  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Five Nights TD: Trading Value List

Five Nights TD: Trading Value List

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Aug 22, 2024 13:05 GMT
Five Nights TD
This article will give the full trading value list in Five Nights TD (Image via Roblox)

Trading in Five Nights TD allows players to obtain powerful units. This is one of the best ways to get yourself a good character apart from grinding in the game which can quickly get tedious. However, the trading value of the units keeps changing with time and it can be challenging to keep track of this crucial information. This is especially true for new players who have just joined the game.

Hence, this article will offer the complete trading value list of every unit in the game. You can look for the characters and check how much you must pay to trade for them.

The full Trading Value List of units in Five Nights TD

You can trade by clicking on the arrows in the game (Image via Roblox)
You can trade by clicking on the arrows in the game (Image via Roblox)

The units in the game are divided into different categories. This helps differentiate them and lets players choose powerful ones who are much more efficient than others. Below, we have segregated the units into these categories and offer the current trading values.

also-read-trending Trending

1) Nightmare Units

Unit

Value

Shiny Shadow Bonnie

16k+

Shiny Leviathan Mangle

45k+

Shiny Blighted Endo Freddy

45k+

Shiny Bounded Shadow

6k

Shadow Bonnie

2k - 3k

Blighted Endo Freddy

8k - 9k

Marionettes Puppeteer

1k - 2k

Shiny Marionette's Puppeteer

5k

Phantom Mangle

7k - 7.5k

Bounded Shadow

1.3k - 2k

Shiny Phantom Mangle

30k+

Leviathan Mangle

10k - 12k

2) Mythic Units

Units

Value

Coco Boy

10 - 20

Golden Freddy

10 - 20

Bonnie

20 - 30

Balloon Boy

20 - 40

Phantom Golden Freddy

40 - 50

Withered Freddy

85 - 120

3) Epic Units

Units

Value

Baker Chica

20 - 40

Withered Foxy

5 - 10

Toy Chika

2 - 10

Toy Bonnie

2 - 10

4) Rare Units

Units

Value

Withered Chica

5 - 10

Toy Freddy

1 - 5

Foxy

1 - 5

5) Uncommon Units

Units

Value

Freddy

1 - 2

Chika

1 or even free

6) Secret Units

Units

Value

Endo

3 - 7

Puppet

5 - 10

Spring Bonnie

50 - 60

Rock' n Bonnie

50 - 100

Shadow Freddy

70 - 115

Mangle

85 - 145

Phantom Cupcake

80 - 150

Pirate Foxy

100 - 175

Rad Freddy

225 - 275

Witch Toy Chica

250 - 300

Algae Fredbear

300 - 400

Phantom Puppet

350 - 450

Pirate Withered Foxy

400 - 500

Abyssal Foxy

450 - 500

Shiny Rockin Bonnie

500 - 600

Patriot Freddy

600 - 800

Withered Golden Freddy

650 - 900

Seven Seas Foxy

700 - 800

Shiny Rad Freddie

800 - 900

Withered Bonnie

900 - 1k

Endo 02

1.1k - 1.2k

Plane Boy

1k - 2k

Shiny Phantom Cupcake

1k - 1.2k

Sentinel Bonnie

1k - 1.4k

Shiny Witch Toy Chica

1.5k - 2k

Withered Golden Freddy

1.6k - 1.8k

Phantom Balloon Boy

2.5k - 3k

Shiny Pirate Withered Foxy

2.5k - 3.5k

Shiny Phantom Puppet

3k - 4k

Shiny Algae Frebear

3k - 4k

Shiny Abyssal Foxy

3.5k - 4k

Shiny Phantom Balloon Boy

5k - 6k

Shiny Withered Bonnie

5k - 6k

Shiny Plane Boy

7k - 9k

Shiny Patriot Freddy

9k - 10k

Shiny Sentinel Bonnie

10k - 12k

Shiny Endo 02

12k - 13k

Shiny Seven Seas Foxy

11k - 13k

Shiny Withered Golden Freddy

18k - 20k

War Machine Foxy

25k+

Apart from the units, the game also has several crucial items that you can trade. Below, we have a list of these tradable items and how much you must pay for them.

Items and Accessories

Item Name

Value

Phantom Presents

10 - 15

Summer Present

20 - 36

Clan Present 2

25 - 30

Exclusive Presents

25 - 50

Mythic Remnant

25 - 50

Mythic Presents

30 - 50

Clan Season Gift 1

30 - 60

Secret Presents

100 - 150

Secret Remnant

200 - 300

Rad Freddy Present

300 - 350

Witch Toy Chica Present

350 - 450

Pirate Withered Foxy Present

550 - 600

VIP Ticket

600 - 700

Premium Pass Ticket

600 - 700

Patriot Freddy Present

800 - 900

Abyssal Foxy Present

1k - 1.2k

Sentinel Bonnie Present

1.5k - 2k

Withered Golden Freddy Present

2.4k - 2.7k

Also check: How to compete for Top Brat in Dress to Impress

How does Trading work in the game?

Players can trade almost everything in the game (Image via Roblox)
Players can trade almost everything in the game (Image via Roblox)

Trading is a little different in Five Nights TD. Some players might not be able to start from the beginning. If you're facing a similar issue, ensure you have at least 10 wins in the game. You can complete this in any of the game modes.

Once done, you must follow these instructions to start trading:

  • To open the Trading window, click on the two arrows on the left side of the screen.
  • This will show you the list of players currently on the server. Click on the one you want to trade with.
  • If the player accepts, a new window will open where you can exchange goods with each other.

Note that not everyone is willing to trade and the prices are subject to change over time. Hence, you must stay vigilant and check the trading value before you commit to the exchange. This will let you bargain and get the best offer you can for the units or the items that you wish to trade with others.

Also check: How to get Sussy Orb in Meme Sea

FAQs about Five Nights TD

Can you trade items in Five Nights TD?

Yes, you can trade various items with other players in the game.

Are all the units tradable in Five Nights TD?

Yes, you can trade all the units in the game.

Do the trading values change in Five Nights TD?

Yes, the trading values change over time.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी