How to compete for Top Brat in Dress to Impress

Dress to Impress frequently collaborates with popular personalities to give its players something interesting to do. The ongoing brat event is drawing players in hordes toward the game as everyone is competing to become the Top Brat. However, with the huge number of players and the numerous event-specific customization options, it can be hard to secure this title.

Hence, we have prepared some tips and tricks that will help you reach first place on the leaderboard and become the Top Brat during the event.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

The best way to proceed with the event and secure the Top Brat position in Dress to Impress

The easiest way to get the Top Brat position is by winning contests (Image via Roblox)

To get the Top Brat position during the ongoing event, you should try to match the theme of Charli XCX's album. To do so, your focus should be on wearing outfits that have a mix of green and black. It will be better if you theme the dress around green more than black but the combination will work.

Once you have a costume in mind, start getting the event-exclusive dress and customizations and use it on your avatar. Now, your goal is to participate in the ramp walk. You must compete against other players and outshine them.

The more votes you get and the more points you collect, the easier your journey will be to become the most glorious model on the server. There are various themes surrounding the Charli XCX's Brat event in the game like Internet Famous, Rave, and Mean Girls. You must focus on each one of them to get the most attention.

Tips and tricks to receive the most attention during the Brat event

You should focus on each theme to get the most votes in Dress to Impress (Image via Roblox)

Now that you get the gist of the event, it is time to implement some simple tips and tricks to doll up your avatar and receive the most votes to stay number one on the leaderboard. Below, we have some outfit suggestions that might come in handy.

To focus on the Brat theme, use bright green outfits with hints of black. You can mix black shoes or heels with your green skirts and tops.

If you want your avatar to wear sunglasses, try to have them in a shade of green or black to match the theme.

To focus on the Party Girl theme, use makeup and wear a dress. Having heels will add more flair to your overall look.

Wearing makeup and using nice hairstyles will also help you get the votes.

If you're trying for the Internet Famous theme, then it is best to look as stylish as you can.

Check out trending outfit styles and implement them in the game.

You can also check out Charli XCX's album and recreate her style.

For the Mean Girls theme, do your best to recreate the popular college bully girls' fashion.

This means going for skirts, leather jackets, and lots of makeup.

The Y2K theme is quite interesting because it focuses on the late 90s. Hence, use baggy trousers and loose clothing to match the era's style.

You can also have your avatar use flip phones to get more attention.

Your Rave-themed outfit should match your outgoing attitude. So, focus on skirts and leather clothing to show off your dance moves.

The Club Classics theme should have you wearing fishnet stockings, along with expensive-looking clothes. You must give off high society vibes with your dress.

FAQs about Dress to Impress

Q) Which singer has Dress to Impress collaborated with for the Brat event?

A) The game has collaborated with Charli XCX for the ongoing event.

Q) When will the Brat event end in Dress to Impress?

A) At the moment, there is no specified ending date for the event. However, it might be gone in around two weeks considering the past trends in the game.

Q) How many themes are in the Brat event in Dress to Impress?

A) There are a total of eight themes in the event.

