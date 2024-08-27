Anime Defenders Update 5: How to get Limit Breaker and Tethers

The latest Anime Defenders Update 5 has added a completely new realm to the game alongside new units and items. These items come in handy in various ways once you are inside the Athenyx's Realm. Limit Breaker and Tethers are two such items that numerous players are confused about. While most don't know how to get them, others wonder how to use them in the game.

Hence, this article will offer a comprehensive guide on what these two items are, where to find them, and what are their uses.

How do Tethers work in Anime Defenders?

Tether allows you to bring back the Athenyx's Realm's unit to the regular game in Anime Defenders (Image via Robo Animations and Gaming/YouTube)

Update 5 added Athenyx's Realm to the game, which is a separate area that can be accessed through a portal in the main lobby. It has its separate Athenyx's Battlepass and units that one can acquire. However, you must use a specific item to bring the Athenyx's Realm units back to the regular game.

This is where the Tethers come into play. If you wish to bring a unit from the other realm back with you, you must use a Tether equivalent to the rarity of the unit to do so. For example, you must use an Epic Tether if your Athenyx's Realm unit is of the Epic rarity.

If you don't get yourself some Tethers, you will leave all your Athenyx's Realm units behind once you exit the location. To save yourself from this loss, it is best to get your hands on this item while you are still inside.

Also check: Anime Defenders Update 5 patch notes and details

What is the use of Limit Breaker in the game?

The Limit Breaker allows you to increase the level cap of your units (Image via Roblox)

Limit Breaker is another new item that was introduced with Update 5 of the game. It has immediately become a highly sought-after item since it can raise your unit's level cap by 10. This means you can make your top meta even deadlier in the game and get more damage and efficiency out of them.

However, it is worth noting that you can only use this item once with every unit. Hence, we recommend saving it for your most useful and powerful unit instead of wasting this precious resource on just any other unit in the game.

Also check: Anime Defenders all Update 5 Battlepass rewards

How to get Tethers and Limit Breakers in the game?

You must enter the Athenyx's Realm in Anime Defenders to access these items (Image via Roblox)

The easiest way to get your hands on some Tethers, as well as Limit Breakers, is by completing the Battlepass in the Athenyx's Realm. You will obtain Tethers of various rarities as you keep clearing new levels of the battlepass. This can be done by completing the realm's quests.

The other way to obtain some Tethers is through the Athenyx's Realm challenges. Similar to the regular game, the new realm has various challenges that put different restrictions to make things harder for players. You can obtain this item by completing the challenge successfully.

As for the Limit Breaker, you can obtain it through three possible methods -

Reach level 25 on the Athenyx's Realm Battlepass. Obtain it as a drop through the Infinite game mode in Athenyx's Realm. You could also trade it with other players if they're willing to part with it.

Also check: Roblox Rivals Update 4 patch notes

FAQs about Anime Defenders

When did Anime Defenders Update 5 roll out?

Update 5 rolled out on August 24, 2024.

How many levels does the new Anime Defenders Battlepass have?

There are 25 levels in the new Battlepass.

Can you get Tether and Limit Breaker from the new Battlepass in Anime Defenders?

Yes, you can obtain these items through the new Battlepass.

