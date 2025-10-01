Anime Eternal: World 1 full guide

Anime Eternal is a combat RPG that is heavily based on the click-to-damage mechanism. In this Roblox experience, developed by New ProjectR, you play as an anime character who must defeat various enemies. This game features a total of 21 worlds, with World 22 coming on October 3, 2025. You must complete the quests of your present world to gain the keys required to proceed to the next one.

This is a comprehensive guide to World 1 of Anime Eternal, covering an overview of features.

What is World 1 in Anime Eternal?

There are seven types of enemies in Earth City (Image via Roblox)

Upon joining Anime Eternal, you will automatically spawn in World 1, titled Earth City, which is inspired by the Dragon Ball anime. This is where you get a basic idea of the entire experience, as it features simple mechanics and fewer gachas than the rest of the worlds.

Each world features seven to eight enemies. Defeating them provides you with coins, tokens, and other resources. These characters range in rarity from rank E to SS. The higher ranks drop rare and valuable resources.

There are seven enemies in World 1: Kriluni, Ymicha, Tian Shan, Kohan, Picco, Koku, and Kid Kohan. Their respective ranks in order are E, D, C, B, A, S, and SS.

Features and elements

Players are suggested to choose rarer avatars for leveling up (Image via Roblox)

Stars: Stars will give you access to champions. Champions are companions that stay with avatars and provide them with various buffs or traits. World 1's star can be found on the right side of the spawn location. There are three types of spins you can perform, and each costs 25 coins.

Seven characters can be redeemed here: Kriluni, Ymicha, Tian Shan, Kohan, Picco, Koku, and Kid Kohan. They are ranked as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Phantom. Champions' ranks differ from Avatars'.

Quests: The Quest banner, located near the spawn point, helps you complete the objectives required to earn keys and progress to the next world. After completing six primary missions, you’ll unlock access to the next world. Each map features an SS-type enemy with a hidden location and a separate quest banner.

To find Kid Kohan, the SS-type enemy in World 1, head straight up the road from the spawn point where Picco spawns. On the right, you will find three buildings titled: Prestige, Dungeons, and Saiyan Evolution. Kid Kohan is always present behind these buildings, hidden in a pit.

Food Shop: The Food Shop is practically useless in World 1 if you are a beginner since you will have to play in dungeons and exchange tokens to get Exchange Coins.

Exchange Coins can be converted into various types of food that provide boosts and traits to players. They function similarly to potions and can be stacked.

Dragon Race: The Dragon Race is located next to the Food Shop, to the right of the spawn point. You can obtain seven types of races in this gacha: Human, Andorid, Namekian, Frost Demon, Majin, Half-Saiyan, and Saiyan. They are ranked as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Phantom, respectively. Each race grants a massive energy boost.

A single spin costs 10 Dragon Race tokens, which can be easily earned by defeating various enemies in World 1.

Saiyan Evolution: This feature is located right next to where Picco spawns. There are seven evolutions: Great Ape, Super Saiyan Grade 1, Super Saiyan Grade 2, Super Saiyan Grade 3, Full Power Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, and Super Saiyan 3. They all give energy boosts to avatars.

Rank Up: Ranking up is an important part of the game, especially when facing enemies. If an enemy is too difficult to defeat or takes too long to damage, it’s a clear sign that you need to rank up. Doing so requires energy. All stored energy will be lost upon ranking up.

Avatar leveling: Avatars are the characters you control in the game. Upon leveling up, they become stronger and generate more energy.

You are recommended to use high-rank characters for leveling up. Each avatar can be leveled up to a maximum of 150 levels. Each level increases an avatar's energy output by 5%. Avatar Souls, which are obtained by defeating enemies and completing dungeons, are required for leveling up.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is the next update dropping in Anime Eternal?

Update 18 will arrive on October 3, 2025.

Which anime is World 1 based on?

Dragon Ball serves as the primary inspiration for this world.

Who is the SS boss in Earth City?

Kid Kohan is the SS boss in World 1 of Anime Eternal.

