The Kitchen Storm update introduced the highest rarity of recipes to Grow a Garden: Transcendent recipes. Transcendent recipes give you access to the highest tier of rewards Chris P, the primary Cooking Event NPC, has to offer. Completing such recipes can be quite challenging, as they involve collecting a massive amount of rare Fruits.
Let’s take a look at every Transcendent recipe you can complete for some of the best prizes in the Grow a Garden Cooking Event.
List of all Transcendent recipes in Grow a Garden
Save for Sushi, every food item featured in the Cooking Event has a Transcendent recipe. You can’t make every Transcendent recipe freely since many of them share the same ingredients. In such cases, Chris P must make a request for the specific food before it becomes available for cooking.
Here’s a complete list of all Transcendent recipes in the game:
Burger
- 1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Grand Tomato, and 3 x Bone Blossom.
Cake
- 1 x Banana, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
Candy Apple
- 1 x Sugar Apple and 1 x Amber Spine (craving dependent).
- 1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Sugarglaze, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 4 x Sugar Apple (craving dependent).
- 2 x Sugar Apple and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 1 x Hive Fruit, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom.
- 1 x Sugar Apple and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
Donut
- 1 x Beanstalk, 1 x Sugarglaze, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 1 x Sugarglaze and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
Hotdog
- 1 x Violet Corn and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 1 x Corn and 4 x Bone Blossom.
- 1 x Violet Corn, 1 x Lucky Bamboo, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 1 x Cauliflower and 4 x Bone Blossom.
Ice Cream
- 1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
Pie
- 1 x Pie and 4 x Bone Blossom.
- 1 x Coconut and 4 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 2 x Bone Blossom, 1 x Sugarglaze, and 1 x Sugar Apple.
Pizza
- 1 x Beanstalk, 1 x Banana, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Corn, and 3 x Bone Blossom.
Porridge
- 1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
Salad
- 1 x Grand Tomato (can be replaced with 1 x Tomato) and 4 x Bone Blossom.
- 2 x Giant Pinecone, 2 x Bone Blossom, and 1 x Bell Pepper.
- 1 x Bell Pepper and 4 x Bone Blossom.
Sandwich
- 3 x Bone Blossom, 1 x Grand Tomato (can be replaced with 1 x Tomato), and 1 x Sugarglaze (craving dependent).
Smoothie
- 1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Coconut, and 3 x Bone Blossom.
- 1 x Sugar Apple and 4 x Bone Blossom.
- 4 x Sugar Apples (craving dependent).
- 3 x Bone Blossom, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 1 x Burning Bud.
- 4 x Bone blossom, 1 x Moon Melon, and 1 x Elder Strawberry.
- 1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Nectar Thorn, 1 x Burning Bud, and 2 x Bone Blossom.
- 4 x Elder Strawberry and 1 x Sugar Apple.
- 5 x Sugar Apple.
- 2 x Sugar Apple, 2 x Elder Strawberry, and 1 x Beanstalk.
- 2 x Bone Blossom and 1 x Coconut.
Spaghetti
- 1 x Grand Tomato (can be substituted with 1 x Tomato), 1 x Sugarglaze, and 3 x Bone Blossom.
Sweet Tea
- 2 x Candy Blossom and 3 x Bone Blossom.
- 1 x Burning Bud, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom.
- 1 x Ember Lily, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom.
- 4 x Sugar Apple and 1 x Ember Lily (can be substituted with 1 x Burning Bud).
Waffle
- 1 x Sugarglaze, 1 x Sugar Apple, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
- 1 x Sugar Apple, 1 x Coconut, and 3 x Bone Blossom (craving dependent).
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How can I make Transcendent Porridge in Grow a Garden?
You can make a Transcendent Porridge with one Sugarglaze, one Sugar Apple, and three Bone Blossoms when Chris P is craving the dish.
When will the Cooking Event end?
The Cooking Event will end on August 16, 2025.
How can I get Sugar Apple Seeds in Grow a Garden?
Sugar Apple Seeds can be purchased from the regular Seed Shop for 25 million Sheckles.
