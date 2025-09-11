Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide

Anime Eternal is an RPG simulation game by New ProjectR that allows players to play as their favourite anime characters in different anime worlds. The gameplay loop in this gacha-based Roblox experience involves using click-based attacks to gain more power, levels, coins, and more. You can battle enemies to earn resources, unlock avatars, and discover rare items.

Ad

Here's a comprehensive guide on Anime Eternal, covering gameplay elements and features to help you with your playthrough.

Getting started in Anime Eternal: An overview

Higher-ranked mobs will give rare and expensive loot on killing (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting Anime Eternal, you will spawn in an anime world named "Earth," and be given a choice of any one anime character from a list. You must then fight using your chosen avatar and gradually level up. You can unlock other avatars using tokens and currencies. The rarer an avatar, the more it earns for the player.

Ad

Trending

Each world has seven to eight types of enemies, which range in health points. Enemies are almost always present in groups and spawn immediately after being killed, making it easier for players with auto clicks. Defeating them gives you loot like coins, tokens, crystals, and other items, which will be helpful for you in the game.

You should focus on completing quests starting early on in Anime Eternal, as they give you Keys and other important items. Keys are required for teleporting to other worlds, and as such, are very rare. This title also lets you participate in Dungeons, which come in three difficulty levels.

Ad

Also read: Survive the Sniper: A beginner's guide.

Gameplay mechanics

Gather keys to teleport to other worlds (Image via Roblox)

Worlds: There are a total of 18 anime-themed worlds in this Roblox experience, including iconic ones like those of One Piece and Naruto. Each of these worlds features seven types of enemies. As you progress in the game and unlock new worlds, new loot and rare items will also become accessible.

There are a total of 18 anime-themed worlds in this Roblox experience, including iconic ones like those of One Piece and Naruto. Each of these worlds features seven types of enemies. As you progress in the game and unlock new worlds, new loot and rare items will also become accessible. Coins: Coins are the main currency in this title, and you can earn them by defeating enemies. Anime Eternal also provides promo codes that can be redeemed for free in-game money. That said, the best method to earn quick cash in this title is by playing dungeons.

Coins are the main currency in this title, and you can earn them by defeating enemies. Anime Eternal also provides promo codes that can be redeemed for free in-game money. That said, the best method to earn quick cash in this title is by playing dungeons. Avatars: Avatars are companions that you can equip to add boosts and traits while attacking enemies, significantly enhancing your damage output and stats.

Avatars are companions that you can equip to add boosts and traits while attacking enemies, significantly enhancing your damage output and stats. Dungeons: Dungeons are areas where enemies spawn and can be defeated to earn extra and rare loot. They come in three difficulty levels: Easy, Normal, and Hard. Every Dungeon has 50 rooms, making them the easiest way to level up or earn quick money in the game.

Ad

Check out: Dudes Battlegrounds: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

How do I gather energy in this title?

You can fight enemies to earn energy in this game.

How do I rank up in the game?

You can rank up by gathering energy.

How do I unlock new worlds?

All worlds in this game can be unlocked using Keys, which can be acquired by completing quests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Besides getting his bachelor's degree in English, he spent five years working for the Telegraph. However, a lifelong passion for video games meant he was determined to switch over to the gaming industry sooner rather than later.



Sayandeep enjoys the hobby through a variety of mediums, including PC, consoles, and even mobile gaming. He also follows BGMI tournaments, cheering on Godlike Esports and S8UL Esports, and looks up to Scout for his "hard work, grit, and passion."



In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, and directing films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025