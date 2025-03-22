All weapons in Arise Crossover and how to get them

Arise Crossover features a plethora of weapons that you can buy using the in-game currency. These are found in different anime-inspired locations, like Leveling City (Solo Leveling), Grass Village (Naruto), Brum Island (One Piece), etc. As you explore these places, you will feel the need to buy the weapons, thanks to the appearance of enemies and bosses.

Ad

You might want to save your money and buy the best weapon of your liking so that there are no regrets. For that, we have listed all the weapons in Arise Crossover and their costs below.

All Arise Crossover weapons location and cost

Purchase weapons from the Weapon Shop NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@TdogBlox)

In the following list, you will find all the weapons along with their location, cost, and damage output.

Ad

Trending

Leveling City weapons

Spiked Maul

Damage: 3

Cost: 80C

Jeweled Rod

Damage: 7

Cost: 180C

Twin Kando Blades

Damage: 15

Cost: 400C

Prism Scepter

Damage: 31

Cost: 900C

Twin Bone Crushers

Damage: 62

Cost: 2,000C

Twin Iron Naginates

Damage: 125

Cost: 4,500C

Grass Village weapons

Beast Bane

Damage: 251

Cost: 10,000C

Twin Simple Wands

Damage: 503

Cost: 22,000C

Corsair Blade

Damage: 1,010

Cost: 49,000C

Hybrid War Axe

Damage: 2,020

Cost: 1,00,000C

Bronze War Axe

Damage: 4,030

Cost: 2,42,000C

Twin Relic Maces

Damage: 8,060

Cost: 5,35,000C

Ad

Brum Island weapons

Twin Corsair Blades

Damage: 16,130

Cost: 1,200,000C

Twin Iron Sabers

Damage: 32,260

Cost: 2,500,000C

Iron Saber

Damage: 64,510

Cost: 5,650,000C

Iron Wingblade

Damage: 1,29,030

Cost: 12,500,000C

Twin Iron Wingblades

Damage: 2,58,050

Cost: 27,500,000C

Iron Kando Blade

Damage: 5,16,100

Cost: 60,000,000

Also check: Arise Crossover codes

Faceheal Town

Iron Naginata

Damage: 1,030,000

Cost: 132,000,000C

Titan Khopesh

Damage: 2,060,000

Cost: 290,000,000C

Bone Crusher

Damage: 4,130,000

Cost: 630,000,000

Relic Mace

Damage: 4,130,000

Cost: 1,400,000,000C

Scarlet Staff

Damage: 8,260,000

Cost: 3,000,000,000C

Colossal Saber

Damage: 16,520,000

Cost: 6,700,000,000C

Ad

Dungeon gate in Leveling City (Image via Roblox)

All the above weapons can be bought using cash from the Weapon Shop NPC in the said locations. Since the maps aren't too big, you can easily find them in the main hubs of these locations. It should be noted that there are a few Dungeon weapons in this Roblox title as well. Such weapons can be acquired after beating the Dungeon boss. For your reference, we have given a list of all the Dungeon weapons below.

Ad

Wyvern Vanquisher

Damage: 450

Found after beating the Dungeon in Leveling City

Troll Bane

Damage: 25,000

Found after beating the Dungeon in Grass Village

Runic Blade

Damage: 1,250,000

Found after beating the Dungeon in Brum Island

FAQs

How much does the Twin Relic Maces cost in Arise Crossover?

You can buy the Twin Relic Maces by paying 5,35,000 C in this game.

What is the best weapon in Arise Crossover?

Currently, the Colossal Saber is one of the best weapons to use due to its insanely high damage.

Ad

Where do I purchase weapons in Arise Crossover?

Each island in this experience has a Weapon Shop NPC from whom you can purchase the weapons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024