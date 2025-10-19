Anime Eternal Halloween Raid guide

Anime Eternal is an anime-based combat simulation developed by New ProjectR, in which players battle enemies from the world of anime. With over 24 Worlds inspired by different popular series, Anime Eternal provides players with a fun and thrilling experience, especially for anime fans.
With Update 20 Part 2, a new Halloween-themed mode was added to the game. On that note, here is a complete guide on the Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal.
What is the Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal?
The Halloween Raid mode was added in the game via Update 20 Part 2. In this raid, players are required to smash pumpkins. There are a total of 1000 waves, and the pumpkins grow stronger with each wave you defeat. You will get a total of one minute to destroy each pumpkin.
In each wave, you will face five pumpkins that drop various items when defeated. These items include Bones of yellow, red, orange, pink, blue, purple, and green colors, Halloween Candies, and Flask Potions.
Also read: Anime Eternal Energy progression guide.
How to play Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal
Follow these steps to start playing the Halloween Raid mode:
- Teleport to World 1, known as Earth City.
- From the spawn point, head straight till you locate a bunch of huge pumpkins.
- After leaving the gachas on the right, you will find an entrance marked as "Halloween Raid." Enter it (you will not require any keys for this).
- After finishing this raid, you can redeem your collected Candies, Bones, and Flasks for Spooky Potions.
Tips for dominating Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal
The Halloween Raid consists of 1000 waves, which can be tedious to clear. Here are some tips for easily completing the raid in Anime Eternal:
- Upgrade your Attack Range to defeat all enemies at once. For this, head to the Dungeon lobby to level up Attack Range 1. You can upgrade it further from the Leaf Village.
- Equip Damage Potions to complete the raid if your energy levels are not high enough. You can increase damage by stacking three types of potions or using damage-based fighters.
FAQs on Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal
Where can I find the Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal?
You can find the entrance to Halloween Raid in World 1, after locating the huge pumpkins in the game.
Do I need a key for the Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal?
No, you can enter the Halloween Raid without a key.
What rewards can I get after joining the Halloween Raid in Anime Eternal?
You can obtain Bones of yellow, red, orange, pink, blue, purple, and green colors, as well as Halloween Candies and Flask Potions.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025