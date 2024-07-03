  • home icon
By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Sep 03, 2024 09:06 GMT
Anime Heroes Simulator codes provide free resources when they're redeemed in-game. This Roblox title pays homage to multiple globally appreciated animanga series like Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and others. In it, players must amass strength and diamonds by clicking repeatedly to take down the NPCs and become the strongest on the server.

That said, farming crucial resources like diamonds and other items can be a prolonged and tiresome task. Luckily, Robloxians can use the codes listed below to get said resources. Read on to find out how to redeem active codes in Anime Heroes Simulator and where to find more.

All Anime Heroes Simulator Codes (Active)

Listed below are all the active codes for Anime Heroes Simulator. Robloxians are urged to redeem these as soon as possible to make sure they don't miss out on the free rewards.

List of Active Codes for Anime Heroes Simulator

Code

Rewards

UPDATE7

Capsules (Latest)

UPDATE6

Capsules

PATCH5.1

Capsules

UPDATE5

Capsules

PATCH4.1

Capsules

UPDATE4

Capsules

UPDATE3

Capsules

30KLIKES

Capsules

UPDATE2.5

Gold Springs

UPDATE2

Clover

10KLIKES

X1 Capsule

20KLIKES

Capsules

REQUIEM

X1 Requiem

UPDATE1

Freebies

UPDATEDELAY

Freebies

MINIUPDATE

Freebies

5KLIKES

Freebies

1KLIKES

x5 Fruit Capsules

1KFAVS

x10 Fruit Capsules

Release

x5 Ninja Capsules

Inactive Anime Heroes Simulator Codes

Listed below are all the inactive codes in Anime Heroes Simulator.

List of Inactive Anime Heroes Simulator

Code

Rewards

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

Freebies

BUGSFIX

Freebies

How to redeem Anime Heroes Simulator Codes

To redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator, follow these steps:

  • Launch Anime Heroes Simulator, and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the Codes button on the right side of your game screen to enter the code redemption window.
  • Copy and paste a working code into the Search... text box.
  • Click the Confirm Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for Anime Heroes Simulator and their importance

Active codes for Anime Heroes Simulator can be redeemed for free items in the game. The rewards can include but aren't limited to Capsules, Potions, and other useful items.

Anime Heroes Simulator Code troubleshooting (How to fix)

If you try to use a code that doesn't work, you will see a message saying "Code Invalid!" below the Confirm button. This usually happens because the code has either expired or is incorrect. To prevent this issue, ensure the codes are accurate before redeeming them. If you enter them manually, we suggest copying and pasting them from the list above to avoid any errors.

Where to find more recent Anime Heroes Simulator codes

Make sure to bookmark this page to find more codes for Anime Heroes Simulator and if you wish to stay updated on the latest Roblox news and updates. You can also follow the game developer's account on X and join the game's official Discord server and Roblox group for more information.

FAQs on Anime Heroes Simulator Codes

What is the latest Anime Heroes Simulator code?

The latest active code in Anime Heroes Simulator is "UPDATE7", which grants Capsules for free when redeemed.

Are Anime Heroes Simulator codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Anime Heroes Simulator is beneficial. They help you get crucial rewards without spending Robux or grinding.

When will newer codes for Anime Heroes Simulator be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. The same also applies to Anime Heroes Simulator.

