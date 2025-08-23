All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Beanstalk Part 2 update

The second part of the Beanstalk Event has added numerous new Mutations in Grow a Garden. This is courtesy of the Admin War that ensued after the update, where developer Jandel hosted multiple events to compete with Steal a Brainrot. Millions of players logged into the game, causing Roblox to crash at one point, but Jandel made sure to reward all for their patience and support by re-running events for hours.

Let's look at all the brand-new crop Mutations, their availability, and their bestowed multipliers in Grow a Garden.

All new Mutations and how to get them in Grow a Garden

A Wet and Brainrot Poseidon Plant (Image via Roblox)

The Beanstalk Event expansion has debuted six Mutations in Grow a Garden. Three are part of admin-controlled events, whereas the other three are provided by the new Pets.

Brainrot

The Brainrot Portal event (Image via Roblox)

The Brainrot Mutation is obtained from the Lemon Lion Pet and during the Brainrot Portal admin event. When the event is active, brainrot-inspired characters begin emerging from two portals that spawn near the Pet Shop and the Cosmetics Shop. A few enter your garden to strike one of your crops, giving them the Brainrot Mutation.

The Lemon Lion offers another way to get Brainrot crops. This Mythical Pet, which applies Brainrot to random fruits and veggies with its Brain-Roar passive ability, was given to players who attended the Admin War event.

Warped

The Brainrot Stampede event (Image via Roblox)

The Warped Mutation is applied by the Apple Gazelle as well as the Stampede event. The latter is a developer-triggered event that features massive brainrot characters running amok on the map. During the mayhem, random crops in your garden get a small chance to receive the coveted Warped Mutation.

It is unclear when the next Stampede will happen in Grow a Garden. So, to get Warped on your crops as quickly as possible, obtain the Apple Gazelle. This Mythical Pet has a 2 to 4% chance of applying the Warped Mutation to a random crop while you're harvesting Sugar Apple.

Beanbound

The Beanaura event (Image via Roblox)

The Beanbound Mutation is tied to the special Beanaura event. A giant-sized, green Jandel avatar spawns on one side of the map. When it does, a minimum of four players must gather around and hold a Beanstalk to the sky, following which the held crops become Boundbound.

Like Dawnbound, this Mutation can only be acquired by coordinating with other players. So, consider switching to a public server when the event begins.

Gnomed

The NPC Giant (Image via Roblox)

The Gnomed Mutation is applied by the Gnome Pet in Grow a Garden. Belonging to the Divine rarity, this peculiar critter can be purchased after you've improved your Friendship level with the Giant.

With its passive ability, the Gnome has a 1.05% chance of mutating a crop with Gnomed after every 10 minutes.

Rot

The Mandrake Pet (Image via Roblox)

Mandrakes were previously available as crop seeds in Grow a Garden. Following the Beanstalk expansion, it is now possible to get them as Pets. The Mandrake, obtainable from the Skyroot Chest, has a 3% chance of applying the Rot Mutation to a random crop in your garden while you're harvesting Mandrakes.

Cyclonic

The Griffin is a Divine Pet (Image via Roblox)

Griffin, one of the new Divine Pets, applies the Cyclonic Mutation. Every 15 minutes, it releases a gust of wind, which gives Cyclonic to crops as well as advances the cooldown of Pets by 60 seconds. Griffin has a 1% drop chance from the Skyroot Chest.

Multipliers of the new Grow a Garden Mutations

Note the multipliers of all new Mutations (Image via Roblox)

Here are the value multipliers of each of the aforementioned Mutations:

Brainrot : Gives a 100x multiplier

: Gives a 100x multiplier Warped : Gives a 75x multiplier

: Gives a 75x multiplier Beanbound : Gives a 100x multiplier

: Gives a 100x multiplier Gnomed : Gives a 15x multiplier

: Gives a 15x multiplier Rot : Gives an 8x multiplier

: Gives an 8x multiplier Cyclonic: Gives a 50x multiplier

Use our Grow a Garden tier list to know the best Mutations in the game.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Apple Gazelle?

Currently, this Pet can only be acquired through trading.

How do I get the Skyroot Chest?

Skyroot Chest can be purchased from the Giant's Friendship Shop for only 1,500,000 Sheckles.

Which is the best new Mutation?

Brainrot is the best new Mutation as it gives a 100x sale value multiplier to crops.

