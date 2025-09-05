Grow a Garden Wispwing guide: Rarity, how to get, and more

The Grow a Garden Fairy Event introduced Wispwing, a Divine-rarity species with one of the highest sale values in the game. This limited-time species can be acquired from the Fairy Event-specific seed packs, available exclusively from the Wishing Well. The Wispwing will only be available until September 13, 2025, after which it will become unobtainable.

Ad

Let’s take a detailed look at Wispwing and what makes it so valuable in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Wispwing in Grow a Garden

How to get

Enchanted Seed Pack can be obtained from the Wishing Well (Image via Roblox)

Wispwing is a Magical-type Fruit that can be obtained from the Enchanted Seed Pack, the Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Sack. Its drop rate from each of these is listed below:

Ad

Trending

Enchanted Seed Pack: 0.5%; available from the Wishing Well.

0.5%; available from the Wishing Well. Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack: 0.5%; available in the shop in packs of one, three, and 10 for 199 Robux, 575 Robux, and 1,699 Robux, respectively.

0.5%; available in the shop in packs of one, three, and 10 for 199 Robux, 575 Robux, and 1,699 Robux, respectively. Rainbow Sack: 7%; the Sack has a 1% chance of dropping from the Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack.

The Wishing Well is a Fairy Event-exclusive gameplay system that levels up based on Fairy Favor Quest completion. Its first three Tiers reward you with a single Seed Pack, while Tiers 4 and 5 grant you two and three Seed Packs at once.

Ad

Feel free to refer to our Fairy Event Fountain guide to learn how this gameplay system works.

Rarity, sell value, and harvest type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Wispwing belongs to the Divine rarity, the third-highest plant rarity in the game. It produces Fruits that sell for 180,000 Sheckles on average. Only the Cocomango and the Bone Blossom are close to its sale value at 180,000 Sheckles and 175,000 Sheckles, respectively.

Ad

Its harvest type is Multi-Harvest, which makes it among the most valuable species in the game. Since it won’t disappear from the farm after each harvest, you can continue to reap its benefits in perpetuity. What does hold it back from being the best in the game is the fact that it only produces one Fruit at a time. This makes it so you won’t be able to sell its Fruits in bulk unless you have multiple Wispwings on the farm.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Wispwing in Grow a Garden?

Wispwing can be obtained from the Enchanted Seed Pack, the Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Sack.

How much does an average Wispwing Fruit sell for?

An average Wispwing Fruit sells for around 180,000 Sheckles.

Can Wispwing produce multiple Fruits at once?

No, Wispwing can only produce one Fruit at a time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025