Anime Eternal Energy progression guide

Anime Eternal is a click-to-damage combat simulation Roblox game developed by New ProjectR. It allows players to engage in an interactive world heavily inspired by anime. With 24 different worlds, Anime Eternal features some of the most renowned anime like One Piece, Bleach, Naruto, Dandadan, One Punch Man, Overlord, and Hunter x Hunter, among others.

In this game, players must earn energy to defeat enemies and progress to other worlds by completing quests and obtaining keys. This article is a comprehensive guide on Energy Progression in Anime Eternal, focusing on tips and features that will help players enhance their understanding of energy in this Roblox experience.

What is Energy in Anime Eternal?

The more energy you have, the more easily you will be able to defeat enemies (Image via Roblox)

From the very start of the game, players must focus on their energy since it affects their gameplay. Energy is the main element in the game that determines how strong a player is. With energy, you can not only defeat enemies to complete quests but also get valuable loot after defeating them.

As you complete quests and proceed to the next world, it is essential to upgrade your energy so that you can fight enemies with high HP. Players must understand that when they have a hard time defeating just a single enemy, an energy upgrade is needed.

If you are a beginner to the game, do not forget to check out Anime Eternal: World 1 full guide.

How to earn more Energy in Anime Eternal

Players can get energy potions from daily rewards (Image via Roblox)

To earn more energy in Anime Eternal, players can rely on multiple ways:

Energy Upgrade: Players can actively rank up their energy by upgrading it. To rank up, head to World 1, titled Earth City. You will find an element named "Rank Up" just between the Quest banner and the Avatar Leveling gacha. To rank up, you must accumulate a certain amount of energy, which will be specified. It must be noted that players will lose all energy when they rank up.

Players can actively rank up their energy by upgrading it. To rank up, head to World 1, titled Earth City. You will find an element named "Rank Up" just between the Quest banner and the Avatar Leveling gacha. To rank up, you must accumulate a certain amount of energy, which will be specified. It must be noted that players will lose all energy when they rank up. Avatars: Avatars are units or characters that you play with in the game. Since Anime Eternal is influenced by anime, all the characters in this game follow the same medium. Each avatar provides players with a significant energy boost, helping them progress in the game. It must be noted that players should upgrade their avatars at regular intervals, since they give more energy when ranked up. Avatars above World 14 can be considered decent in terms of earning energy. You should also consider the rank of avatars, as any avatar above S-rank yields the most amount of energy.

Avatars are units or characters that you play with in the game. Since Anime Eternal is influenced by anime, all the characters in this game follow the same medium. Each avatar provides players with a significant energy boost, helping them progress in the game. It must be noted that players should upgrade their avatars at regular intervals, since they give more energy when ranked up. Avatars above World 14 can be considered decent in terms of earning energy. You should also consider the rank of avatars, as any avatar above S-rank yields the most amount of energy. Champions: Champions are companions that you can equip in the game. They will accompany you all the time, wherever you go. Their sole aim in the game is to provide energy to players. Champions follow the same principles as avatars in terms of rank. The higher the rank of the champion, the more energy it will earn for you. You can obtain champions after spinning Stars or buying them from the shop. They are located at the spawn point of every world and typically feature seven to eight champions.

Champions are companions that you can equip in the game. They will accompany you all the time, wherever you go. Their sole aim in the game is to provide energy to players. Champions follow the same principles as avatars in terms of rank. The higher the rank of the champion, the more energy it will earn for you. You can obtain champions after spinning Stars or buying them from the shop. They are located at the spawn point of every world and typically feature seven to eight champions. Potions: Players can use potions to temporarily increase their energy in the game. Potions like Small Energy Potion, Energy Potion, and Energy Macaroons, among others, help players double the amount of energy received for a particular time. You can buy potions from the shop, redeem them from codes, or get them free as daily gifts and by defeating enemies.

Players can use potions to temporarily increase their energy in the game. Potions like Small Energy Potion, Energy Potion, and Energy Macaroons, among others, help players double the amount of energy received for a particular time. You can buy potions from the shop, redeem them from codes, or get them free as daily gifts and by defeating enemies. Gachas: Gachas are spins and multipliers in Anime Eternal that provide players with buffs. There is at least one or two gachas in each world that provide players with an energy boost. Taking an example, the Dragon Race gacha in World 1 provides players with a significant energy when unlocked.

Gachas are spins and multipliers in Anime Eternal that provide players with buffs. There is at least one or two gachas in each world that provide players with an energy boost. Taking an example, the Dragon Race gacha in World 1 provides players with a significant energy when unlocked. Fighters: Fighters are a special class of companions that help players immensely. They provide players with damage, critical, and energy boosts in the game. Taking an example, an SSS-ranked Novi Chroni shadow will provide players with a 7.5% energy boost to players.

Fighters are a special class of companions that help players immensely. They provide players with damage, critical, and energy boosts in the game. Taking an example, an SSS-ranked Novi Chroni shadow will provide players with a 7.5% energy boost to players. Double Energy: Players can permanently double their energy earned per click by buying the "Double Energy" feature for either 650 credits or 349 Robux from the shop.

Players can permanently double their energy earned per click by buying the "Double Energy" feature for either 650 credits or 349 Robux from the shop. Stats: On completing quests and progressing to different worlds, players will earn stat points. They can be used to upgrade Damage, Energy, Coins, and Star Luck. It is suggested that you divide the points equally between damage and energy to earn these boosts in the game.

To understand the game’s core mechanics and early strategies, don’t miss our comprehensive Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide.

FAQ on Anime Eternal Energy Progression

How much does the Double Energy feature cost?

The Double Energy feature costs 650 credits or 349 Robux in the shop.

Where is the Energy Rank Up feature located?

You can find the Energy Rank Up feature in World 1 near the Quests banner.

How to get energy potions in Anime Eternal

You can buy energy potions from the shop, redeem them from codes, or get them free as daily gifts and by defeating enemies.

