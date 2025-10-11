Anime Eternal Hero License guide

Anime Eternal Update 19 added the Hero License quests, which grant you rewards for fulfilling certain objectives. Upon completing all of them, you can get Hero Licenses, powerful stat multipliers that can take your DPS and Energy levels to new heights. Stat boosts offered by Hero Licenses are invaluable to all players, regardless of their experience with the game.

Let’s go over the different Hero License Quests and their respective rewards in Anime Eternal.

An overview of Hero License quests in Anime Eternal

Hero License quest board (Image via Roblox)

Hero Licenses are special items that apply a stat bonus to your Damage and Energy stats, contributing to your in-game strength. These Licenses are awarded upon finishing Hero License quest chains in each of the featured Worlds. Every quest chain includes seven missions, each of which offers a unique reward. You can find them in Worlds 1, 6, 10, 15, and 18.

Here are the different Worlds and their corresponding Hero License Classes:

World 1: F Class

F Class World 6: E Class

E Class World 10: D Class

D Class World 15: C Class

C Class World 18: B Class

You can initiate a Hero License quest by approaching a board in one of the aforementioned Worlds and accepting the first quest. Note that you must get the licenses of all the preceding Worlds before you can accept the quests of the following Class.

Here’s how Shadows work in Anime Eternals.

All Hero License quests and rewards

Hero License quests (Image via Roblox)

Below, you will find all Hero License quests currently available in Anime Eternal, as well as the rewards they offer:

World 1: F Class

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Kurumi.

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Kurumi.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 2

Objective: Get 500 Dragon Race Tokens.

Quest 2

Objective: Get 500 Dragon Race Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Attack Range Potion, 1x Coins Potion.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Usup.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Usup.

Rewards: 1x Exp Potion, 1x Damage Potion.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 1,000 Haki Tokens.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 1,000 Haki Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x Exp Potion.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Uryua.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Uryua.

Rewards: 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Rangaki.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Rangaki.

Rewards: 1x Drop Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 7

Objective: Complete Easy Dungeon 50 times; Collect 2,000 Breathing Tokens.

Quest 7

Objective: Complete Easy Dungeon 50 times; Collect 2,000 Breathing Tokens.

Rewards: F Class License, 5x Credits, and 1x Drop Potion.

World 6: E Class

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 White Tigers.

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 White Tigers.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Grimoire Tokens.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Grimoire Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Attack Range Potion I, 1x Coins Potion.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Statue of God.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Statue of God.

Rewards: 1x EXP Potion, 1x Damage Potion.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Eye Tokens.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Eye Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x EXP Potion.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Madara.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Madara.

Rewards: 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 6

Objective: Clear Medium Dungeon 50 times; Collect 3,000 Granny Tokens.

Quest 6

Objective: Clear Medium Dungeon 50 times; Collect 3,000 Granny Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Drop Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 7

Objective: Clear Hard difficulty Dungeon 50 times; Defeat Ken Turbo.

Quest 7

Objective: Clear Hard difficulty Dungeon 50 times; Defeat Ken Turbo.

Rewards: E Class License, 10x Credits, 1x Drop Potion.

World 10: D Class

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Hisoker.

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Hisoker.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Titan Tokens.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Titan Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Attack Range Potion I, 1x Coin Potion.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75x Lavi.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75x Lavi.

Rewards: 1x EXP Potion, 1x Damage Potion.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Sin Tokens.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Sin Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x EXP Potion.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Killas Godspeed.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Killas Godspeed.

Rewards: 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Esanor; Collect 3,000 Kaiju Tokens.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Esanor; Collect 3,000 Kaiju Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Drop Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 7

Objective: Clear Insane difficulty Dungeon 50 times; Defeat 25 Valzora.

Quest 7

Objective: Clear Insane difficulty Dungeon 50 times; Defeat 25 Valzora.

Rewards: D Class License, 15x Credits, 1x Soul Potion.

World 15: C Class

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Asona.

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Asona.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Weapon Rune Tokens.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Weapon Rune Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Attack Range I Potion, 1x Coins Potion.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Jokaro.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Jokaro.

Rewards: 1x EXP Potion, 1x Damage Potion.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Requiem Tokens.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Requiem Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x EXP Potion.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 The Paladin.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 The Paladin.

Rewards: 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Kenny; Collect 3,000 Kagune Tokens.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Kenny; Collect 3,000 Kagune Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Drop Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 7

Objective: Clear 50 Crazy difficulty Dungeons; Defeat 25 Arama.

Quest 7

Objective: Clear 50 Crazy difficulty Dungeons; Defeat 25 Arama.

Rewards: C Class License, 20x Credits, 1x Coin Potion.

World 18: B Class

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Makoni.

Quest 1

Objective: Defeat 100 Makoni.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Akuma Tokens.

Quest 2

Objective: Collect 1,000 Akuma Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Attack Range I Potion, 1x Coins Potion.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Iriso.

Quest 3

Objective: Defeat 75 Iriso.

Rewards: 1x EXP Potion, 1x Damage Potion.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Pokita Token.

Quest 4

Objective: Collect 2,500 Pokita Token.

Rewards: 1x Soul Potion, 1x EXP Potion.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Mr Chainsaw.

Quest 5

Objective: Defeat 50 Mr Chainsaw.

Rewards: 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Hero of Hell; Collect 3,000 Adolla Tokens.

Quest 6

Objective: Defeat 25 Hero of Hell; Collect 3,000 Adolla Tokens.

Rewards: 1x Drop Potion, 1x Damage Potion, 1x Energy Potion.

Quest 7

Objective: Reach Room 50 of Nightmare Dungeons; Collect 5,000 Adulla Blessing Tokens.

Quest 7

Objective: Reach Room 50 of Nightmare Dungeons; Collect 5,000 Adulla Blessing Tokens.

Rewards: B Class License, 25x Credits, 1x Drop Potion.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

Where can I find Hero License Quests in Anime Eternal?

Hero License Quests are found in Worlds 1, 6, 10, 15, and 18.

What does a Hero License do in Anime Eternal?

A Hero License applies a multiplier to your Damage and Energy stats, directly making you more powerful.

What is the highest Hero License Class in Anime Eternal?

Currently, the highest Hero License Class in Anime Eternal is B Class.

