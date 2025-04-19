Anime Last Stand Ichor Vial guide

Evolution in Anime Last Stand amplifies a unit’s abilities to a whole new level, making it an important part of the gameplay loop. To evolve a unit, you need evolution items, and for Godly units in particular, you may require the Ichor Vial to construct the Helix of Pride. The Ichor Vial is among the rarest items in the game — it involves getting the Empty Vial and filling it up via Infinite mode.

Ad

Let’s take a look at this Evolution item and find out how to get it as quickly as possible.

How to fill Ichor Vial in Anime Last Stand

Getting the Empty Vial

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Empty Vial is fairly simple, requiring you must collect Gold and Mythic Spirit Shards. The prerequisite for this is slightly more involved: you must unlock World 2 before attempting to craft the Vial. World 2 can be unlocked after you complete the associated trial in the World 1 lobby after completing all chapters on the first World.

Ad

Trending

Once in World 2, look for the Divine Crafter in the lobby and walk into the beacon to open the crafting menu. Here, you will see a list of items that you can craft. Select the Empty Vial, and if you have 5,000 Gold and 10 Mythic Spirit Shards, you can successfully craft the item.

With that, the Empty Vial will be in your inventory, ready to be filled.

Also read: The latest codes for Anime Last Stand

Ad

Filling it up

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Empty Vial can be filled to transform it into the Ichor Vial, a crafting ingredient for the Helix of Pride. You can use the Helix of Pride to evolve Godly units, such as evolving Pride (Noon) into Pride (The One).

Ad

You can fill up the Empty Vial by defeating bosses in the Infinite mode. The selected stage and difficulty options don’t matter; as long as you are defeating bosses, you will have a 1% chance to receive the boss Ichor. So, you can go to the Desert Town Infinite mode and continue defeating bosses until the Vial fills up.

Since the chance to fill is low, you must continue playing the mode until the notification for the Ichor drop appears.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Ichor Vial in Anime Last Stand

The Ichor Vial can be obtained by filling up the Empty Vial, which can be done by killing bosses in Infinite mode for their Ichor.

What is the Ichor Vial used for in Anime Last Stand?

The Ichor VIal is a crafting item used to make the Helix of Pride, an Evolution item used to evolve Godly units.

Ad

What is the best way to fill the Empty Vial in Anime Last Stand?

The best way to fill up the Empty Vial is to defeat bosses in the Infinite stage of Desert Town, the very first chapter of the Story mode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024