Anime Royale: A Beginner's Guide

Anime Royale is a recently launched title on Roblox that offers tons of fun and adventure to its players. Given it's a new game, many players may be unaware of how to proceed and what to do once they log in. For those, rest assured that this is completely normal, considering the game has numerous features and options that can be hard to grasp from the get-go.

That said, this article will offer a brief guide to help out all the players who are just starting the game. It will cover the basics, and also provide some tips and tricks that may come in handy.

A brief guide to Anime Royale for beginners

You can summon units through this portal (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining Units

The very first thing every beginner needs to do in Anime Royale is to get themself a unit. Every player starts off with 500 Gems. Gems are the in-game currency required for summoning units, with each summon costing 50 Gems. Most players can obtain Vegetable (Vegeta) at the beginning, a decent unit for newbies.

Farming for Gems and leveling up

Once you have your deck complete, it is time to start leveling up your profile as well as the units. This is crucial, as it helps unlock more features, allowing your deck to be better equipped for harder challenges. The best way to do so is by tackling the Story Mode of the game.

Completing the Story Mode gives you Gems and other rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can find the Story Mode portal right beside the Summoning Portal. Here, you start off with Easy difficulty and move up to Normal and Hard as you complete each chapter. Completing each stage offers you Gems as well as other necessary items like Beans and Topaz that can help you level up your units.

Completing Story Mode and grinding the chapters will also complete your quests that reward you with more Gems and other useful items in the game.

Summon better units and get them to Level 60

You can evolve some of the units in the game to boost their stats (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, you can level up your units to a maximum level of 60. To do so, you must grind the Story and other game modes. This is crucial since the next stage of the game requires you to have a strong deck.

Hence, stockpile your Gems and use them to obtain Legendary or Mythic units. You can utilize the Pity system of the game to time your summons. We strongly recommend rolling till you obtain either Goku Black or Itachi. Both these units are extremely powerful and will make clearing Story Mode stages a breeze.

You can also evolve some of the units in the game. This increases their level cap to 85 and also boosts their damage and other stats, making them deadlier.

Move to Raids

Raids are very challenging but offer great rewards in Anime Royale (Image via Roblox)

Once you have cleared all the Story Mode chapters in each difficulty setting, it is time to head over to Raids. However, ensure that you have a strong deck with maxed-out Legendary and Mythic units.

You should also befriend other players since the Raids can be extremely challenging, and targeting them solo often ends in defeat.

Tips and tricks that will come in handy

Grinding the Story Mode is the best way to move forward in Anime Royale (Image via Roblox)

While Anime Royale is relatively new, it still employs various techniques similar to other tower defense and gacha games on Roblox. Hence, we have some tips and tricks that will come in handy for new players.

Keep grinding the Story Mode. Start with the Easy difficulty.

Complete the whole Story Mode in Easy before returning and repeating on Normal and hard.

Do not forget to keep rolling frequently to obtain better units as you progress.

Keep an eye out for the Pity meter to time your summons. You can easily get a Legendary when your Legendary Pity is high.

Feed your units XP items to increase their levels quickly.

Use active codes to get gems or free units whenever available.

Try not to go alone in Raids. They are difficult and result in lost time.

Experiment with different units to find the perfect deck for yourself.

Do not forget to evolve your units to increase their maximum level cap.

Make sure to get all your regular units to level 60 to boost their stats.

When not playing, you can enter the AFK World to farm Gems and gold.

FAQs about Anime Royale

How many Gems do you start with in Anime Royale?

Each player starts the game with 500 Gems.

What is the best way to get Gems in Anime Royale?

The best way to get Gems is through the Story Mode and quests.

What is the max unit level cap in Anime Royale?

Normal units have a level cap of 60 whereas some units can be evolved and leveled up to 85.

