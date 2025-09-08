  • home icon
All Travelling Merchants in Grow a Garden

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 08, 2025 08:56 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden includes a number of merchant NPCs that spawn every once in a while. These merchants, called Traveling Merchants, include some of the rarest and best items in their stock. Each of these vendors has a chance to appear next to the Seed Shop, at which point they remain available for 30 minutes before despawning.

You can buy cosmetics, unique gear, exclusive Seeds, and more from Traveling Merchants, so be sure to look for their spawn notification while in-game.

Every Traveling Merchant in Grow a Garden

Traveling Merchants appear next to the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)
Traveling Merchants appear next to the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are six unique Traveling Merchants that can appear next to the Seed Shop. These Merchants are the Gnome Merchant, the Honey Merchant, the Mutation Spray Merchant, the Sky Merchant, the Sprinkler Merchant, and the Summer Seed Merchant.

Trending

The game also introduced the limited 4th of July Shop on July 4, 2025, to commemorate the USA Independence Day, which hasn’t returned since the holiday.

You’ll find these shops and their item stocks in the table below:

Traveling Merchant

Shop Type

Shop Stock

Availability

4th of July Merchant

Limited holiday-themed shop

Liberty Lily

Firework Flower

Firework

Bald Eagle Pet

4th of July Crate

Only available on July 4, 2025.

Gnome Merchant

Cosmetics shop

Common Gnome Crate

Farmers Gnome Crate

Classic Gnome Crate

Iconic Gnome Crate

Gnome Cosmetic item

In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants.

Honey Merchant

Bee-themed shop

Bee Egg

Bee Crate

Flower Seed Pack

Honey Sprinkler

Honey Crafters Crate

In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants.

Mutation Spray Merchant

Exclusively sells Mutation Sprays

Mutation Spray Wet

Mutation Spray Verdant

Mutation Spray Windstruck

In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants.

Sky Merchant

Night-themed gear shop

Night Staff

Star Caller

Mutation Spray Cloudtouched

In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants.

Sprinkler Merchant

Exclusively sells Sprinklers

Tropical Mist Sprinkler

Flower Froster Sprinkler

Spice Spritzer Sprinkler

Stalk Sprout Sprinkler

Sweet Soaker Sprinkler

In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants.

Summer Seed Merchant

Summer-themed shop

Cauliflower Seed

Rafflesia Seed

Green Apple Seed

Avocado Seed

Banana Seed

Pineapple Seed

Kiwi Seed

Bell Pepper Seed

Prickly Pear Seed

Loquat Seed

Feijoa Seed

Pitcher Plant Seed

Common Summer Egg

Rare Summer Egg

Paradise Summer Egg

In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants.

Honey Merchant aside, every vendor in this table sells their products for Sheckles and Robux. You need the Honey currency to purchase the Honey Merchant’s stock. Follow this guide to learn how to get Honey in Grow a Garden.

Traveling Merchant spawn frequency

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Traveling Merchants typically spawn every four hours, with the only exceptions being the Honey Merchant and the 4th of July Merchant. The Honey Merchant spawns right before Night Events occur, which makes it rarer than every other Traveling vendor. As for the 4th of July Merchant, the shop and its associated NPC was introduced for the first time on July 4, 2025. Whether the Merchant will return next year or not remains to be seen.

There is no fixed order of their appearance, so you can spot any of them at any given time throughout the day. The randomization can make it difficult to track a Traveling Merchant if you’re looking for something specific. So, be sure to keep an eye on the clock while playing the game to see if the desired vendor appears on the map.

Note that Traveling Merchants start spawning at 12 am UTC and continue to appear every four hours throughout the day. Here are the Traveling Merchant spawn timings across the major regions of the world:

  • UTC: 12 am, 4 am, 8 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, and 8 pm.
  • PDT: 5 pm, 9 pm, 1 am, 5 am, 9 am, and 1 pm.
  • CDT: 7 pm, 11 pm, 3 am, 7 am, 11 am, and 3 pm.
  • EDT: 8 pm, 12 am, 4 am, 8 am, 12 pm, and 4 pm.
  • IST: 5:30 am, 9:30 am, 1:30 am, 5:30 am, 9:30 am, and 1:30 pm.
  • Philippine Standard Time: 8 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm, 12 am, and 4 am.
  • Brasilia Standard Time: 9 pm, 1 am, 5 am, 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm.
  • NZST: 12 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm, 12 am, 4 am, and 8 am.
  • AEST: 10 am, 2 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, 2 am, and 6 am.
  • JST: 9 am, 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm, 1 am, and 5 am.
FAQs on Grow a Garden

When do Traveling Merchants appear in Grow a Garden?

Traveling Merchants appear every four hours, starting from 12 am UTC.

How many Traveling Merchants are currently available in Grow a Garden?

As of this writing, the game has six accessible Traveling Merchants.

Do Traveling Merchants appear in a specific order?

No, Traveling Merchants’ spawn in a randomized order.

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
