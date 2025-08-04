How to cook Burger in Grow a Garden

Burgers are one of the 11 featured dishes in Grow a Garden’s Cooking Event. The sole purpose of the culinary item is for it to be fed to Chris P, the Pig. In exchange, the Pig NPC will reward you with a random freebie, depending on the rarity of the crafted dish. Cooking a Burger is fairly straightforward, as it involves bringing the right Fruits to the Cooking Pot and mixing them.

This guide explores how you can make a Burger to complete Chris P’s requests in the Cooking Event.

Making Burgers in Grow a Garden

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Burger is in the higher tier of foods introduced with the Cooking Event, as it does not have a Common variant. Its baseline recipe is designated as Legendary, with the only other recipe rarities being Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic. This is because of the ingredients required to make the item, as they can be quite challenging to acquire.

The sections below list every recipe for making Burgers, along with where you can get them:

Legendary

The most basic Burger recipe involves bringing Pepper, Corn, and Tomato to the Cooking Pot in the Cooking Event Area.

1x Pepper: Pepper Seeds have a 0.75% chance to spawn in the regular Seed Shop.

Pepper Seeds have a 0.75% chance to spawn in the regular Seed Shop. 1x Corn: Corn Seeds have a 17% chance to spawn in the regular Seed Shop.

Corn Seeds have a 17% chance to spawn in the regular Seed Shop. 1x Tomato: Tomato Seeds have a 100% chance to spawn in the regular Seed Shop.

Mythical

The Mythical recipe involves mixing one each of Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Bone Blossom, and Beanstalk.

Bone Blossom: Its Seed is no longer obtainable, but you can use it if you obtained the Seed while it was available in the Prehistoric Event.

Its Seed is no longer obtainable, but you can use it if you obtained the Seed while it was available in the Prehistoric Event. Beanstalk: Beanstalk Seeds have a 0.48% chance to spawn in the regular Seed Shop.

If you don’t have the Bone Blossom on your farm, you can substitute it with a Beanstalk as well. In short, the alternative version of the Mythical Burger is one Pepper, one Corn, one Tomato, and two Beanstalks.

Divine

The Divine variant of the Burger recipe also involves Bone Blossom. Unfortunately, it cannot be replaced with something else if you don’t have the plant on your farm. You need one each of Corn and Tomato, along with three Bone Blossoms.

How to make Prismatic Burger in Grow a Garden

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Prismatic Burgers belong to the highest tier of culinary items featured in the Cooking Event. Presenting these to Chris P while he craves one will grant you a chance to get some of the rarest rewards available in the Cooking Event. As such, pursuing the recipe for this Burger variant is a fruitful endeavor.

Like its Divine counterpart, the Prismatic variant of this recipe requires you to collect Bone Blossom Fruits. You need one each of Violet Corn and Tomato, along with three Bone Blossoms, to complete this recipe. Alternatively, you can use one each of Sugarglaze and Grand Tomato, along with three Bone Blossoms to make a Prismatic Burger.

Here are the sources of Violet Corn, Sugarglaze, and Grand Tomato Seeds:

Violet Corn: No longer available. It was available from the Crafters Seed Pack during the Bizzy Bee Event.

No longer available. It was available from the Crafters Seed Pack during the Bizzy Bee Event. Sugarglaze: Available at a 10% drop chance from the Gourmet Seed Pack, the Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Sack.

Available at a 10% drop chance from the Gourmet Seed Pack, the Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Sack. Grand Tomato: Available at a 0.5% drop chance from the Gourmet Seed Pack and the Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack. It can be obtained at a 7% drop chance from the Rainbow Sack.

FAQs

What is the easiest recipe for the Burger in Grow a Garden?

The easiest recipe to make a Burger requires you to deposit a Pepper, a Corn, and a Tomato Fruit into the Cooking Pot.

What ingredients are required for the Prismatic Burger recipe in Grow a Garden?

You need one Violet Corn, one Tomato, and three Bone Blossoms or one Sugarglaze, one Grand Tomato, and three Bone Blossoms to make a Prismatic Burger.

Is Grow a Garden available for free?

Yes, the experience does not involve any forced premium purchases, making it accessible for free.

