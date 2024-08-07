Roblox: Anime Card Battle Codes (August 2024)

As the game gains popularity, you can see more Anime Card Battle codes being released for you to redeem. This adventure title features automated battles involving cards, with the owner of the strongest one coming out on top. As you defeat villains, you get access to new maps.
The active codes in Anime Card Battle provide free Potions that will help you build the rarest decks on the server.
How to redeem Anime Card Battle codes?
Here’s a step-by-step guide to redeeming codes in Anime Card Battle:
- Launch Roblox Anime Card Battle and connect to the server.
- Unlike some other games, Anime Card Battle does not feature a codes icon. As such, you will need to enter the codes directly into the chat box.
- Look for the chat box in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Insert an active code carefully in it and press the Enter key. Note that the code has to come with the "/code" prefix. If it works, will see a notification on your screen, confirming that the associated free item has been successfully added to your account.
- Repeat the last step to redeem the other codes.
Why are codes important in Anime Card Battle?
Codes in Anime Card Battle are crucial because they can be redeemed for various potions that boost key attributes such as luck and speed. Moreover, they increase your chances of getting bosses.
These enhancements are important as they improve your ability to roll better and stronger cards, which can make it easier to defeat villains at each stage of the game.
Anime Card Battle code troubleshooting [How to fix]
A code will not work if it doesn't have the "/code" prefix and will be registered as a regular message.
Additionally, since codes are case-sensitive, they need to be entered exactly as they appear. To avoid errors and typos, it is best to copy and paste each code rather than typing it out manually.
Where to find the latest codes in Anime Card Battle?
To find the latest codes in Anime Card Battle, check the game's home page, join the Roblox group called Kung Fu Cat Panda Pepper by Hikari_Yami and the title's private Discord server — which will also let you connect with the game developers.
FAQs on Anime Card Battle Codes
What are the latest codes in Anime Card Battle?
"/code SORRYFORALLTHESHUTDOWNS!" is the only latest active code in Anime Card Battle.
How many times can you redeem the Anime Card Battle codes?
You can redeem Anime Card Battle codes only once. Attempting to use the same code again will result in an error.
Are there codes for a Price card in Anime Card Battle?
No, there are no codes specifically for a Price card in Anime Card Battle. Instead, codes provide potions that can enhance your chances of rolling this card.
When are the next Anime Card Battle codes coming?
New codes in Anime Card Battle will be released when the game reaches 4,000 likes.
