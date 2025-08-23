Grow a Garden Admin War update patch notes

Grow a Garden dropped a new update on August 23, 2025. Titled "Admin War," it is the second part of the Beanstalk event that the developers introduced in last week’s update. The latest patch introduced fresh Plants, over four new Pets, admin weathers, Cosmetics, items, and more. Furthermore, the developers have introduced three Beanstalk types, items in the Giant NPC shop, and more.

Ad

This article provides the complete patch notes for the Admin War update.

All new content in the Grow a Garden Admin War update

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx 🫛⚔️ ADMIN WAR + BEANSTALK PT.2 OUT NOW! ⚔️🫛

Ad

Trending

Admin War

Be in-game dressed as a green bean on August 23, 2025, at 02:00 PM UTC+0 to not miss out on insane admin abuse with epic weathers, OP rewards, mutations, and more.

Lots of OP and exclusive rewards.

Beanstalk event expansion

On your climb to the top, you may now encounter one of four possible beanstalks. There are three brand new beanstalk types, such as golden, mushroom trampolines, and more. More rewards have been added that can be claimed on the way up. The event shop waiting in the clouds at the top has new items, a new shop tab, and there is even a crafting table where you can craft items. Additionally, all items are still purchasable with sheckles!

Friendship: Feed the Giant to level up your friendship, unlocking a new tab in his shop with lots of new rewards that unlock the more your friendship increases!

Unlock things like new seeds, pets, items, and more.

Ad

Garden Guide additions

Pet Achievements: Similar to the plant achievements, complete seven rarities of Pet achievements to earn XP and all kinds of epic rewards. Finishing each set grants rewards, and completing them all unlocks multiple special items!

Similar to the plant achievements, complete seven rarities of Pet achievements to earn XP and all kinds of epic rewards. Finishing each set grants rewards, and completing them all unlocks multiple special items! Level Reward Track UI: You can now track your level reward progress under the 'Player' section in the garden guide

New Grow a Garden Plants

Cyclamen

Willowberry

Snaparino Beanarini

Calla Lily

Flare Melon

Glowpod

Crown of Thorns

Also read: All new Pets in Beanstalk event

Ad

New Grow a Garden Pets

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx For helping us defeat Good boy Sammy, you have received: -Green Bean Pet -Lemon Lion Pet -Apple Gazelle Pet -Peach Wasp Pet -Two Golden Beanstalk Seeds

Ad

Griffin

Gnome

Mandrake

Elk

Various admin abuse Pets

New items

Skyroot Chest: Three possible Pets and three possible seeds inside

Three possible Pets and three possible seeds inside Can Of Beans: Jump higher while holding

Jump higher while holding Cleansing Pet Shard: Remove a Pet's mutation

Remove a Pet's mutation Giantbean Pet Shard: Gives the giantbean Pet mutation when applied

Gives the giantbean Pet mutation when applied Rainbow Pet Shard: Gives the rainbow Pet mutation when applied

Gives the rainbow Pet mutation when applied Gold Pet Shard: Gives the gold Pet mutation when applied

Gives the gold Pet mutation when applied Silver Pet Shard: Gives the silver Pet mutation when applied

Gives the silver Pet mutation when applied Mega Level up Lollipop: Sets a Pet to level 100 when applied

Sets a Pet to level 100 when applied Gold Level up Lollipop: Gives ten levels to a Pet when applied

Gives ten levels to a Pet when applied Silver Level up Lollipop: Gives five levels to a Pet when applied

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

New events

Various new admin weathers

Various new mutations

New Grow a Garden Cosmetics

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx We have added a new Section in the Achievements from the Garden Guide. 🏆 Similar to Plant Achievements, complete 7 rarities of quests to earn rewards and XP! Finishing each rarity grants rewards and completing them all unlocks special items.

Ad

Egg Incubator: Powered by fruit, place an egg inside to speed up its hatch time.

Powered by fruit, place an egg inside to speed up its hatch time. Mutation Machine Booster: Speeds up the Pet mutation machine when placed in your garden.

Speeds up the Pet mutation machine when placed in your garden. Two brand new fence skins that can be unlocked by leveling up.

Seven more Cosmetics.

Fixes, changes, and QoL

Added ability to hold down to purchase items in the Seed, Egg, & Gear shops.

Made stock notifications that happen at the same time appear in the same notification.

Added a notification for when you complete an achievement.

Added four new badges.

Added uncommon, rare, and legendary eggs back to the egg shop.

Moved summer eggs from the egg shop to the summer merchant.

Added sprinkler merchant.

Moved craftable sprinklers to the sprinkler merchant.

The Gear shop instantly opens now when interacting with the NPC.

Changed level sounds.

Blacklisted various items from the garden guide.

Ad

FAQs

Q) How many new Pets were added in the Grow a Garden Admin War update?

A) The developers added four new Pets in the Admin War update.

Q) How many new Plants were added in the Grow a Garden Admin War update?

A) The developers added seven new Plants in the Admin War update.

Q) How many new items were added in the Grow a Garden Admin War update?

A) A total of 10 new items were added in the Admin War update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025