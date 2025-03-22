All weapons in Arise Crossover and how to get them

Arise Crossover features a plethora of weapons that you can buy using the in-game currency. These are found in different anime-inspired locations, like Leveling City (Solo Leveling), Grass Village (Naruto), Brum Island (One Piece), etc. As you explore these places, you will feel the need to buy the weapons, thanks to the appearance of enemies and bosses.
You might want to save your money and buy the best weapon of your liking so that there are no regrets. For that, we have listed all the weapons in Arise Crossover and their costs below.
All Arise Crossover weapons location and cost
In the following list, you will find all the weapons along with their location, cost, and damage output.
Leveling City weapons
Spiked Maul
- Damage: 3
- Cost: 80C
Jeweled Rod
- Damage: 7
- Cost: 180C
Twin Kando Blades
- Damage: 15
- Cost: 400C
Prism Scepter
- Damage: 31
- Cost: 900C
Twin Bone Crushers
- Damage: 62
- Cost: 2,000C
Twin Iron Naginates
- Damage: 125
- Cost: 4,500C
Grass Village weapons
Beast Bane
- Damage: 251
- Cost: 10,000C
Twin Simple Wands
- Damage: 503
- Cost: 22,000C
Corsair Blade
- Damage: 1,010
- Cost: 49,000C
Hybrid War Axe
- Damage: 2,020
- Cost: 1,00,000C
Bronze War Axe
- Damage: 4,030
- Cost: 2,42,000C
Twin Relic Maces
- Damage: 8,060
- Cost: 5,35,000C
Brum Island weapons
Twin Corsair Blades
- Damage: 16,130
- Cost: 1,200,000C
Twin Iron Sabers
- Damage: 32,260
- Cost: 2,500,000C
Iron Saber
- Damage: 64,510
- Cost: 5,650,000C
Iron Wingblade
- Damage: 1,29,030
- Cost: 12,500,000C
Twin Iron Wingblades
- Damage: 2,58,050
- Cost: 27,500,000C
Iron Kando Blade
- Damage: 5,16,100
- Cost: 60,000,000
Also check: Arise Crossover codes
Faceheal Town
Iron Naginata
- Damage: 1,030,000
- Cost: 132,000,000C
Titan Khopesh
- Damage: 2,060,000
- Cost: 290,000,000C
Bone Crusher
- Damage: 4,130,000
- Cost: 630,000,000
Relic Mace
- Damage: 4,130,000
- Cost: 1,400,000,000C
Scarlet Staff
- Damage: 8,260,000
- Cost: 3,000,000,000C
Colossal Saber
- Damage: 16,520,000
- Cost: 6,700,000,000C
All the above weapons can be bought using cash from the Weapon Shop NPC in the said locations. Since the maps aren't too big, you can easily find them in the main hubs of these locations. It should be noted that there are a few Dungeon weapons in this Roblox title as well. Such weapons can be acquired after beating the Dungeon boss. For your reference, we have given a list of all the Dungeon weapons below.
Wyvern Vanquisher
- Damage: 450
- Found after beating the Dungeon in Leveling City
Troll Bane
- Damage: 25,000
- Found after beating the Dungeon in Grass Village
Runic Blade
- Damage: 1,250,000
- Found after beating the Dungeon in Brum Island
FAQs
How much does the Twin Relic Maces cost in Arise Crossover?
You can buy the Twin Relic Maces by paying 5,35,000 C in this game.
What is the best weapon in Arise Crossover?
Currently, the Colossal Saber is one of the best weapons to use due to its insanely high damage.
Where do I purchase weapons in Arise Crossover?
Each island in this experience has a Weapon Shop NPC from whom you can purchase the weapons.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024