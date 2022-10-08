Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free gems, boosts, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator takes players on a journey through different anime worlds. The game features various realms seen in popular series like Demon Slayer, Naruto Shippuden, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more. In this title, players can collect many famous characters as well as defeat bosses from the aforementioned anime hits.

Anime Dimensions allows players to customize their characters to give them a unique look. Certain codes can help Roblox players by providing them with extra gems and tokens to buy better weapons and equipment. This will offer them an advantage in the game. The codes offered below can be redeemed for all kinds of boosts that accelerate the accumulation of gems and tokens.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Anime Dimensions:

1CY3BO2RG - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

AK1U3MA4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

BA131KUBRO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

BEAST - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems, 100 Rain tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

M1OC3H0I - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

SEASON2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems, 100 Rain tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

SH133LD - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

TOB1U35 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

These expired Roblox codes do not work in Anime Dimensions anymore:

11BESTB8OY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

1NIL1IN6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

1RAMU2RA7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

ALTER123 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

CRI125MSON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

E1MP2E6ROR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

H11ANA9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

ITABO120RI - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

MO1N21KE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

MO1NA2RC9H - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

NIGH7TMA1RE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

NOJ128O - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

PETS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a free pet

REAP1E24R - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

RED - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems, 100 Raid tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

SOUND - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems, 100 Raid tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

ONIMIL4- This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and all boosts

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Anime Dimensions:

Start the game.

Click on the Twitter logo, and a text box will appear.

Copy and paste an active code from the list provided earlier in it.

Click on the 'Go' button to redeem the code.

If a free active code does not work the first time, players should reboot the game. This will switch the server, and then the code will work fine if it's still valid.

