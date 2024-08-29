Anime Defenders: All Athenyx Realm Units

The latest Anime Defenders Update 5 added a new area called the Athenyx Realm. Players can access new challenges and the realm-specific battlepass and acquire the unique Athenyx Realm units introduced with this update. However, numerous players are unaware of all the new units that are now part of the game.

Here's every Athenyx Realm Unit introduced with Update 5.

List of every Athenyx's Realm Unit in Anime Defenders

Update 5 has added several new units to Anime Defenders (Image via Roblox)

There are precisely 12 Athenyx's Realm units that players can collect through the new area. These range from Secret to Rare and possess great skills and powers.

1x Rare Unit

2x Epic Units

2x Legendary Units

3x Mythical Units

4x Secret Units

Rare Unit

Verdant Guardian is the new Rare Unit you can acquire from the Athenyx's Realm. It has an 82% drop rate and offers decent skills that can be helpful in battles.

Epic Units

There are two new Epic Athenyx's Realm units in the game:

Ronin Sage - 15.5% drop rate

15.5% drop rate Sea Enchantress - 15.5% drop rate

Both are quite good and can help you complete the various challenges and quests in the new area.

Legendary Units

Two new Legendary units were added with the recent update:

Dunestriker - 2% drop rate

2% drop rate Zephyra - 2% drop rate

These Legendary units possess great skills that are quite useful when going for challenges or completing quests.

Mythical Units

You can obtain three new Mythical units through the Athenyx's Realm in the game. While they are highly powerful, they have a low drop rate of 0.25% which makes them hard to get. However, they are one of the best options if you want to defeat the Athena Boss in Athenyx's Realm.

Shadow Conjurer - You can evolve it into Shadow Master.

You can evolve it into Shadow Master. Celestial Qi Warrior - You can evolve it into Celestial Qi Master.

You can evolve it into Celestial Qi Master. Gale Archer - You can evolve it into Gale Sage.

Secret Units

Like the Mythical Units, the Secret Units are quite hard to obtain due to their extremely low drop rate of 0.05%. However, they are worth the grind since they possess unparalleled power and skills. They are your best options for completing the challenges in the new realm.

Poseidon - You can evolve it into Poseidon (Sea Sovereign).

You can evolve it into Poseidon (Sea Sovereign). Sage - You can evolve it into Sage (Deity).

You can evolve it into Sage (Deity). Radiant King - You can evolve it into Radiant Monarch.

You can evolve it into Radiant Monarch. Shinobi Commander - This can be earned by being in the Top 10 of the Leaderboard.

How to get the Athenyx's Realm units back to the regular game

Tethers allow you to bring back the new units to the normal game in Anime Defenders (Image via Roblox)

To bring back the units you obtain in the Athenyx's Real, you must possess a special item called Tether. Only then can you carry these units to the regular game and keep them moving around in both worlds. On top of that, you must use a Tether that matches the rarity of your unit to complete the process.

The easiest way to obtain some Tethers is by completing the Athenyx's Realm Battlepass. You can also obtain this item by going through and completing the various challenges that are a part of the new realm.

FAQs about Anime Defenders

How many news units were added to Anime Defenders with Update 5?

Twelve new units were added with the new update.

How do I bring the Athenyx's Realm units back to the regular game in Anime Defenders?

Use Tethers to bring back these units to the normal game.

Where to find Tethers in Anime Defenders?

Tethers can be obtained via the Battlepass and by completing challenges.

