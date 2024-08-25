Roblox Rivals recently rolled out its Update 4 which has added several new things to the game and has made numerous changes as well. Most of these are either reworks or balances which were much-needed considering the influx of players. Besides this, countless bug fixes have been made to offer a more streamlined gameplay experience to fans of the game.

This article will break down the update and share all the crucial details you should know.

Roblox Rivals Update 4 patch notes and details

The new update has brought several changes to the game (Image via Roblox)

Since Update 4 has both new items and reworks, it can be slightly overwhelming to keep track of everything in Roblox Rivals. Below, we have the full breakdown of this update.

New Redeem Code

IREADCHANGELOGS

New Maps

There are three new maps that players can access after Update 4.

Splash - A new summer-themed map.

A new summer-themed map. Big Splash - A bigger and better version of Splash allowing for bigger duels.

A bigger and better version of Splash allowing for bigger duels. Big Backrooms - A bigger version of Backrooms suitable for five or more players to duel.

Map Reworks

Big Crossroads - A completely new and reimagined Crossroads with balances. Best suited for large duels with lots of strategies and weapon diversity.

A completely new and reimagined Crossroads with balances. Best suited for large duels with lots of strategies and weapon diversity. Backrooms - Refreshed the map making it much better and fair for everybody.

Map Improvements

Construction now has Rivals blimps.

Falling off the Construction map will eliminate you sooner.

Every map now has an invisible ceiling making it impossible to abuse abnormal jump glitches.

Crossroads trampoline power has been nerfed.

The upper two ledges in the center pillar in Onyx now have disabled collision.

Matchmaking Improvements

You can now have region-based matchmaking in the game.

When using the matchmaking system, you will now be placed in the best available server.

These changes will improve the experience by reducing the latency.

New Cosmetics

MiniBloxia Charm - Eliminate @SubToMiniBloxia to get this new charm.

Eliminate @SubToMiniBloxia to get this new charm. AUG Assault Rifle skin - Available in Skin Case 2.

Available in Skin Case 2. Hand Gun Handgun skin - Available in Skin Case 2.

Available in Skin Case 2. Laptop Medkit skin - Available in Skin Case 2.

Changes to weapons and skins

Camera Flashbang skin now takes a picture of the enemy the moment they get flashbanged.

Keythe Scythe has been overhauled. It now has new a sound, trail, and sparkles.

Lightning Bolt Katana skin has received a new sound design.

Pixel Minigun has redesigned sound.

Hyper Sniper now has a heavier shoot sound.

Spring Subspace Tripmine skin's sound has been improved.

The muzzle flash of Electro Uzi has been reduced to improve visibility.

Garden Shovel Trowel skin now builds a dirt wall with blooming flowers.

The Torch Molotov skin now plays a fire sound when you're holding it.

There are new icons for Aqua Burst and Hand Gun.

Balance Changes

Aim Assist FOV has been reduced from 180° to 15° .

. Aim Assist strength has been doubled.

Sniper head hitbox has been increased from 75% to 87.5% .

. Shotgun spread has been increased from 7.5° to 10° .

. Paintball Gun reload time has been increased from 3.15 seconds to 4.2 seconds .

. Molotov's damage has been increased from 40 to 45 .

. Subspace Tripmine cooldown decreased from 60s to 30s .

. Flare Gun damage has been increased from 45 to 50.

Other Changes

New map voting visuals.

New directional sliding animation.

New random cosmetic button (randomly equips a skin/wrap/charm each round).

Mobile Button Camera Sinking Setting (lets you turn the camera while using a mobile button).

Receive Gifts Setting.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with Station that allowed players to hide inside of closed shipping containers.

Fixed a bug where aiming down with the Hyper Shotgun skin covered your screen.

Fixed a bug where the top bar buttons would cover your entire screen.

Fixed a bug where the Hesper wrap was the wrong rarity.

What other changes has the developer planned for Roblox Rivals

Players can expect more changes in the coming updates (Image via Roblox)

According to the patch notes, the developer is planning to add a Ranked Game mode to Roblox Rivals in the near future. This will allow players to earn experience and rank up to gain different advantages. However, this is still in the works and will take some time to roll out.

Apart from this, the developer has also planned to add a skill-based matchmaking system to make things fair for everybody. They are keeping an eye on the current situation of the game and will release an update to implement this feature.

FAQs about Roblox Rivals

When did Roblox Rivals Update 4 roll out?

Update 4 was released on 24 August 2024.

Did Update 4 add a new map to Roblox Rivals?

Yes, the update has added three new maps to the game.

Is there a new redeemable code for Roblox Rivals?

Yes, players can use the redeem code IREADCHANGELOGS to obtain free things in the game.

