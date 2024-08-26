Anime Defenders Update 5 Battlepass: All Rewards

The latest Anime Defenders update has rolled out, and it is one of the biggest so far. The developer has added numerous things to the game including a fresh F2P and Premium Battlepass with all new rewards that you can collect. However, it is limited to the Athenyx's Realm and players must enter the new area to access the content and rewards.
Hence, this article will list all the Update 5 Battlepass rewards that you can collect in the game.
All rewards in Anime Defenders Update 5 Battlepass
It is worth noting that the new Battlepass can only be found in Athenyx's Realm. Once you enter the new realm, you can click on the Battlepass icon on the right side of the screen to check which items you have unlocked. Below, we have the full list of rewards that you can collect through it.
Since these items cannot be found in the normal Battlepass, it is highly recommended that players work their way through the game, check out these items, and collect them before it's too late.
Also check: Anime Defenders Update 5 Athenyx's Realm patch notes and details
How to enter the Athenyx's Realm in the game
While most players must have found the new Athenyx's Realm portal after Update 5, they might not know how to enter the new world. To do so, players must ensure that they are at least level 30 in the game.
On top of that, you can only carry three of your regular units when entering this area. This further limits your strength in Athenyx's Realm and offers a good challenge. Players looking to have fun and spice up their gameplay should level up quickly and use the newly added area to complete the various challenges.
Players can use Athenyx's Realm-specific items to bring back units from this world to the normal game. This will help you strengthen your deck even more. It also gives a great opportunity to play around with new units and check out which one fits their playstyle.
Also check: Roblox Rivals Update 4 patch notes and details
FAQs about Anime Defenders
When did Anime Defenders Update 5 roll out?
Update 5 rolled out on August 24, 2024.
What is the minimum level to access Athenyx's Realm in Anime Defenders?
You must be at least level 30 to enter the Athenyx's Realm in the game.
How many units can you carry over in the Athenyx's Realm in Anime Defenders?
You can use three of your regular units in the Athenyx's Realm.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024