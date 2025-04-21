Anime Last Stand Easter Event 2025 update patch notes

Easter Event 2025 has commenced in Anime Last Stand to celebrate the festival. The update introduced a plethora of new gameplay elements that prominently feature the titular holiday as the central theme. You can collect up to 10 new units, experience a new game mode, acquire new skins, play through the new map, and more.
This article includes the official patch notes for the Easter Event 2025.
Official patch notes for Anime Last Stand Easter Event 2025
New Units
- 10 New Units (Evo + Unevo)
- Six new Easter-themed Skins
New game mode: Breaches
- Find two new types of Eggs, a limited currency.
- Obtain Big Easter Eggs by clearing Easter Breaches.
- Enter weaker Easter Breaches at any time via the Event menu.
- Stronger Breaches spawn every 30 minutes in the lobby.
- Obtain Small Easter Eggs by defeating enemies in any game mode.
New Tournament Season
A new season of the Tournament mode has been added.
Easter Event
- New Easter Capsules
- New Easter Event Pass: Level up your pass by collecting Easter Eggs!
- New Spring Check-In Event
- New Weekly Easter Egg Shops
Codes
- EasterUpdate: 12 Rerolls, 1x Pearl
- Breach!: 12 Rerolls, 1x Pearl
- NewEvent!: 12 Rerolls, 1x Pearl
About Anime Last Stand
This game has you defend your home base against hordes of enemies using anime-inspired units. The title takes cues from iconic anime and manga series, including One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and more.
The game includes a myriad of modes that are a twist on the classic tower defense experience, where your skill and units will be tested. You may experience the straightforward Story mode that lets you explore the myriad animanga-inspired worlds, or endgame modes like the Raid mode to challenge yourself.
Finishing stages and defeating enemies grants you various resources that can help you strengthen your units. Certain stages grant you specific currencies like Jewels and Emeralds, which can be used to collect new units and take their power to the next level.
Aim to conquer every mode and gain the ultimate power in this anime-flavored experience.
FAQs
When did Anime Last Stand receive the Easter Event 2025 update?
The game received the Easter Event 2025 update on April 20, 2025.
How many new units did Easter Event 2025 add to Anime Last Stand?
The Easter Event 2025 added 10 new units in total, which include the unevolved and evolved versions of a character.
Can Anime Last Stand be played for free?
Yes, the game can be played for free without having to make mandatory Robux purchases.
