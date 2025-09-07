Dudes Battlegrounds: A beginner's guide

Dudes Battlegrounds is a PVP combat simulation by Fantastic Games, heavily inspired by the comic book and TV series, The Boys. Here, players must fight enemies using powers borrowed from superhumans. This Roblox experience features 14 different characters you can fight with. From melee to weapons, Dudes Battlegrounds has it all.

Although a semi-competitive fighting title, it features great textures and visual effects that enhance your experience. Your ultimate aim is to kill as many players as possible to become the strongest on the server. Here's a comprehensive guide to playing Dudes Battlegrounds, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of the game.

Getting started in Dudes Battlegrounds: An overview

Auras give players a cool look in the game (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will be spawned on the main map of the game. You can choose your desired character from the options in the top left corner of the screen. In Dudes Battlegrounds, players can choose between two playable modes: the ranked 1 versus 1 and the Free for All. You can access 12 characters in this title for free without any complications. However, the last two characters can be unlocked for free after completing missions in the game.

In this title, you can go all out on random players or team up with others to defeat them. With a wide range of playable characters, players have a diverse battlefield. In Dudes Battlegrounds, you must understand your character's traits and powers to use them in succession, delivering combos to defeat players.

Each character in Dudes Battlegrounds is equipped with four moves and a power meter. After delivering successful combos, the character's power meter will fill up. Once filled up, you can unlock a set of special moves by clicking on top of the meter. This power mode will only last for a few seconds, so use it wisely.

Gameplay elements

This title is based on the comic and TV series The Boys (Image via Roblox)

Aura: The title provides players with 18 different types of Auras. These are elements a player can equip to give a cool bloodshot-like appearance to their characters.

The title provides players with 18 different types of Auras. These are elements a player can equip to give a cool bloodshot-like appearance to their characters. Special Characters: There are two powerful characters in this game that you must unlock before playing them. These characters are Cookie and Stan. Both can be unlocked by completing small missions given by NPCs. Head to the Cookie NPC by the forest to take missions and unlock Cookie. Head to the Ashley NPC on the ground floor of the broken buildings and complete her missions to unlock Stan.

There are two powerful characters in this game that you must unlock before playing them. These characters are Cookie and Stan. Both can be unlocked by completing small missions given by NPCs. Head to the Cookie NPC by the forest to take missions and unlock Cookie. Head to the Ashley NPC on the ground floor of the broken buildings and complete her missions to unlock Stan. Ranked 1v1: Beginners are recommended to start their journey in Dudes Battlegrounds through this mode and not Free for All. In this mode, you can engage in combat with a single opponent; hence, focusing on controls and understanding game mechanics becomes easier.

Beginners are recommended to start their journey in Dudes Battlegrounds through this mode and not Free for All. In this mode, you can engage in combat with a single opponent; hence, focusing on controls and understanding game mechanics becomes easier. Power mode: Each player is equipped with a power meter. When a player engages in combat or performs successful combos, this meter increases. Once filled up, players will unlock a set of new attacks, all with extra visual effects. These attacks are very powerful in nature, capable of shattering the game's environment, and are usually unavoidable by other players.

FAQs on Dudes Battlegrounds

Which is the most powerful character in Dudes Battlegrounds?

Stan is one of the most powerful characters in this game.

How many playable characters does Dudes Battlegrounds have?

The game features 14 playable characters.

How to buy Auras in this game

Auras can be bought using crystals and by doing spins; some can also be unlocked by watching videos.

