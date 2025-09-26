Anime Eternal Shadows guide

Anime Eternal Update 16 Part 3 saw the release of the Shadows feature, a brand-new mechanic that lets you recruit a special rarity of Champion-like followers. Available as a guaranteed drop from defeating SS-rank enemies, Shadows offer special power-ups that are a cut above the regular Champions found in Star summons and random drops.

SS-rank enemies are only found in Worlds 6 or higher, making World 6 the quickest way to get a Shadow. Once you get one, you can level it up to make its bonuses more potent, making your anime-themed battles easier.

About Shadows in Anime Eternal

How to get

Shadows are only available in Worlds 6 or higher (Image via Roblox)

Shadows randomly drop from all SS-rank bosses, which can be found in areas after World 6. After you defeat one such boss, you can view the new unit in your inventory. Click on the Fighters option and select Shadows in the resulting menu to view your Shadows.

The Shadow you receive belongs to one of eight rarities, ranging from Common to Supreme. Rarity defines the fighter’s potency, so if you’re aiming to max out your damage rating, you may want to get a high-rarity Shadow.

As of this writing, there are two types of Shadows that can be obtained from these enemies: Damage-type and Energy-type. Damage-type Shadows improve your damage rating, allowing you to dish out more firepower with each hit. Energy-type Shadows, on the other hand, are more about raising your Energy levels and allowing you to level up faster.

If you defeat the SS-rank boss of an even-numbered World (6, 8, 10, and so on), you will get a Damage-type Shadow. Conversely, you will get an Energy-type Shadow for clearing SS-rank foes in odd-numbered Worlds (7, 9, 11, and so on).

Once you collect your favorite Shadows, it’s time to level them up to improve their power even more. Currently, the best Shadow you can get is Koku SSJ from World 20, a Damage-type Shadow.

New to Anime Eternal? This guide has you covered with the basics of the experience.

Shadow level-ups and Shadow drops

Overview of Shadows in the update log (Image via Roblox)

In World 6, you will spot the Shadow Leveling area and the Shadow Upgrade area, where you can improve your Shadows. Shadow Upgrades refer to general upgrades that impact your Shadow Soul drop rate, Shadow equipment slots, and Shadow inventory slots. You can use Credits to level these up, improving Shadow Soul drop rates by up to 50%, equipment slot by one, and inventory slot by up to 50.

On the other hand, Shadow Leveling refers to individual Shadow upgrades. This system lets you pick one Shadow from your inventory and amplify its power using Shadow Souls. Shadow Souls are dropped by defeating any enemy in World 6 or above, so be sure to farm such foes to maximize the odds of high-rarity Shadows and Shadow Soul drops. You can raise a Shadow’s level from 0 to 100 using 48,600 Shadow Souls in total.

FAQs on Anime Eternal

How do I get Shadows in Anime Eternal?

Shadows are guaranteed drops from SS-rank enemies found in Worlds 6 or higher.

What is the best Shadow in Anime Eternal?

Currently, Koku SSJ is the best Shadow in the game.

How do I level up a Shadow?

Shadow can be leveled up at the Shadow Upgrade Machine using Shadow Souls.

