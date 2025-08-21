When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Admin War)

Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot, two of the most popular names on Roblox, are gearing up for a showdown. The developers of both games will initiate Admin Abuse events to see which experience reels in the most players at a particular time. As such, the upcoming Grow a Garden update, aptly named Admin War, promises to bring new mutations, weather events, and exclusive rewards.

Another thing to look forward to is the Beanstalk Event expansion. The update will bring fresh challenges and their associated rewards, such as pets, seeds, and cosmetics, keeping players busy in the grind.

Grow a Garden Admin War update timings

Note the timings for the next update (Image via Roblox)

The next Grow a Garden update, dubbed Admin War, is slated to release on August 23, 2025, at 2 PM UTC. To be notified about the same, visit the associated event page and press the "Notify Me" button on the screen.

Below are the update's release timings for different regions in the world:

UTC : August 23 at 2 PM UTC

: August 23 at 2 PM UTC USA (East) : August 23 at 10:00 AM EDT

: August 23 at 10:00 AM EDT USA (West) : August 23 at 7:00 AM PDT

: August 23 at 7:00 AM PDT Brazil : August 23 at 11:00 AM BRT

: August 23 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : August 23 at 4:00 PM CEST

: August 23 at 4:00 PM CEST UK : August 23 at 3:00 PM BST

: August 23 at 3:00 PM BST South Africa : August 23 at 4:00 PM SAST

: August 23 at 4:00 PM SAST India : August 23 at 7:30 PM IST

: August 23 at 7:30 PM IST China : August 23 at 10:00 PM CST

: August 23 at 10:00 PM CST Philippines : August 23 at 10 PM Manila Time

: August 23 at 10 PM Manila Time Japan : August 23 at 11 AM JST

: August 23 at 11 AM JST Australia : August 24 at 12 AM AEST

: August 24 at 12 AM AEST New Zealand: August 24 AT 2 AM NZST

Given that the upcoming update will expand upon the Beanstalk Event content, no elements will likely be removed from the game. The Beanstalk Tree may remain in the event hub, while there could be more rewards for growing it.

What to expect from the Admin War update?

The Beanstalk Tree may remain in the next update (Image via Roblox)

The highlight of the next Grow a Garden update is the Admin War. Both Jandel and SpyderSammy, the developer of Steal a Brainrot, will do their utmost to please the players and keep them logged into their created experiences. Thus, expect Jandel to go over-the-top with their Admin Abuse, releasing several admin-specific events that give valuable mutations to crops.

Since the next update is an expansion, the Beanstalk Tree may remain on the map. Furthermore, there might be new contribution rewards, such as pets and seeds, associated with the magical tree.

A minimum of six new pets are expected to be added with the expansion update. One of them might be of Divine rarity, but the developer could also surprise players by debuting a Prismatic pet.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When will the Admin War update be released in India?

The Admin War update will be released in India on August 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

What is an Admin Abuse?

Admin Abuse colloquially refers to events triggered by developers to celebrate updates and special occasions.

Will Steal a Brainrot and Grow a Garden release their updates at the same time?

Yes, both games will release their next updates and host events at the same time.

