How to get Pollinated Fruits in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden introduced Pollinated Mutation with the Bizzy Bees Event as a part of the Bee Swarm Weather Event. While the event has expired, it is still possible to apply the aforementioned Mutation to your Fruits through various means. This primarily entails relying on specific Pets’ abilities, Mutation Sprays, and more to manually apply the Mutation.

Here’s how you can get Pollinated Fruits in Grow a Garden.

Getting Pollinated Fruits in Grow a Garden

The Pollinated Mutation Spray (Image via Roblox)

During the Bizzy Bee Event, it was possible to get the Mutation through the Bee Swarm Weather Event. This Weather Event was guaranteed to occur every few hours, causing bees to spawn and randomly applying the Mutation. It’s still possible to get the Mutation, but it will take a fair amount of work to get there.

First, use Pets from the Bee and Anti Bee Eggs whose abilities allow them to pollinate a nearby Fruit. You have a 10% chance of getting the Bee Egg from the Summer Harvest Event, provided players on your server have collected a total of 6,000 Harvest Points. If you do get it, either hatch the Egg or use it to craft the Anti Bee Egg by combining it with 25 units of Honey.

The following Pets have passives that let them pollinate a random Fruit:

Bee Egg: Bee, Honey Bee, Petal Bee, and Queen Bee.

Bee, Honey Bee, Petal Bee, and Queen Bee. Anti Bee Egg: Wasp and Tarantula Hawk.

Alternatively, you can craft the Pollinated Mutation Spray, which instantly applies the Mutation onto the targeted Fruit. You need Cleaning Spray, Bee Balm, and 25 Honey to craft this item. Simply aim and press the Left Mouse Button to spray the desired crop to pollinate its Fruits.

About the Pollinated Mutation

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Pollinated Mutation was introduced with the Bizzy Bee Event as a part of the Bee Swarm Weather Event. A Fruit affected by this alteration had its value tripled, which is fairly low for an event-exclusive Mutation. That said, the Mutation opened the doors for another gameplay mechanic: crafting.

Pollinated Fruits can be used at the Honey Combpressor machine to acquire Honey, the main Bizzy Bee event currency. You can get 10 units of Honey by turning over 10 kg of Pollinated Fruits. Currently, Honey is used as a primary resource at the Crafting Tables, where every Seed recipe calls for its usage. Certain gear recipes also require you to bring a few units of Honey.

Some of the best Seeds in the game, such as the Purple Dahlia, are solely accessible through the Crafting Table. So, consider participating in the Summer Harvest Event to accrue as many Harvest Points as possible and maximize the odds of the Bee and Anti Bee Eggs. That way, you will be able to finish these recipes and reap the benefits they bring.

FAQs

How do I get Pollinated Fruits in Grow a Garden?

Pollinated Mutation can be applied to Fruits using Pets featured in Bee and Anti Bee Eggs, along with the use of Pollinated Mutation Spray.

What does Pollinated Mutation do in Grow a Garden?

Pollinated Mutation triples the sell value of a Fruit and makes it eligible for conversion into Honey at the Honey Combpressor.

How do I get the Anti Bee Egg in Grow a Garden?

The Anti Bee Egg can be crafted using one Bee Egg and 25 units of Honey.

