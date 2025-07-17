Anime Boss Raid: A beginner's guide

Anime Boss Raid is an anime-inspired Roblox experience where you summon units to fight multiple boss battles in quick succession. After defeating these bosses, you receive rare and valuable loot, which can be sold for in-game Gold. Gold can be used to summon new units and purchase XP items. Your objective is to continue defeating bosses to unlock new and powerful Realms, so that new Summon Packs become available for you to open.

This guide goes over the basics of Anime Boss Raid to help you get started with this experience.

Getting started with Anime Boss Raid

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Anime Boss Raid combines the gameplay styles of Grow a Garden with simulation-type experiences like Anime Last Stand. The game provides each player with their own arenas, with each arena having a portal through which bosses appear. Your objective is to equip the best units to defeat these bosses and fulfil the conditions to unlock the next Realm of enemies.

The game starts with a summon that gives you one unit for free. This unit acts as your starter and will help you unlock portals in a Realm. Realms in this experience serve more as the theme of enemies you face, rather than a map or area change. Each portal in a Realm follows the said theme and offers a unique enemy type for you to battle.

Defeating bosses grants you loot from a pool of items, which can be viewed in the Realms menu. Most items received as loot, apart from utility items like Trait Crystals and Stat Circuits, can be sold. You can then use Gold to perform Summons or buy items from the Gold Shop.

This is the basic gameplay loop of the title: summon, defeat enemies, unlock Realms, and repeat.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game does not include active combat; your units do all the fighting automatically. So, you only need to remember the default Roblox control scheme to navigate the overworld and interact with menus and NPCs. These controls are listed below:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E / Left Mouse Button

Gameplay features

Battling a boss (Image via Roblox)

Boss rush-focused experience: This title is all about facing off against bosses to earn unique and valuable loot. Your units have no HP pool, nor do they need any prompts from you to continue battling. Once you equip them, they spawn in your arena and start fighting the enemy that appears through the portal, even if you’re offline. Each boss is on a timer, and your units must defeat them within the specified time frame to earn loot. So, the game becomes all about maintaining a high DPS throughout the Realms for you to continue progressing at a steady pace.

This title is all about facing off against bosses to earn unique and valuable loot. Your units have no HP pool, nor do they need any prompts from you to continue battling. Once you equip them, they spawn in your arena and start fighting the enemy that appears through the portal, even if you’re offline. Each boss is on a timer, and your units must defeat them within the specified time frame to earn loot. So, the game becomes all about maintaining a high DPS throughout the Realms for you to continue progressing at a steady pace. Realms: As mentioned earlier, Realms represent the type of bosses that you face rather than a scene change. Each Realm features enemies based on a particular anime. Realms include portals, which act as sub-stages for you to clear before encountering the final boss. Unlocking portals requires you to defeat the featured enemy of the previous portal a certain number of times. Similarly, unlocking Realms requires you to clear the previous one and pay a certain amount of Gold.

As mentioned earlier, Realms represent the type of bosses that you face rather than a scene change. Each Realm features enemies based on a particular anime. Realms include portals, which act as sub-stages for you to clear before encountering the final boss. Unlocking portals requires you to defeat the featured enemy of the previous portal a certain number of times. Similarly, unlocking Realms requires you to clear the previous one and pay a certain amount of Gold. Loot: The loot you earn by defeating bosses can be categorized into two types: utility items and vendor trash. Utility items include Trait Crystals, Stat Circuits, etc., which can be used to improve your units directly. Vendor trash, on the other hand, exists solely to be sold. You can keep them in your inventory as a memento, but they serve no other purpose.

The loot you earn by defeating bosses can be categorized into two types: utility items and vendor trash. Utility items include Trait Crystals, Stat Circuits, etc., which can be used to improve your units directly. Vendor trash, on the other hand, exists solely to be sold. You can keep them in your inventory as a memento, but they serve no other purpose. Summons: Summoning requires you to invest Gold into Summon Packs to receive units at random. Summon Packs can be unlocked by clearing Realms, and each Pack includes a selection of units based on a particular anime. For instance, the Sorcerer Summon pack includes characters based on Jujutsu Kaisen, and can be unlocked once you reach Realm 2.

Summoning requires you to invest Gold into Summon Packs to receive units at random. Summon Packs can be unlocked by clearing Realms, and each Pack includes a selection of units based on a particular anime. For instance, the Sorcerer Summon pack includes characters based on Jujutsu Kaisen, and can be unlocked once you reach Realm 2. Unit improvement: You can improve your units in a number of ways to maximize their DPS, such as Trait Rerolls, Stat Rerolls, and XP feeding. Trait Rerolls grant your unit a random passive ability, while Stat Rerolls completely change your unit’s stats based on what they specialize in. With XP items, you can raise your units’ levels to increase their baseline stats.

You can improve your units in a number of ways to maximize their DPS, such as Trait Rerolls, Stat Rerolls, and XP feeding. Trait Rerolls grant your unit a random passive ability, while Stat Rerolls completely change your unit’s stats based on what they specialize in. With XP items, you can raise your units’ levels to increase their baseline stats. Shop: The premium Shop menu lists all the game passes and currency packs that you can purchase using Robux. These items can give you a significant boost, helping you clear the Realms with relative ease. If you’re a paying player, these products can be a great asset for you to unlock all six Realms fairly quickly.

FAQs

What is Anime Boss Raid about?

Anime Boss Raid is about summoning units, battling bosses, and selling loot to earn Gold.

Is Anime Boss Raid free to play?

Yes, there are no mandatory Robux purchase elements in Anime Boss Raid, and it is free to play.

How to get Trait Rerolls in Anime Boss Raid

Trait Rerolls are random rare drops from the final bosses of each Realm.

