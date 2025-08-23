What does Apple Gazelle do in Grow a Garden?

The Admin War update introduced a lot of new content in Grow a Garden. It expanded the Beanstalk event, adding new features to the Garden Guide, seven new plants, events, and more. Eight fresh Pets debuted in this update. Jandel gave four of them for free to players who participated in an admin event after the update’s release. Apple Gazelle is one such critter of Mythical rarity.

Ad

Here’s the explanation of this critter’s passive in Grow a Garden.

Explanation of Apple Gazelle’s passive in Grow a Garden

Apple Gazelle's passive (Image via Roblox)

Apple Gazelle has two passives: Apple Harvester and Sugar Warp. You must grow either Apple (Legendary), Sugar Apple (Prismatic), or Pineapple (Mythical) to trigger them.

Ad

Trending

Apple Harvester grants 4% to 7% chance to obtain a duplicate while harvesting a fruit with “apple” in its name. So, you might get two Apple, Sugar Apple, or Pineapple fruits while harvesting one.

Sugar Warp grants a 2% to 4% chance of applying the Warped mutation in Grow a Garden to a random fruit in your garden. It triggers while collecting a Sugar Apple fruit. The Warped mutation increases a fruit’s selling value by 75 times.

Ad

How to get the Apple Gazelle in Grow a Garden

Like Green Bean, Apple Gazelle is an unobtainable Pet in Grow a Garden. You could acquire this critter for participating in the Admin Abuse War event. This event started one hour after the release of the Beanstalk Part 2 update.

In addition to Apple Gazelle, you could receive three new critters, Lemon Lion, Apple Gazelle, and Peach Wasp, for participating in the event.

Ad

The only other way to obtain this Pet is by trading with another player who is willing to exchange it. You must own a Trading Ticket, which costs 100,000 Sheckles at the Gear Shop. Then, hold it in your hand and interact with the player wanting to trade.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Apple Gazelle?

It belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How do you get Apple Gazelle?

You could get this Pet for free by participating in the Admin Abuse War event. It went live after the release of the Beanstalk update.

Ad

What is the ability of Apple Gazelle?

It can duplicate the fruits that have “apple” in their name while harvesting. Additionally, it can apply the Warped mutation to a random fruit while collecting a Sugar Apple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025