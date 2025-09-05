  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to get Honey in Grow a Garden after Bizzy Bees Event

How to get Honey in Grow a Garden after Bizzy Bees Event

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:25 GMT
Grow a Garden Fairy loading screen
Honey can be used to buy items like the Bee Egg (Image via Roblox)

Honey is a type of currency that was introduced by the Bizzy Bees Event in Grow a Garden. Previously, all players were able to obtain it by depositing Pollinated plants into the Honey Combpressor. Now that the event and its associated machines have been removed, the method for acquiring Honey has changed in this farm management experience.

Ad

Here's how you can get Honey in Grow a Garden following the removal of the Bizzy Bees Event.

The current way to get Honey in Grow a Garden

The Honey Merchant (Image via Roblox)
The Honey Merchant (Image via Roblox)

To acquire Honey, you'll need to give crops with the Pollinated Mutation to the Honey Merchant. This NPC, like other merchants, has a chance to spawn on the map after every four hours.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Honey Merchant, named Onett, only appears during the daytime. Their shop is located between the first garden plot and the Seed Shop. Whenever the merchant appears on a server, all players are informed about their arrival by the message: "The Honey Merchant has arrived on the map."

Finding Onett is simple, but the problem is the character's spawn chance. Given there are a total of six Merchant NPCs in Grow a Garden, the Honey Merchant has a 16.66% chance of appearing on the map instead of any other character.

Ad

Whenever the Honey Merchant does appear, you can give them all your Pollinated crops by choosing the "Take all my plants" dialogue. The Pollinated Mutation is applied by the following Pets:

  • Bee - Has a 65% hatch chance from the Bee Egg
  • Honey Bee - Has a 25% hatch chance from the Bee Egg
  • Petal Bee - Has a 4% hatch chance from the Bee Egg
  • Queen Bee - Has a 1% hatch chance from the Bee Egg
  • Wasp - Has s 55% hatch chance from the Anti Bee Egg
  • Tarantula Hawk - Has a 30% hatch chance from the Anti Bee Egg
Ad

You get one Honey per kilogram of Pollinated crops given to Onett. That said, the fruits, plants, or vegetables must have the Mutation; otherwise, they won't be accepted by the NPC.

What does the Honey Merchant sell in Grow a Garden?

All items sold by the Honey Merchant (Image via Roblox)
All items sold by the Honey Merchant (Image via Roblox)

All items previously sold by the Queen Bee NPC are now given by the Honey Merchant. Their names, rarities, prices, and stock chance are given below:

Ad
ItemRarityHoney costRobux cost
Stock chance
Flower Seed PackRare10 Honey99 Robux100%
Honey SprinklerDivine30 Honey199 Robux16%
Bee EggMythical18 Honey129 Robux100%
Bee CrateLegendary12 Honey179 Robux25%
Honey Crafters CrateLegendary15 Honey179 Robux25%
Ad

Purchasing the Bee Egg should be your top priority if you require more Pollinated crops in Grow a Garden. Except for the Bear Bee, all the Pets in this egg mutate random crops with Pollinated.

Also check: Grow a Garden Wispwing guide: Rarity, how to get, and more

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Where does the Honey Merchant spawn?

The Honey Merchant spawns close to the Seed Shop.

Ad

Does the Honey Merchant spawn at night?

No, this NPC does not spawn during any nighttime events.

Which is the rarest Pet in the Bee Egg?

Queen Bee, with a hatch chance of 1%, is the rarest Pet in the Bee Egg.

How do I get the Anti Bee Egg?

The Anti Bee Egg can be crafted with 1 Bee Egg and 25 Honey in the Cosmetics/Crafting Stall. Alternatively, you can buy it with 149 Robux.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications