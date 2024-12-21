  • home icon
Anime Card Master codes (January 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Jan 22, 2025 18:44 GMT
Anime Card Master Codes
Latest codes in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)

In the Roblox card game Anime Card Master Codes, you construct a deck of your favorite anime characters and take on different bosses. The main objective is to gather cards through in-game purchases, special events, or game advancement. Each card has special skills and attributes, and once gathered, these cards can be improved to increase their strength and combat effectiveness.

In this article, we have provided the latest Anime Card Master codes. You can use these codes to roll for stronger cards and get lucky potions that help your chances of winning and get rare cards and prizes.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Anime Card Master. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Active Anime Card Master codes

Free Active codes in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)
Free Active codes in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Anime Card Master:

also-read-trending Trending

List of Active Anime Card Master Codes

Code

Rewards

60KLIKES

Potions (Latest)

SORRY4DELAY

Potions

50KLIKES

Potions

35KLIKES

Potions

30KLIKES

Potions

20KLIKE

3 Gingerbread Men, 3 Quality Potions III, 3 Lucky Potions III

500LIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

1KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

2KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

3KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

4KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

5KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

6KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

7KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

8KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

9KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

10KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

15KLIKE

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

Inactive Anime Card Master codes

All the inactive codes in Anime Card Master are listed below.

List of Inactive Anime Card Master Codes

Code

Rewards

WUKONG

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

HALLOWEEN

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

WELCOME

5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III

How to redeem Anime Card Master codes

Redeem codes in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Anime Card Master is a straightforward process:

  • Open Anime Card Master on Roblox.
  • Click on the ‘Chat’ icon located on the upper side of the game.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into chatbox.

What are Anime Card Master codes about, and what’s their importance?

Be a card champion in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)
Be a card champion in Anime Card Master (Image via Roblox)

To improve your collection and roll for stronger cards, use the codes for Anime Card Master, as it will take a long time to unlock all of the cards since there are so many. Codes will get you lucky potions that increase your chances to win, so you might have the chance to obtain rare cards and get free prizes.

Anime Card Master codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Card Master invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Anime Card Master invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes may not function if they're expired or typed incorrectly. For best results, copy and paste the code precisely and use it quickly before it becomes invalid.

Where to find new Anime Card Master codes

You can find the latest codes for Anime Card Master on Old snowflake studio Roblox server & Anime Card RNG Discord server.

FAQs on Anime Card Master codes

What are the latest Anime Card Master codes?

"60KLIKES" is the only latest active code in Anime Card Master.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Card Master?

Apart from the latest code, all the codes grants you free 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potions II, 1 Lucky Potion III, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Card Master?

Codes grant lucky potions and prizes to help unlock rare cards and enhance your collection.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
