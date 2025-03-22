  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All weapons in Arise Crossover and how to get them

All weapons in Arise Crossover and how to get them

By Aniket
Modified Mar 22, 2025 09:18 GMT
Feature image of All weapons in Arise Crossover and how to get them
Learn how to get all the weapons in Arise Crossover (Image via Roblox)

Arise Crossover features a plethora of weapons that you can buy using the in-game currency. These are found in different anime-inspired locations, like Leveling City (Solo Leveling), Grass Village (Naruto), Brum Island (One Piece), etc. As you explore these places, you will feel the need to buy the weapons, thanks to the appearance of enemies and bosses.

Ad

You might want to save your money and buy the best weapon of your liking so that there are no regrets. For that, we have listed all the weapons in Arise Crossover and their costs below.

All Arise Crossover weapons location and cost

Purchase weapons from the Weapon Shop NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@TdogBlox)
Purchase weapons from the Weapon Shop NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@TdogBlox)

In the following list, you will find all the weapons along with their location, cost, and damage output.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Leveling City weapons

Spiked Maul

  • Damage: 3
  • Cost: 80C

Jeweled Rod

  • Damage: 7
  • Cost: 180C

Twin Kando Blades

  • Damage: 15
  • Cost: 400C

Prism Scepter

  • Damage: 31
  • Cost: 900C

Twin Bone Crushers

  • Damage: 62
  • Cost: 2,000C

Twin Iron Naginates

  • Damage: 125
  • Cost: 4,500C

Grass Village weapons

Beast Bane

  • Damage: 251
  • Cost: 10,000C

Twin Simple Wands

  • Damage: 503
  • Cost: 22,000C

Corsair Blade

  • Damage: 1,010
  • Cost: 49,000C

Hybrid War Axe

  • Damage: 2,020
  • Cost: 1,00,000C

Bronze War Axe

  • Damage: 4,030
  • Cost: 2,42,000C

Twin Relic Maces

  • Damage: 8,060
  • Cost: 5,35,000C
Ad

Brum Island weapons

Twin Corsair Blades

  • Damage: 16,130
  • Cost: 1,200,000C

Twin Iron Sabers

  • Damage: 32,260
  • Cost: 2,500,000C

Iron Saber

  • Damage: 64,510
  • Cost: 5,650,000C

Iron Wingblade

  • Damage: 1,29,030
  • Cost: 12,500,000C

Twin Iron Wingblades

  • Damage: 2,58,050
  • Cost: 27,500,000C

Iron Kando Blade

  • Damage: 5,16,100
  • Cost: 60,000,000

Also check: Arise Crossover codes

Faceheal Town

Iron Naginata

  • Damage: 1,030,000
  • Cost: 132,000,000C

Titan Khopesh

  • Damage: 2,060,000
  • Cost: 290,000,000C

Bone Crusher

  • Damage: 4,130,000
  • Cost: 630,000,000

Relic Mace

  • Damage: 4,130,000
  • Cost: 1,400,000,000C

Scarlet Staff

  • Damage: 8,260,000
  • Cost: 3,000,000,000C

Colossal Saber

  • Damage: 16,520,000
  • Cost: 6,700,000,000C
Ad
Dungeon gate in Leveling City (Image via Roblox)
Dungeon gate in Leveling City (Image via Roblox)

All the above weapons can be bought using cash from the Weapon Shop NPC in the said locations. Since the maps aren't too big, you can easily find them in the main hubs of these locations. It should be noted that there are a few Dungeon weapons in this Roblox title as well. Such weapons can be acquired after beating the Dungeon boss. For your reference, we have given a list of all the Dungeon weapons below.

Ad

Wyvern Vanquisher

  • Damage: 450
  • Found after beating the Dungeon in Leveling City

Troll Bane

  • Damage: 25,000
  • Found after beating the Dungeon in Grass Village

Runic Blade

  • Damage: 1,250,000
  • Found after beating the Dungeon in Brum Island

FAQs

How much does the Twin Relic Maces cost in Arise Crossover?

You can buy the Twin Relic Maces by paying 5,35,000 C in this game.

What is the best weapon in Arise Crossover?

Currently, the Colossal Saber is one of the best weapons to use due to its insanely high damage.

Ad

Where do I purchase weapons in Arise Crossover?

Each island in this experience has a Weapon Shop NPC from whom you can purchase the weapons.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी