooking Event will end on August 16, 2025.

How can I get Sugar Apple Seeds in Grow a Garden?

Sugar Apple Seeds can be purchased from the regular Seed Shop for 25 million Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025