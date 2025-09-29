Anime Eternal: Update 17 guide

Anime Eternal, the RPG simulation game, dropped its Update 17 on September 26, 2025. Update 17 is divided into three parts, and Update 18 will arrive on October 3. Note that Update 17 is the second major update in the month of September, after the much-awaited World 19 titled Tokyo Empire came earlier this month.

As usual, this update brings a new world, characters, and features that would surely be a great addition to the title. Here is a comprehensive guide on the first part of Update 17 in Anime Eternal, covering its features to help players make the most out of their gameplay.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 17?

Update 17 features World 21 titled Hollow World (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal has introduced its World 21, titled Hollow World, with this update. It features a new power system, characters, and gacha. New rankups, powerups, and starter packs have also been added.

Here are all the features of Anime Eternal Update 17:

New world: Hollow World is the 21st World, featured in Update 17.

Hollow World is the 21st World, featured in Update 17. New weapon: Scythes have been added as a part of this update. Players must note that Breathings and Runes don't work on this weapon. Scythes can be evolved to Level 3. A new enchantment named Bankai has been added, which can only be used on Scythes.

Scythes have been added as a part of this update. Players must note that Breathings and Runes don't work on this weapon. Scythes can be evolved to Level 3. A new enchantment named Bankai has been added, which can only be used on Scythes. Gacha: This update has added one new gacha, namely the Espada.

This update has added one new gacha, namely the Espada. Rank: +5 Rank Up.

+5 Rank Up. Packs: New Exclusive Star packs and Starter packs have been added with this update.

New Exclusive Star packs and Starter packs have been added with this update. Star: A New Exclusive Star has also been added, adding a diverse variety of avatars.

A New Exclusive Star has also been added, adding a diverse variety of avatars. Other features: Added settings to disable the sounds of punch/sword attacks. Added a setting to hide your/others' shadows. Added Shadow Souls in Dungeons, Raids, and Defence modes.

Added settings to disable the sounds of punch/sword attacks. Added a setting to hide your/others' shadows. Added Shadow Souls in Dungeons, Raids, and Defence modes. Changes: Removed Keys Exchanging for Exchange Coins. Green Planet Raid Achievements are now maxed at Wave 200. Changed the cap of Energy Stat from 1200 to 1600 levels.

What is Anime Eternal?

Complete all quests in a world to proceed to the next one (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal is a click-to-damage combat game developed by New ProjectR, and involves players role-playing as famous anime characters. With a total of 21 worlds, players have to defeat enemies to acquire keys to proceed to the next world. Each features eight to nine enemies, which must be defeated to complete quests and gain keys for the next world.

Players can become stronger by simply completing all quests in a world, which will eventually increase their Energy. This is the main power source of their character, and will help them not only level up, but also defeat powerful enemies.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is the next update coming in Anime Eternal?

Update 18 will drop on October 3, 2025.

What is the name of World 21 in Anime Eternal?

Hollow World is the 21st World in the title.

Which new weapon has been added as a part of Update 17?

Scythe is the unique new weapon that has been added with World 21.

