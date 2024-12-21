Anime Card Master codes (January 2025)

In the Roblox card game Anime Card Master Codes, you construct a deck of your favorite anime characters and take on different bosses. The main objective is to gather cards through in-game purchases, special events, or game advancement. Each card has special skills and attributes, and once gathered, these cards can be improved to increase their strength and combat effectiveness.

In this article, we have provided the latest Anime Card Master codes. You can use these codes to roll for stronger cards and get lucky potions that help your chances of winning and get rare cards and prizes.

Active Anime Card Master codes

Free Active codes in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Anime Card Master:

List of Active Anime Card Master Codes Code Rewards 60KLIKES Potions (Latest) SORRY4DELAY Potions 50KLIKES Potions 35KLIKES Potions 30KLIKES Potions 20KLIKE 3 Gingerbread Men, 3 Quality Potions III, 3 Lucky Potions III 500LIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 1KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 2KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 3KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 4KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 5KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 6KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 7KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 8KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 9KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 10KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III 15KLIKE 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

Inactive Anime Card Master codes

All the inactive codes in Anime Card Master are listed below.

List of Inactive Anime Card Master Codes Code Rewards WUKONG 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III HALLOWEEN 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III WELCOME 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

How to redeem Anime Card Master codes

Redeem codes in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Anime Card Master is a straightforward process:

Open Anime Card Master on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Chat’ icon located on the upper side of the game.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into chatbox.

What are Anime Card Master codes about, and what’s their importance?

Be a card champion in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)

To improve your collection and roll for stronger cards, use the codes for Anime Card Master, as it will take a long time to unlock all of the cards since there are so many. Codes will get you lucky potions that increase your chances to win, so you might have the chance to obtain rare cards and get free prizes.

Anime Card Master codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Card Master invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes may not function if they're expired or typed incorrectly. For best results, copy and paste the code precisely and use it quickly before it becomes invalid.

Where to find new Anime Card Master codes

You can find the latest codes for Anime Card Master on Old snowflake studio Roblox server & Anime Card RNG Discord server.

FAQs on Anime Card Master codes

What are the latest Anime Card Master codes?

"60KLIKES" is the only latest active code in Anime Card Master.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Card Master?

Apart from the latest code, all the codes grants you free 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Card Master?

Codes grant lucky potions and prizes to help unlock rare cards and enhance your collection.

