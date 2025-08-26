Fruit Battlegrounds: A beginner's guide

Fruit Battlegrounds is an adventure RPG inspired by the pirate world of One Piece, allowing players to experience the mystical world through their own gameplay, strategies, and choices. This title has been one of the most played RPG games on Roblox and features 41 different types of devil fruits.

Devil Fruits are fruits that players must acquire before starting the game. These are mythical sources of power that differ from one another and are the main power systems in this title. Every fruit has its own unique attacks, and the better the fruit is, the higher the damage and the chances of winning in fights. Read on for a beginner's guide on Fruits Battlegrounds and information on the best fruits in the title.

Getting started in Fruit Battlegrounds: Overview

Each Fruit Spin costs 50 gems (Image via Roblox)

Fruit Battlegrounds is challenging to adapt to. As with all RPG games, one must adjust to its fighting styles and environment. In this title, players must get acquainted with or know the main power system of the game, Devil Fruits. A player can get fruits either by purchasing them from the shop or through fruit spins. On entering the game, a player is given 500 gems, and since one fruit spin costs 50 gems, they can try their luck ten times for a Common/Uncommon/Rare/Epic/Legendary/Mythical Fruit.

After clicking on the play button, they are randomly spawned in any one of the three maps. There's only one way to truly be an undefeated beast: levelling up. You can level up either by fighting other players, which will determine bounty, or by fighting NPCs.

Fruit Battlegrounds also has a reward system for completing quests and levels known as Titles and Colours. With three maps, Dressrosa, Onigashima, and Whole Cake Island, and four bosses, namely Marco, Kaido, Cake Queen, and Katakuri, this experience offers a lot for gamers who want to encounter the huge world of One Piece.

Best fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds

The Nika and the Leopard are the most sought-after in this experience (Image via Roblox)

Leopard V2: Being one of ten mythical fruits, it is arguably one of the best fruits in the game. Known for its fierce combos and speed, this is an awakened version of the Leopard fruit, which came in the 20th update. All of its moves are more than sufficient to eliminate an enemy, especially the Unrelenting Assault, which is almost impossible to counter, and the two-paced combo starters, which leave enemies with no time to react. Dragon V2: This fruit can be considered a strong counter to the Leopard V2 and is also one of the ten mythical fruits the game offers. Its awakened form, as well as its base one, has good damage and combos. One of the cons of this fruit is that it consumes a lot of stamina when doing damage. Nika: This is a direct imitation of the anime One Piece's main character's fruit. Being the evolved version of the TS Rubber, the Nika fruit is one of the ten mythicals in the game, earning a spot on the S-tier list. It is challenging to get, with a chance of 0.02%, and is the featured fruit of this experience. Magma V2: This is the awakened version of the Magma fruit and is one of the 13 legendary fruits in the game. It has no cons except its long cooldowns for attacks. Magma V2 is one of the most used fruits in the game, known for its high damage, combo abilities, and good mobility.

New codes for Fruit Battlegrounds

OMGBIGMILLI!!!

THANKSFORDAMILLY

REBOOTPART2

CLOSERR990K!

THEMARINEHERO

UPDATE21!

CRASHL4NDING!

FAQs on Fruit Battlegrounds

How do we roll fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds?

Click on the "Spin Fruit" option and spin a fruit for 50 gems.

What are the different types of fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds?

Fruit Battlegrounds features five different tiers of fruits, namely- Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical.

Which is the best fruit on Fruit Battlegrounds?

The Leopard V2 is arguably the best fruit on this title.

