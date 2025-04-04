Adventure Guild RNG codes (April 2025)

Adventure Guild RNG codes offer you vital resources and items, thereby reducing the need to complete quests. This Roblox game combines the RNG genre with turn-based fighting to create a compelling experience for the adventurers. After summoning units from the gacha, you can use them to complete missions, alongside increasing your power with enchantment and traits.

You will need loads of Coins and Gems for the in-game transactions. The featured codes will help you get the best start to your adventure.

Active Adventure Guild RNG codes

Complete missions to get Gold and important items (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes for Adventure Guild RNG:

List of active codes in Adventure Guild RNG Code Rewards gems 20 Gems reign Epic Summon Spin adventure 3 Health Gems dawn Gem dusk Gem spin Summon Spin exp 2 Minor EXP Potions healme Superior Health Potions reviveme Reviver coins 500 Coins cash 500 Coins release 1000 Coins

Expired Adventure Guild RNG codes

Currently, there are no expired promo codes. The developer may deactivate a few to make room for new ones, so grab the available freebies quickly.

How to redeem Roblox Adventure Guild RNG codes

The Codes tab is at the bottom right corner (Image via Roblox)

Accessing the redemption system is simpler than slaying monsters in Roblox Adventure Guild RNG. Follow these steps to redeem the active codes:

Open Adventure Guild RNG on Roblox.

After entering the game, select the "Codes" tab in the bottom right corner.

Enter an active code in the text box or copy and paste one from this guide.

Hit the "Redeem Code" button to submit a code activation request.

During a successful redemption, the "Redeemed Code" message will appear above the redemption box.

Adventure Guild RNG codes and their importance

Character trait reroll screen in Adventure Guild RNG (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Adventure Guild RNG can be redeemed regardless of a player's skill, thus being beneficial for beginners. Gems and Gold are the two chief in-game resources and these could be obtained in large quantities via codes.

Gold can be used in Summons, Spins, item crafting and enchantment, and trait rerolls. Meanwhile, Gems can be spent on character slots and increasing the luck multiplier for spins. The diverse uses of the resources don't end there. Both can be invested in the Mission Board to make the grind easier.

Additionally, by using codes, you can get important items such as EXP Potions, Health Gems, and Revivers without needing to spend any Robux.

Adventure Guild RNG code troubleshooting [how to fix]

The "Invalid Code" error in the game (Image via Roblox)

The "Invalid Code" error in Adventure Guild RNG most likely arises from mistypes. With the provided list as a reference, always double-check the spelling of each code before hitting the "Redeem Code" button. You can also choose to copy and paste codes for quicker redemptions. That said, remember that an active code can be redeemed only once; attempting to use it twice results in an error.

Where to find new Adventure Guild RNG codes

The Malchezaar Games Discord server is the source of the Adventure Guild RNG codes. However, the developer's Discord currently has no channel dedicated to gift codes so searching for them can be time-consuming. An alternative would be to bookmark this page because we'll update it whenever new freebies are revealed.

FAQs on Adventure Guild RNG codes

How do codes benefit players in Roblox Adventure Guild RNG?

By redeeming codes, players can get in-game resources like Gems and Coins and important items such as Health and EXP Potions.

Which codes give Gems in Adventure Guild RNG?

The codes dawn, dusk, and gems provide the crucial resource when redeemed in the adventure game.

When will more codes arrive for Adventure Guild RNG?

Developer Malchezaar Games hasn't provided an official schedule for the release of codes. They can drop new ones at any moment.

