Five Nights TD: Trading Value List

Trading in Five Nights TD allows players to obtain powerful units. This is one of the best ways to get yourself a good character apart from grinding in the game which can quickly get tedious. However, the trading value of the units keeps changing with time and it can be challenging to keep track of this crucial information. This is especially true for new players who have just joined the game.

Hence, this article will offer the complete trading value list of every unit in the game. You can look for the characters and check how much you must pay to trade for them.

The full Trading Value List of units in Five Nights TD

You can trade by clicking on the arrows in the game (Image via Roblox)

The units in the game are divided into different categories. This helps differentiate them and lets players choose powerful ones who are much more efficient than others. Below, we have segregated the units into these categories and offer the current trading values.

Trending

1) Nightmare Units

Unit Value Shiny Shadow Bonnie 16k+ Shiny Leviathan Mangle 45k+ Shiny Blighted Endo Freddy 45k+ Shiny Bounded Shadow 6k Shadow Bonnie 2k - 3k Blighted Endo Freddy 8k - 9k Marionettes Puppeteer 1k - 2k Shiny Marionette's Puppeteer 5k Phantom Mangle 7k - 7.5k Bounded Shadow 1.3k - 2k Shiny Phantom Mangle 30k+ Leviathan Mangle 10k - 12k

2) Mythic Units

Units Value Coco Boy 10 - 20 Golden Freddy 10 - 20 Bonnie 20 - 30 Balloon Boy 20 - 40 Phantom Golden Freddy 40 - 50 Withered Freddy 85 - 120

3) Epic Units

Units Value Baker Chica 20 - 40 Withered Foxy 5 - 10 Toy Chika 2 - 10 Toy Bonnie 2 - 10

4) Rare Units

Units Value Withered Chica 5 - 10 Toy Freddy 1 - 5 Foxy 1 - 5

5) Uncommon Units

Units Value Freddy 1 - 2 Chika 1 or even free

6) Secret Units

Units Value Endo 3 - 7 Puppet 5 - 10 Spring Bonnie 50 - 60 Rock' n Bonnie 50 - 100 Shadow Freddy 70 - 115 Mangle 85 - 145 Phantom Cupcake 80 - 150 Pirate Foxy 100 - 175 Rad Freddy 225 - 275 Witch Toy Chica 250 - 300 Algae Fredbear 300 - 400 Phantom Puppet 350 - 450 Pirate Withered Foxy 400 - 500 Abyssal Foxy 450 - 500 Shiny Rockin Bonnie 500 - 600 Patriot Freddy 600 - 800 Withered Golden Freddy 650 - 900 Seven Seas Foxy 700 - 800 Shiny Rad Freddie 800 - 900 Withered Bonnie 900 - 1k Endo 02 1.1k - 1.2k Plane Boy 1k - 2k Shiny Phantom Cupcake 1k - 1.2k Sentinel Bonnie 1k - 1.4k Shiny Witch Toy Chica 1.5k - 2k Withered Golden Freddy 1.6k - 1.8k Phantom Balloon Boy 2.5k - 3k Shiny Pirate Withered Foxy 2.5k - 3.5k Shiny Phantom Puppet 3k - 4k Shiny Algae Frebear 3k - 4k Shiny Abyssal Foxy 3.5k - 4k Shiny Phantom Balloon Boy 5k - 6k Shiny Withered Bonnie 5k - 6k Shiny Plane Boy 7k - 9k Shiny Patriot Freddy 9k - 10k Shiny Sentinel Bonnie 10k - 12k Shiny Endo 02 12k - 13k Shiny Seven Seas Foxy 11k - 13k Shiny Withered Golden Freddy 18k - 20k War Machine Foxy 25k+

Apart from the units, the game also has several crucial items that you can trade. Below, we have a list of these tradable items and how much you must pay for them.

Items and Accessories

Item Name Value Phantom Presents 10 - 15 Summer Present 20 - 36 Clan Present 2 25 - 30 Exclusive Presents 25 - 50 Mythic Remnant 25 - 50 Mythic Presents 30 - 50 Clan Season Gift 1 30 - 60 Secret Presents 100 - 150 Secret Remnant 200 - 300 Rad Freddy Present 300 - 350 Witch Toy Chica Present 350 - 450 Pirate Withered Foxy Present 550 - 600 VIP Ticket 600 - 700 Premium Pass Ticket 600 - 700 Patriot Freddy Present 800 - 900 Abyssal Foxy Present 1k - 1.2k Sentinel Bonnie Present 1.5k - 2k Withered Golden Freddy Present 2.4k - 2.7k

Also check: How to compete for Top Brat in Dress to Impress

How does Trading work in the game?

Players can trade almost everything in the game (Image via Roblox)

Trading is a little different in Five Nights TD. Some players might not be able to start from the beginning. If you're facing a similar issue, ensure you have at least 10 wins in the game. You can complete this in any of the game modes.

Once done, you must follow these instructions to start trading:

To open the Trading window, click on the two arrows on the left side of the screen.

This will show you the list of players currently on the server. Click on the one you want to trade with.

If the player accepts, a new window will open where you can exchange goods with each other.

Note that not everyone is willing to trade and the prices are subject to change over time. Hence, you must stay vigilant and check the trading value before you commit to the exchange. This will let you bargain and get the best offer you can for the units or the items that you wish to trade with others.

Also check: How to get Sussy Orb in Meme Sea

FAQs about Five Nights TD

Can you trade items in Five Nights TD?

Yes, you can trade various items with other players in the game.

Are all the units tradable in Five Nights TD?

Yes, you can trade all the units in the game.

Do the trading values change in Five Nights TD?

Yes, the trading values change over time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024