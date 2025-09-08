All Travelling Merchants in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden includes a number of merchant NPCs that spawn every once in a while. These merchants, called Traveling Merchants, include some of the rarest and best items in their stock. Each of these vendors has a chance to appear next to the Seed Shop, at which point they remain available for 30 minutes before despawning.

You can buy cosmetics, unique gear, exclusive Seeds, and more from Traveling Merchants, so be sure to look for their spawn notification while in-game.

Every Traveling Merchant in Grow a Garden

Traveling Merchants appear next to the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are six unique Traveling Merchants that can appear next to the Seed Shop. These Merchants are the Gnome Merchant, the Honey Merchant, the Mutation Spray Merchant, the Sky Merchant, the Sprinkler Merchant, and the Summer Seed Merchant.

The game also introduced the limited 4th of July Shop on July 4, 2025, to commemorate the USA Independence Day, which hasn’t returned since the holiday.

You’ll find these shops and their item stocks in the table below:

Traveling Merchant Shop Type Shop Stock Availability 4th of July Merchant Limited holiday-themed shop Liberty Lily Firework Flower Firework Bald Eagle Pet 4th of July Crate Only available on July 4, 2025. Gnome Merchant Cosmetics shop Common Gnome Crate Farmers Gnome Crate Classic Gnome Crate Iconic Gnome Crate Gnome Cosmetic item In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants. Honey Merchant Bee-themed shop Bee Egg Bee Crate Flower Seed Pack Honey Sprinkler Honey Crafters Crate In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants. Mutation Spray Merchant Exclusively sells Mutation Sprays Mutation Spray Wet Mutation Spray Verdant Mutation Spray Windstruck In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants. Sky Merchant Night-themed gear shop Night Staff Star Caller Mutation Spray Cloudtouched In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants. Sprinkler Merchant Exclusively sells Sprinklers Tropical Mist Sprinkler Flower Froster Sprinkler Spice Spritzer Sprinkler Stalk Sprout Sprinkler Sweet Soaker Sprinkler In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants. Summer Seed Merchant Summer-themed shop Cauliflower Seed Rafflesia Seed Green Apple Seed Avocado Seed Banana Seed Pineapple Seed Kiwi Seed Bell Pepper Seed Prickly Pear Seed Loquat Seed Feijoa Seed Pitcher Plant Seed Common Summer Egg Rare Summer Egg Paradise Summer Egg In the rotation of regular Traveling Merchants.

Honey Merchant aside, every vendor in this table sells their products for Sheckles and Robux. You need the Honey currency to purchase the Honey Merchant’s stock. Follow this guide to learn how to get Honey in Grow a Garden.

Traveling Merchant spawn frequency

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Traveling Merchants typically spawn every four hours, with the only exceptions being the Honey Merchant and the 4th of July Merchant. The Honey Merchant spawns right before Night Events occur, which makes it rarer than every other Traveling vendor. As for the 4th of July Merchant, the shop and its associated NPC was introduced for the first time on July 4, 2025. Whether the Merchant will return next year or not remains to be seen.

There is no fixed order of their appearance, so you can spot any of them at any given time throughout the day. The randomization can make it difficult to track a Traveling Merchant if you’re looking for something specific. So, be sure to keep an eye on the clock while playing the game to see if the desired vendor appears on the map.

Note that Traveling Merchants start spawning at 12 am UTC and continue to appear every four hours throughout the day. Here are the Traveling Merchant spawn timings across the major regions of the world:

UTC: 12 am, 4 am, 8 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, and 8 pm.

12 am, 4 am, 8 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, and 8 pm. PDT: 5 pm, 9 pm, 1 am, 5 am, 9 am, and 1 pm.

5 pm, 9 pm, 1 am, 5 am, 9 am, and 1 pm. CDT: 7 pm, 11 pm, 3 am, 7 am, 11 am, and 3 pm.

7 pm, 11 pm, 3 am, 7 am, 11 am, and 3 pm. EDT: 8 pm, 12 am, 4 am, 8 am, 12 pm, and 4 pm.

8 pm, 12 am, 4 am, 8 am, 12 pm, and 4 pm. IST: 5:30 am, 9:30 am, 1:30 am, 5:30 am, 9:30 am, and 1:30 pm.

5:30 am, 9:30 am, 1:30 am, 5:30 am, 9:30 am, and 1:30 pm. Philippine Standard Time: 8 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm, 12 am, and 4 am.

8 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm, 12 am, and 4 am. Brasilia Standard Time: 9 pm, 1 am, 5 am, 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm.

9 pm, 1 am, 5 am, 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm. NZST: 12 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm, 12 am, 4 am, and 8 am.

12 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm, 12 am, 4 am, and 8 am. AEST: 10 am, 2 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, 2 am, and 6 am.

10 am, 2 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, 2 am, and 6 am. JST: 9 am, 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm, 1 am, and 5 am.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When do Traveling Merchants appear in Grow a Garden?

Traveling Merchants appear every four hours, starting from 12 am UTC.

How many Traveling Merchants are currently available in Grow a Garden?

As of this writing, the game has six accessible Traveling Merchants.

Do Traveling Merchants appear in a specific order?

No, Traveling Merchants’ spawn in a randomized order.

