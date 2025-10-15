Anime Last Stand Cursed Child guide: Unit overview, how to get, and more

Cursed Child is an Ultimate-rarity unit in Anime Last Stand, added with the Valentine’s Update 2024. Based on Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen, Cursed Child is still available through Destroyed Shinjuku Act 3 Legend Stages as a random drop. This unit specializes in applying numerous status ailments and working with a summon to deal massive damage.

This guide includes a complete overview of Cursed Child in Anime Last Stand, including its acquisition method, evolution requirements, and abilities.

Breaking down Cursed Child in Anime Last Stand

How to get and Evolution

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Cursed Child is available at a 2% drop rate from the Destroyed Shinjuku Act 3 Legend Stages, which can be fairly challenging for newcomers. Since the character is available through Legend Stages, you are guaranteed to get the unit after 30 runs, should you be unlucky during your first 29 clears.

Once you get the Yuta-inspired unit, you can use the following resources to evolve him into Cursed Child (Final):

1x Wedding Bands

15x Special Grade Objects

850x Light Essence

75x Monster Parts

200x Special Curse Essence

15x Mythic Spirit Shards

20x Legendary Spirit Shards

35x Epic Spirit Shards

During his initial release, Cursed Child was obtainable through Portal Tier 5 at a 0.05% drop rate or through the Secret Portal as a guaranteed drop. Subsequently, he was made available through Legacy Love Capsules in Valentine’s Update 2025, priced at 25,000 Love Letters or 30,000 Chocolates.

Manual and Passive Ability overview

Cursed Child (Final) in the Index (Image via Roblox)

Yuta’s damage type changes in his regular and evolved states as you continue to upgrade him. As Cursed Child (Final), he inflicts the Cripple status effect for the first five Upgrades, in addition to Roko as a summon. Upgrade 6 onwards, he inflicts Stun instead of Cripple, directly upgrading his regular attack barrage.

With Upgrade 9, he replaces Stun with Weakened, gaining Heavenly Ladder as a manual ability. Upgrade 11 grants him Heavenly Ladder Maximum, and lastly, he gets the Pure Love ability at Upgrade level 12.

Here’s what his passives do:

Copy Cat: Every 60 seconds, copies a random ally’s status effect for 30 seconds. Gains 25%-45% damage and 25%-35% range based on the copied unit’s current damage and range stats.

Every 60 seconds, copies a random ally’s status effect for 30 seconds. Gains 25%-45% damage and 25%-35% range based on the copied unit’s current damage and range stats. Extinguish: Removes enemy resistance to elements. If enemy HP is less than 30%, they receive 25% increased damage from units and 50% extra damage from ultimates. Furthermore, if enemy HP is less than 20%, then Cursed Child has a 2.5% chance of instantly killing them.

These are his manual abilities:

Heavenly Ladder: Unlocked if Roko has 100 Cursed Essence stacks. Multiplies own damage by 15x and applies Bolt to the attack. Also applies the Extinguish status effect to all attacked enemies.

Unlocked if Roko has 100 Cursed Essence stacks. Multiplies own damage by 15x and applies Bolt to the attack. Also applies the Extinguish status effect to all attacked enemies. Heavenly Ladder Maximum: Unlocked if Roko has 250 Cursed Essence stacks and Heavenly Ladder has been used once. Multiplies own damage by 50x and applies Bolt to the attack. Also applies the Extinguish status effect to all attacked enemies.

Unlocked if Roko has 250 Cursed Essence stacks and Heavenly Ladder has been used once. Multiplies own damage by 50x and applies Bolt to the attack. Also applies the Extinguish status effect to all attacked enemies. Pure Love: Unlocked if Roko has 400 Cursed Essence stacks. Increases own crit rate by 50% and damage by 10%; reduces SPA by 3%; gains a random effect. These buffs last 200 seconds.

Roko has her own attacks, upgrades and abilities, making her an extra ally to rely on. Roko’s central mechanic is to acquire stacks of Cursed Essence with each attack, which gives her the following abilities:

If Cursed Child is stunned, Roko removes it and boosts his damage and range by 20% and 10%, respectively. She also performs follow-up attacks for every five attacks landed by Cursed Child.

Every 60 seconds, Roko will either cause enemies within her range to walk backwards for 10 seconds, stun them for 15 seconds, or apply Extinguish on all enemies for 20 seconds.

She can use the Beam of Love to consume 500 Cursed Essence stacks and deal massive damage to the enemy. The damage amount is determined by multiplying Cursed Child’s current damage stat by 400. This attack also applies Better Fear status effect to all enemies and stuns Roko for 60 seconds. Has a 300-second cooldown.

FAQs on Anime Last Stand

How do I get Cursed Child in Anime Last Stand?

Cursed Child can be obtained at a 2% drop rate from the Destroyed Shinjuku Act 3 Legend Stages in Anime Last Stand.

What does Cursed Child specialize in?

Cursed Child specializes in applying multiple status effects and dealing massive damage by working in tandem with the Roko summon.

Is Cursed Child worth getting in Anime Last Stand?

Yes, this Yuta-inspired unit is effective as a support unit and works well in the Infinite Mode, making it a worthwhile addition to your character roster.

