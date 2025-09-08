Firefighters!: A beginner's guide

Firefighters! is a Roblox rescue simulation game by Rainfall Studios, in which you roleplay as a firefighter tasked with rescuing people. Featuring multiple maps and diverse locations, this title's gameplay can be quite engaging, considering you must complete missions and put out fires while putting your life at risk.

Here's a comprehensive guide on Firefighters!, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you make the best of your playthrough.

Getting started in Firefighters!: An overview

You will catch fire and lose health if you get too close to the flames (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will be spawned inside the Fire Station, which also doubles as the lobby. A five-part tutorial slideshow will sum up the fundamental mechanics for you. Firefighters! starts players off with some basic gear. You get a fire extinguisher and an axe that you can use for breaking into buildings through doors and windows.

Once a game begins, you need to head to the garage, where fire trucks will spawn. You can drive to the location or be seated while others drive. Following the road will lead you to the exact location of the fire. Note that you can also unlock several titles that not only serve as a decoration but also earn you more cash and XP.

The main goal in Firefighters! is to rescue civilians. You get nine minutes per match, within which you must find all the civilians hidden inside buildings and lead them to safety. Armed with an axe and a fire extinguisher, you must break into buildings using the former and extinguish flames using the latter. Be careful, as you will catch fire and start losing health if you get too close to the flames.

Gameplay mechanics

Players can use cash to buy items from the shop (Image via Roblox)

Maps: The game currently has five maps, namely the Hotel, the Hospital, and the Prison. After a match ends, players can vote for the next map.

The game currently has five maps, namely the Hotel, the Hospital, and the Prison. After a match ends, players can vote for the next map. Ranks: In Firefighters!, there are eight different ranks you can be assigned to, based on your current level: Fireman, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Fire Marshall, Battalion Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, and Fire Chief. You can increase your level by earning XP from matches.

In Firefighters!, there are eight different ranks you can be assigned to, based on your current level: Fireman, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Fire Marshall, Battalion Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, and Fire Chief. You can increase your level by earning XP from matches. Shop: The in-game shop features multiple options, including Game Passes, Extinguisher Skins, Axes, and Suits.

The in-game shop features multiple options, including Game Passes, Extinguisher Skins, Axes, and Suits. Extinguishers: Fire Extinguishers are one of the most important elements of this game. You can use one to put out a fire, and it can be recharged from any fire truck. This equipment can also be upgraded from the shop option using cash. You can upgrade its power, range, size, and capacity.

Fire Extinguishers are one of the most important elements of this game. You can use one to put out a fire, and it can be recharged from any fire truck. This equipment can also be upgraded from the shop option using cash. You can upgrade its power, range, size, and capacity. Rescue: Saving civilians is your main goal in this game. Upon finding a civilian, click on them to let them follow you. Lead them to safety without them getting hurt to get extra XP when the game ends.

FAQs on Firefighters!

Which is the best map in the game?

The Prison is arguably the best map in the game, thanks to its size and the long corridors it features.

How do I get to the location of the fire in the game?

The most common way is to follow the road from your spawn point.

How can I increase my rank in the game?

You earn XP by playing and completing matches, which helps you level up.

