What does Green Bean Pet do in Grow a Garden?

The latest Grow a Garden Admin War update has introduced lots of new content into the game. It debuted several new mutations, seven Plants, Cosmetics, items, and more. The developers also added eight new Pets in the update, and gave four of them for free during the Admin Abuse War event, held before the update’s release. One such critter is the Green Bean that belongs to the Divine rarity.

This article explains the ability of this critter and how to obtain it in this Roblox title.

Ability of Green Bean Pet in Grow a Garden

Green Bean's ability (Image via Roblox)

Green Bean’s ability triggers around every 23 minutes. It sacrifices a random Beanstalk fruit and instantly grows a random plant in your garden. This plant’s fruit will have around a five times size bonus. Furthermore, other Pets can’t copy this Pet's ability or refresh its cooldown period.

Keep in mind that you must plant a Beanstalk plant to activate this Pet’s ability. This plant is of Prismatic rarity, and you can purchase its seed for 10,000,000 Sheckles at the Seed shop. Note that due to its high rarity, the seed only has a 0.48% chance of being in stock.

After planting a Beanstalk, place the Green Bean Pet in your garden. You will acquire a free plant and five times bigger fruits that help you earn Sheckles without any effort.

How to get the Green Bean Pet in Grow a Garden

Green Bean is an Admin Pet that can't be obtained in Grow a Garden. To get this critter, you would have had to participate in the Admin Abuse War event held after the release of the Admin War update.

Jandel gave four Pets for free, including Green Bean, to those who participated in the Admin Abuse War. Currently, you can obtain it by trading with another player who is willing to exchange.

To trade, buy a Trading Ticket from the Gear Shop. One ticket costs 100,000 Sheckles. After doing so, hold it in your hand and interact with the willing player to start the trade.

Other critters that Jandel handed out during the event are Lemon Lion, Apple Gazelle, and Peach Wasp.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Green Bean Pet in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Divine rarity.

How do you get the Green Bean Pet?

You could obtain it for free by participating in the Admin Abuse War event, which was held after the release of the Admin War update. Currently, the only other way to acquire it is via trading.

What is the ability of this Pet?

It removes a random Beanstalk fruit from your garden and instantly grows a new random plant.

