All Woody Plants in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden segregates its plant species into categories based on various characteristics, ranging from the plant’s in-game model to the Fruit it produces. Woody Plants are a fairly diverse category, consisting of over 30 different species of varying sizes and values. Knowing how to identify them is quite important, as the game uses each category for Pet passives, gear effects, and event-exclusive activities.
Let’s clear the air on what counts as a Woody Plant, and take a look at every Woody Plant currently in the game.
Identifying Woody Plants in Grow a Garden
Woody Plants are among the easiest to identify in the experience, as their key identifier is quite well-defined. When attempting to identify a particular plant species as Woody, you only need to look for one key aspect of its model: the presence of wood.
If a plant has a visible trunk, it belongs to the Woody Plant category. Apple, Mango, Pear, Papaya, and the like are all Woody Plants, easily identified as such at a glance. Certain plants with green trunks can be a little trickier to discern, such as the Bamboo, but their height and size are usually a clear enough indicator.
List of Woody Plants
As of this writing, the title features 31 unique Woody Plants, segregated into various rarities. You will find every Woody Plant in the following list:
- Uncommon: Rhubarb and Glowpod.
- Rare: Pear and Duskpuff
- Legendary: Apple, Bamboo, Boneboo, Lucky Bamboo, Durian, Avocado, Mangosteen, Papaya, and Sakura Bush.
- Mythical: Coconut, Cocovine, Kiwi, Mango, Peach, Nectarine, Moon Mango, Gleamroot, Amberheart, and Bendboo.
- Divine: Maple Apple, Traveler’s Fruit, Moon Blossom, Cacao, Hive Fruit, and Feijoa.
- Prismatic: Giant Pinecone and Sugar Apple.
The Beanstalk Event may require you to submit Fruits from Woody Plants, granting you Beanstalk Points based on their rarity. Here’s the amount of Points you will receive by submitting a Fruit of the following rarities:
- Common: 1 Point
- Uncommon: 2 Points
- Rare: 3 Points
- Legendary: 4 Points
- Mythical: 5 Points
- Divine: 6 Points
- Prismatic: 7 Points
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I identify Woody Plants in Grow a Garden?
Woody Plants have an elongated trunk and feature woody parts that serve as their key identifiers.
How many Woody Plants does Grow a Garden feature?
The game currently features 31 Woody Plants in total.
Which Woody Plant is the easiest to get?
The easiest Woody Plant to get is Apple, available from the regular Seed Shop for 3,250 Sheckles.
