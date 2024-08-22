Five Nights TD: Trading Value List

Trading in Five Nights TD allows players to obtain powerful units. This is one of the best ways to get yourself a good character apart from grinding in the game which can quickly get tedious. However, the trading value of the units keeps changing with time and it can be challenging to keep track of this crucial information. This is especially true for new players who have just joined the game.
Hence, this article will offer the complete trading value list of every unit in the game. You can look for the characters and check how much you must pay to trade for them.
The full Trading Value List of units in Five Nights TD
The units in the game are divided into different categories. This helps differentiate them and lets players choose powerful ones who are much more efficient than others. Below, we have segregated the units into these categories and offer the current trading values.
1) Nightmare Units
2) Mythic Units
3) Epic Units
4) Rare Units
5) Uncommon Units
6) Secret Units
Apart from the units, the game also has several crucial items that you can trade. Below, we have a list of these tradable items and how much you must pay for them.
Items and Accessories
How does Trading work in the game?
Trading is a little different in Five Nights TD. Some players might not be able to start from the beginning. If you're facing a similar issue, ensure you have at least 10 wins in the game. You can complete this in any of the game modes.
Once done, you must follow these instructions to start trading:
- To open the Trading window, click on the two arrows on the left side of the screen.
- This will show you the list of players currently on the server. Click on the one you want to trade with.
- If the player accepts, a new window will open where you can exchange goods with each other.
Note that not everyone is willing to trade and the prices are subject to change over time. Hence, you must stay vigilant and check the trading value before you commit to the exchange. This will let you bargain and get the best offer you can for the units or the items that you wish to trade with others.
FAQs about Five Nights TD
Can you trade items in Five Nights TD?
Yes, you can trade various items with other players in the game.
Are all the units tradable in Five Nights TD?
Yes, you can trade all the units in the game.
Do the trading values change in Five Nights TD?
Yes, the trading values change over time.
