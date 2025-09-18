Anime Eternal: Update 15 full guide

Anime Eternal, a combat simulation, started dropping parts of Update 15 from September 12, 2025. This is a huge update, divided into three parts, before Update 16 arrives on September 19. Featuring a new world, characters, and significant changes, this update is a major addition to the game.

Here is a comprehensive guide on the entire Update 15 in Anime Eternal, covering all three parts and their features to help players make the most out of their gameplay.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 15 Part 1?

Update 15 is divided into three parts (Image via Roblox)

The main focus of the September update in Anime Eternal is the introduction of World 19, Tokyo Empire. This world is based on the anime Fire Force, featuring a new power system, characters, and gacha. New rankups, powerups, and starter packs have also been added with this update.

Here are all the features of Update 15, Part 1:

New world: Tokyo Empire is the 19th world to be featured in this game. The anime Fire Force served as a major source of inspiration for this update.

Tokyo Empire is the 19th world to be featured in this game. The anime Fire Force served as a major source of inspiration for this update. Leveling system: Here are the details of the new leveling system: 1st Gen: 20 levels, 2nd Gen: 40 levels, 3rd Gen: 60 levels, Hybrid: 80 levels, and Adolla: 100 levels.

Here are the details of the new leveling system: 1st Gen: 20 levels, 2nd Gen: 40 levels, 3rd Gen: 60 levels, Hybrid: 80 levels, and Adolla: 100 levels. New power: Pyrokinetics Powers.

Pyrokinetics Powers. Gacha: This update has added two new gachas, including the Mushi Bite Gacha, which helps players unlock the Gen 1 Powers, and the Special Fire Force Gacha.

This update has added two new gachas, including the Mushi Bite Gacha, which helps players unlock the Gen 1 Powers, and the Special Fire Force Gacha. Rank: +5 Rank Up.

+5 Rank Up. Packs: New Exclusive Pack and New Starter Packs have been introduced.

New Exclusive Pack and New Starter Packs have been introduced. Star: A New Exclusive Star has also been added, providing players with a diverse variety of avatars.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 15 Part 2?

Use your avatar souls on rare, mythical, and Phantom characters only (Image via Roblox)

The second part of the update is an extension of the first one, and includes several additions to existing worlds, new features, and bug fixes.

Here are all the features of Update 15, Part 2:

Cursed Raids: In World 4, Cursed Raids are a brand-new feature. The Cursed Key, found in the Key Shop, is required to enter these raids.

In World 4, Cursed Raids are a brand-new feature. The Cursed Key, found in the Key Shop, is required to enter these raids. Progression Raid: Players can now enjoy a second Progression Raid in World 16. You can enter these raids using the Progression Key, found in the Key Shop.

Players can now enjoy a second Progression Raid in World 16. You can enter these raids using the Progression Key, found in the Key Shop. World 19's new accessories: In World 19, players now have more options since this update features two new accessories.

In World 19, players now have more options since this update features two new accessories. Starter packs: Players can now gift starter packs to others.

Players can now gift starter packs to others. Max Level indicator: A more convenient way to keep tabs on your character's development is through the "Max Level" indicator.

A more convenient way to keep tabs on your character's development is through the "Max Level" indicator. A three-second delay has been introduced on entry in dungeons to help prevent key loss due to bugs.

The potion display shows up while rolling gachas to let you know what's going on.

It is now at the top of the screen where the symbol shows up when you roll gachas or enchantments.

The user interface disappearance issue has likely been resolved.

Rectified a flaw that inhibited players from enhancing Attack Range 2 before unlocking Attack Range 1.

What’s new in Anime Eternal Update 15 Part 3?

With this update, players can use Prestige 4 (Image via Roblox)

The last part of Update 15 came out on September 17, 2025, and it fixed bugs and added more features. Here are all the features of Update 15, Part 3:

This update has added Prestige 4 to the game, marking another level of advancement.

Accessories: New accessories have been added to World 19 with this update. They are New Face Accessory (SS Rank), New Back Accessory (S Rank),

New accessories have been added to World 19 with this update. They are New Face Accessory (SS Rank), New Back Accessory (S Rank), Adolla Blessing Enchantments have been added that boost Adolla users' powers.

A new challenge, the Netherworld Defense, has been added in World 19.

A new SS Rank Aura has been added to World 15.

SS Rank Quests have now been renamed to Obelisk Quests.

Raid teleports have been shifted to the middle for smoother access.

Progression buffs: The following buffs have been added in this update. Fortitude Demon Lord Energy & Damage, Swordsman Energy & Damage, Ripple Energy, Kaiju Energy, Damage Cells, Akuma Energy & Damage.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

When is the next update coming in Anime Eternal?

The next big update is coming on September 19, 2025.

On which anime is World 19 based?

World 19 is based on the Fire Force anime.

What is the name of World 19 in Anime Eternal?

Tokyo Empire is the name of World 19 in Anime Eternal.

