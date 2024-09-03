Anime Defenders: All Mythical Units Tier List Ranking (Update 5.5)

Mythical Units in Anime Defenders offer tremendous damage, making them one of the deadliest units you can carry on your deck. While they are quite hard to obtain thanks to their rarity and low drop rate, quite a few characters fall under this category. This can make things confusing for new players trying to get their hands on a good mythical unit in the game.

Hence, this article will offer a tier list ranking of all the new and old Mythical Units in the game that you can obtain. It will help you try your luck and aim for the one that has the best stats and is the most useful during battles.

A Tier List of all the Mythical Units in Anime Defenders

Mythical Units are great but not each one of them is the best (Image via Roblox)

To make things simple, the tier list is divided into different categories ranging from S to C. The units under the S category are the best, possess the best skills, and are optimized for battle. On the other hand, the ones under C are so-so and players should always aim for others. However, it is worth noting that every single Mythical unit is still better than most other rarities in the game.

Trending

Tier Unit Name S Shadow Conjurer, Flame Dragon King, Curse Prince, Bear King, Flame Demon Ninja, Ice Dragon A Water Swordsman, Pink Demon Witch, Gale Archer, Sharpshooter B Skull Warrior, Strike Commander, Ant Warrior, Thunder Shinobi, Elf Wizardess, Donut Warrior, Jadefire Knight, Warrior Princess C Muscular Sorcerer, Esper, Princess Swordmaster, Celestial Qui Warrior, Beast Sorcerer

Also check: Anime Defenders Update 5.5 patch notes and details

Which are the best Mythical units to use in the game?

You can summon the Mythical Units like regular ones from the portal in Anime Defenders (Image via Roblox)

All the units that fall under the S tier in the list have the best stats as well as overall composition to deal extreme damage to enemies and handle the battle alone. While some of the more popular units like the Ant King might seem deadlier, they lack the dexterity and should only be picked when one doesn't have any other good Mythical Unit to use.

Below is a list of some of the top performances from every tier.

Bear King: Bear King is extremely popular among players due to its high damage, hybrid AoE attacks, as well as the Bleed effect. This allows it to deal with enemies that have a shield as well as a lot of HP. With its skills and damage output, Bear King is capable of holding the fort alone.

Bear King is extremely popular among players due to its high damage, hybrid AoE attacks, as well as the Bleed effect. This allows it to deal with enemies that have a shield as well as a lot of HP. With its skills and damage output, Bear King is capable of holding the fort alone. Sharpshooter: Being a Hill and Air/Hybrid unit, Sharpshooter holds a lot of importance in the game. Thanks to its range and damage output, it can easily play a crucial role during battles and turn the tide quite easily. Hence, we recommend keeping it in your deck.

Being a Hill and Air/Hybrid unit, Sharpshooter holds a lot of importance in the game. Thanks to its range and damage output, it can easily play a crucial role during battles and turn the tide quite easily. Hence, we recommend keeping it in your deck. Skull Warrior: Skull Warrior is a popular choice among new players who wish to target the Story Mode of the game. He has a big range and does a lot of damage which makes it suitable for newbies.

Skull Warrior is a popular choice among new players who wish to target the Story Mode of the game. He has a big range and does a lot of damage which makes it suitable for newbies. Muscular Sorcerer: Muscular Sorcerer is an okay unit in the game simply because it does not offer anything exciting that justifies it being in your deck. It has AoE damage output and decent range which is a common trait for every Mythical unit.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Anime Royale

FAQs about Anime Defenders

How do you get Mythical Units in Anime Defenders?

You can obtain these units by summoning them under the Mythical banner.

Are Mythical Units Worth Obtaining in Anime Defenders?

Yes, the mythical units offer a lot of damage and skills that come in handy in the game.

Do Mythical units cost more to summon in Anime Defenders?

No, all the units have the same Summoning cost in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024