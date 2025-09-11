Survive the Sniper: A beginner's guide

Survive the Sniper is a survival-adventure parkour simulation by Acego Kiwi that involves gamers surviving a sniper while navigating a path filled with obstacles. Players must remain patient and composed to beat the game, as one wrong step could get them killed by the Sniper.

Here's a comprehensive guide on Survive the Sniper, covering gameplay elements and features to help you with your playthrough.

Getting started in Survive the Sniper - An overview

You can use bombs to confuse the Sniper (Image via Roblox)

Players spawn in the main game - they can begin their parkour journey right away. Survive the Sniper involves running on a track filled with obstacles, all the while dodging bullets.

The map is divided into five parts, each of which features different terrains and obstacles. You must jump, slide, and move swiftly on the path that's filled with stones, broken cars, barricades, ice blocks, barrels, and boxes. In the first game, you will be equipped with one Flashbang and a Smoke Grenade. Once exhausted, you will need to buy them using Robux from the shop.

The Sniper is also a player with a single task: to eliminate all other players before they reach the end of the map, and eventually, them. To become a Sniper, run to the end of the map and reach the current Sniper - you will then take over their role. When a new Sniper is chosen, players are pushed back to the lobby, hindering all progress.

Gameplay elements

Run to the last point on the map to become the Sniper (Image via Roblox)

Here are the gameplay elements in Survive the Sniper:

Maps: This Roblox title features a single map divided into five terrains. The first three are the easiest, as they are out of the Sniper's view. In the last two, you have fewer cover areas and will be showered with bullets. Movements: You have limited movement in this simulation. You can run in any direction you want, and can also Crouch and Slide. The Crouch feature is especially useful when there is less cover and you need to save yourself. Meanwhile, the Slide option can be used to quickly get into cover or change direction. Shop: There are four things you can buy from the shop. You can instantly become the 'Sniper' for 499 Robux. Become super fast by purchasing the 'Flash' for 249 Robux. 'Smoke Grenades' are useful for creating distractions and temporary cover and can be bought for 25 Robux each. Lastly, 'Flashbangs' stun the Sniper's vision for 1.5 seconds and can be bought for 25 Robux each.

FAQs on Survive the Sniper

How to become a Sniper

Run to the end of the map to become the Sniper.

How to stun the Sniper in this title

You can stun the Sniper using Flashbangs.

How many terrains are there in the main map of the game?

The map is divided into five parts, each with its unique terrain.

