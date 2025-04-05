Anime Kingdom Simulator codes (April 2025)

Anime Kingdom Simulator codes offer boosts that can prove instrumental during your daily grind. Potions of several types can be acquired, including ones that increase your damage-per-second and give more experience for defeating opponents.

Ad

The goal in this simulator is to create the strongest team of anime warriors so that you can win dungeon and raid battles and unlock new areas effortlessly.

The featured active codes allow you to gain an advantage over other players. That said, the freebies for Anime Kingdom Simulator are time-limited, so you must claim them as soon as possible.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Kingdom Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Ad

Trending

Active Anime Kingdom Simulator codes

All active codes for Anime Kingdom Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes for Roblox Anime Kingdom Simulator:

Ad

List of active codes in Anime Kingdom Simulator Code Rewards 10klikes 1 of All Potions (Tier 1) Release 2 of All Potions (Tier 2) Shutdown Raid and Dungeon Reset

Ad

Expired Anime Kingdom Simulator codes

When the developer deactivates a code, it is usually replaced by active ones that offer similar or better rewards. The inactive codes for the game are listed below:

List of inactive codes in Anime Kingdom Simulator Code Rewards OpenBeta 2 of All Potions (Tier 1)

Ad

Also check: Latest Icebound Detector codes

How to redeem Roblox Anime Kingdom Simulator codes

Codes can be redeemed regardless of one's progress (Image via Roblox)

Finding the redemption screen can be tricky in Anime Kingdom Simulator. Follow these instructions to redeem the featured codes in the game:

Ad

Open Anime Kingdom Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the purple shopping cart icon on the left.

icon on the left. Pay attention to the top right corner of the Exclusive Shop menu. Click the coupon icon next to the present icon.

next to the present icon. Type or paste an active code in the Insert Code Here text field.

text field. Hit the SEND button to claim rewards.

Anime Kingdom Simulator codes and their importance

The different kinds of Potions in the game (Image via Roblox)

Developers frequently release Roblox gift codes to assist players in their grind. In Anime Kingdom Simulator, codes offer important items like Resets and different kinds of Potions. The effects of each Potion last 15 minutes, and these can be used to boost the Yen drop rate, damage, luck, and experience gained by defeating enemies.

Ad

Anime Kingdom Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code!" error in the game (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Kingdom Simulator are not case-insensitive, meaning you can use any letter casing when redeeming them. However, be mindful of the spellings and any special characters, such as exclamation marks or hyphens. You can ensure smooth, error-free redemptions by double-checking codes for mistypes or by copying active ones and pasting them into the text box.

Ad

Also check: Latest Adventure Guild RNG codes

Where to find new Anime Kingdom Simulator codes

Follow the Anime Kingdom Discord server to stay informed about the latest freebies. Any new code will be mentioned in the namesake channel. Moreover, consider following HypeFunStudio on X, as they often post news, codes, and information regarding upcoming developments for the game.

FAQs on Anime Kingdom Simulator codes

How many times can a promo code be redeemed in Roblox Anime Kingdom Simulator?

Ad

Like other Roblox games, each code can only be redeemed once in Anime Kingdom Simulator.

When will more codes arrive for Anime Kingdom Simulator?

Developer HypeFun Games typically reveals new codes after releasing bug fixes and updates for the Roblox title.

When do the active codes for Anime Kingdom Simulator expire?

Codes for this game can expire at any time, given that the developers haven't revealed their planned expiration dates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024