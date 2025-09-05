How to get Honey in Grow a Garden after Bizzy Bees Event

Honey is a type of currency that was introduced by the Bizzy Bees Event in Grow a Garden. Previously, all players were able to obtain it by depositing Pollinated plants into the Honey Combpressor. Now that the event and its associated machines have been removed, the method for acquiring Honey has changed in this farm management experience.

Here's how you can get Honey in Grow a Garden following the removal of the Bizzy Bees Event.

The current way to get Honey in Grow a Garden

The Honey Merchant (Image via Roblox)

To acquire Honey, you'll need to give crops with the Pollinated Mutation to the Honey Merchant. This NPC, like other merchants, has a chance to spawn on the map after every four hours.

The Honey Merchant, named Onett, only appears during the daytime. Their shop is located between the first garden plot and the Seed Shop. Whenever the merchant appears on a server, all players are informed about their arrival by the message: "The Honey Merchant has arrived on the map."

Finding Onett is simple, but the problem is the character's spawn chance. Given there are a total of six Merchant NPCs in Grow a Garden, the Honey Merchant has a 16.66% chance of appearing on the map instead of any other character.

Whenever the Honey Merchant does appear, you can give them all your Pollinated crops by choosing the "Take all my plants" dialogue. The Pollinated Mutation is applied by the following Pets:

Bee - Has a 65% hatch chance from the Bee Egg

- Has a 65% hatch chance from the Bee Egg Honey Bee - Has a 25% hatch chance from the Bee Egg

- Has a 25% hatch chance from the Bee Egg Petal Bee - Has a 4% hatch chance from the Bee Egg

- Has a 4% hatch chance from the Bee Egg Queen Bee - Has a 1% hatch chance from the Bee Egg

- Has a 1% hatch chance from the Bee Egg Wasp - Has s 55% hatch chance from the Anti Bee Egg

- Has s 55% hatch chance from the Anti Bee Egg Tarantula Hawk - Has a 30% hatch chance from the Anti Bee Egg

You get one Honey per kilogram of Pollinated crops given to Onett. That said, the fruits, plants, or vegetables must have the Mutation; otherwise, they won't be accepted by the NPC.

What does the Honey Merchant sell in Grow a Garden?

All items sold by the Honey Merchant (Image via Roblox)

All items previously sold by the Queen Bee NPC are now given by the Honey Merchant. Their names, rarities, prices, and stock chance are given below:

Item Rarity Honey cost Robux cost Stock chance Flower Seed Pack Rare 10 Honey 99 Robux 100% Honey Sprinkler Divine 30 Honey 199 Robux 16% Bee Egg Mythical 18 Honey 129 Robux 100% Bee Crate Legendary 12 Honey 179 Robux 25% Honey Crafters Crate Legendary 15 Honey 179 Robux 25%

Purchasing the Bee Egg should be your top priority if you require more Pollinated crops in Grow a Garden. Except for the Bear Bee, all the Pets in this egg mutate random crops with Pollinated.

Also check: Grow a Garden Wispwing guide: Rarity, how to get, and more

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Where does the Honey Merchant spawn?

The Honey Merchant spawns close to the Seed Shop.

Does the Honey Merchant spawn at night?

No, this NPC does not spawn during any nighttime events.

Which is the rarest Pet in the Bee Egg?

Queen Bee, with a hatch chance of 1%, is the rarest Pet in the Bee Egg.

How do I get the Anti Bee Egg?

The Anti Bee Egg can be crafted with 1 Bee Egg and 25 Honey in the Cosmetics/Crafting Stall. Alternatively, you can buy it with 149 Robux.

