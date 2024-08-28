Anime Defenders: How to defeat Athena Boss

The huge Anime Defenders Update not only added a completely new area but also came packed with interesting content and rewards. Apart from these, the update has brought an incredibly annoying and tough boss: Athena. Numerous players are finding it troublesome trying to win this encounter.

This is quite natural since it is a new boss with special restrictions, making the fight even more challenging. Hence, this article offers tips and tricks to make the Athena Boss fight relatively easier.

Best way to defeat Athena in Anime Defenders

The Athena Boss fight can be troublesome (Image via Roblox)

One of the biggest challenges most players run into when fighting Athena is that their units don't deal any damage to it. This is because the enemies in the Athenyx's Realm can only be defeated by units that do ground damage. Hence, using hybrid or any other unit will be rendered useless during the boss fight.

Trending

Your best option is to use units like the Cursed Fighter, Ant King, and Skull Warrior. Players who have Fire Leg Master, The Beast, or Water Swordmaster are also safe and should utilize these units. Note that you can only bring three regular units to the Athenyx's Realm.

Pick the units carefully and only take the ones that are ground-based and deal heavy damage. Apart from this, your unit placement and timing will come into play when dealing with Athena in the game. So, keep trying and experiment with different ground units till you succeed.

Also check: How to get Tethers and Limit Breaker in Anime Defender

How does the Athenyx's Realm work in the game?

Ground Units are your best chance against Athena in the game (Image via Roblox)

Update 5 introduced a completely new area to the game called the Athenyx's Realm. Only players who are at least Level 30 can enter this realm and check out the new content. Inside, you will find various challenges, quests, and the Athenyx's Realm-specific Battlepass.

Besides this, you can only carry three of your regular units to the realm. Once inside, you can fight through challenges and obtain new units. However, you must have the Tethers to bring these units back to the regular game. Without this new item, you will leave all the units you obtain in the Athenyx's Realm behind.

You can obtain Tethers by completing the Battlepass or through the various challenges in the Athenyx's Realm. Further, note that you require Tethers of equal rarity as the unit that you're trying to bring back with you.

Also check: Roblox Rivals Update 4 patch notes and details

FAQs about Anime Defenders

What type of units can deal damage to Athena in Anime Defenders?

Athena only takes damage from ground-type units.

Where can you find the Athena boss fight in Anime Defenders?

The Athena boss fight can be found in the new Athenyx's Realm.

When was Athena added to Anime Defenders?

Athena was introduced to the game with Update 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024